Toyota Tundra Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The Toyota Tundra is a popular pickup truck with high consumer ratings in a variety of categories, according to J.D. Power.[1] Your car’s make, model, and year all influence your car insurance premiums, on top of your driving record and other risk factors.
The average cost of Toyota Tundra car insurance is $95 per month for a liability-only policy and $180 per month for a full-coverage policy. The total costs are competitive relative to similar makes and models and are slightly cheaper in some cases.
If you’re in the market for a new insurance policy for your Toyota Tundra, here’s what you need to know about finding coverage.
Quick Facts
USAA offers the most affordable rates for Toyota Tundras, followed by State Farm.
Coverage rates shift very little from one model year to the next.
Toyota insurance rates are most expensive in New York and cheapest in North Carolina.
Cost of Toyota Tundra insurance by model year
The average car insurance premium for a Toyota Tundra is $138 per month. But auto insurance rates vary by model year.
Overall, USAA offers the cheapest Toyota Tundra car insurance, at $44 per month for liability coverage. But only military members and veterans are eligible for an insurance policy with this company.
If you don’t qualify for coverage with USAA, you can find affordable monthly liability coverage with GEICO or State Farm.
Here, you can see how average rates for Toyota Tundra car insurance vary from one model year to another.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025
$190
2024
$181
2023
$183
2022
$186
2021
$163
2020
$158
2019
$158
2018
$148
2017
$144
2016
$146
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Toyota Tundra’s MSRP starts at $40,090. The costs to insure the 2025 model of this vehicle vary by insurance company, with USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offering the cheapest policy rates.
Here, you can compare full-coverage rates from several insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$124
State Farm
$149
Allstate
$166
GEICO
$184
American Family
$191
Progressive
$196
Nationwide
$228
Travelers
$241
Farmers
$290
Liberty Mutual
$315
The 2024 Toyota Tundra had a slightly lower MSRP than the 2025, starting at $39,965. Here’s a breakdown of average costs by insurance company for the 2024 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$118
State Farm
$142
Allstate
$158
GEICO
$175
American Family
$182
Progressive
$186
Nationwide
$217
Travelers
$229
Farmers
$276
Liberty Mutual
$300
The 2023 Toyota Tundra’s MSRP started at $36,965 and currently has premiums as low as $38 per month for liability coverage with USAA. Due to positive crash ratings, the 2023 Toyota Tundra was a Top Safety Pick with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the large pickup/crew cab pickup category.[2]
Here, you can see how other insurance companies stack up and the average monthly quotes for a full-coverage policy.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$120
State Farm
$143
Allstate
$162
GEICO
$177
American Family
$184
Progressive
$189
Nationwide
$220
Travelers
$232
Farmers
$280
Liberty Mutual
$304
The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s MSRP started at $38,000 and went up to $61,020. Below, you can see average car insurance costs per month and how they vary by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$121
State Farm
$145
Allstate
$162
GEICO
$179
American Family
$186
Progressive
$191
Nationwide
$223
Travelers
$235
Farmers
$283
Liberty Mutual
$307
For the 2021 Toyota Tundra, the MSRP clocked in at a minimum of $34,455, going up to $53,500 for the more expensive trim. Here, you can see the most affordable insurance quotes by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$107
State Farm
$128
Allstate
$143
GEICO
$158
American Family
$164
Progressive
$168
Nationwide
$196
Travelers
$207
Farmers
$249
Liberty Mutual
$271
The MSRP range for the 2020 Toyota Tundra was $33,905 to $51,825. As you can see from the table below, insurance quotes can vary widely based on the insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$103
State Farm
$124
Allstate
$138
GEICO
$152
American Family
$159
Progressive
$163
Nationwide
$190
Travelers
$200
Farmers
$241
Liberty Mutual
$262
The 2019 Toyota Tundra’s MSRP was $33,270 to $50,680. Here, you can see average costs for Toyota Tundra car insurance for 2019 models.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$103
State Farm
$124
Allstate
$129
GEICO
$152
American Family
$159
Progressive
$163
Nationwide
$190
Travelers
$200
Farmers
$241
Liberty Mutual
$262
The MSRP for the 2018 Toyota Tundra ranged between $32,920 and $50,330. Here, you can see a slight uptick in Toyota Tundra car insurance costs.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$97
State Farm
$116
Allstate
$129
GEICO
$143
American Family
$149
Progressive
$152
Nationwide
$178
Travelers
$187
Farmers
$226
Liberty Mutual
$245
The 2017 Toyota Tundra had an MSRP range of $31,720 to $50,130. Costs to insure this year and model vary widely, as you can see in the following table. Overall, rates to insure this model year are among the most affordable.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$94
State Farm
$113
Allstate
$126
GEICO
$139
American Family
$145
Progressive
$149
Nationwide
$173
Travelers
$182
Farmers
$220
Liberty Mutual
$239
As a starting MSRP, the 2016 Toyota Tundra came in at $34,220 and went up to $46,530. To insure this model year, you can see a range of car insurance costs below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$95
State Farm
$114
Allstate
$127
GEICO
$141
American Family
$146
Progressive
$150
Nationwide
$175
Travelers
$184
Farmers
$222
Liberty Mutual
$241
Average cost of Toyota insurance by state
The average cost of Toyota insurance varies significantly by state. Your location, ZIP code, accident rates, and state requirements all play a role in how costly your car insurance premiums are. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$137
Arizona
$168
Arkansas
$247
California
$232
Colorado
$212
Connecticut
$323
Delaware
$237
Florida
$222
Georgia
$240
Idaho
$121
Illinois
$164
Indiana
$139
Iowa
$117
Kansas
$159
Kentucky
$209
Louisiana
$214
Maine
$145
Maryland
$327
Massachusetts
$172
Michigan
$267
Minnesota
$188
Missouri
$186
Mississippi
$200
Montana
$160
Nebraska
$169
Nevada
$247
New Hampshire
$109
New Jersey
$172
New Mexico
$153
New York
$454
North Carolina
$90
North Dakota
$132
Ohio
$125
Oklahoma
$172
Oregon
$155
Pennsylvania
$167
Rhode Island
$142
South Carolina
$260
South Dakota
$125
Tennessee
$144
Texas
$228
Utah
$177
Virginia
$185
Vermont
$146
Washington
$154
District of Columbia
$332
Wisconsin
$128
West Virginia
$151
Wyoming
$115
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Toyota Tundra
Making sure you have enough auto insurance coverage can help protect you and your vehicle. Consider the following policies when seeking to insure your Tundra:
Liability coverage
State requirements dictate how much liability coverage you must carry for your vehicle. Liability insurance covers bodily injury and property damage for the other party if you cause a car accident. To have enough Toyota Tundra car insurance, it could be a good move to get higher limits than the minimum coverage.
Collision coverage
Though a Toyota Tundra has robust safety features, getting into a car accident can still have a major impact on your vehicle. While liability coverage pays for crash-related damages for the other driver, it doesn’t cover any repairs to your vehicle. That’s where collision insurance can be a major benefit. If your vehicle needs repairs after a car accident, collision insurance will help cover it.
Comprehensive coverage
If you want to have enough coverage, you may opt for comprehensive insurance. This type of coverage helps protect your car in various situations outside of your control, like theft, fire, flying debris, and even flooding.
Uninsured motorist coverage
Anything can happen on the road, including getting into an accident with an uninsured driver. Having uninsured motorist coverage shields you from this situation and fills a potential coverage gap left by the other driver’s lack of insurance.
Make sure to comparison shop and look at multiple car insurance companies. Research various discounts, bundling options, and customer service reviews. If you’re a low-mileage driver, you can also look into pay-per-mile auto insurance coverage.
Finally, you can look into optional coverage types, like roadside assistance. Good driving habits can set you up for success and qualify you for competitive rates.
Toyota Tundra car insurance FAQs
If you have a Toyota Tundra or are thinking of buying one, here are some additional questions and answers about the vehicle and its auto insurance costs.
The insurance company with the cheapest Toyota Tundra car insurance is USAA, with average rates of $44 per month for liability coverage and $92 for full coverage. But USAA is only available to members of the military and their families. If this makes you ineligible, you can also find affordable coverage with State Farm.
Toyota Tundra car insurance isn’t that expensive and is competitive relative to other vehicles. In some cases, it may be cheaper than similar models. Just remember to shop around for coverage to find the best rates.
The average cost to insure a Toyota Tundra is $138 per month, according to Insurify data. But many factors affect car insurance rates, so your premium could be lower or higher based on the deductible, coverage types, and more.
The 2025 Toyota Tundra has an 82 out of 100 “Great” rating for quality and reliability, according to J.D. Power. And it’s one of the top-selling vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
