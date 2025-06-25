Home>Car Insurance>Toyota

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insuring a Toyota Highlander Hybrid usually costs $143 per month, which is slightly more expensive than the traditional Highlander.

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Toyota introduced the Highlander Hybrid as one of the world’s first hybrid SUVs in 2006, cementing its popularity with all driver profiles. The Highlander Hybrid ranks among the top in the market but has higher insurance costs than the non-hybrid version.

In 2025, the average policy premium for Toyota Highlander Hybrids is $99 per month for liability coverage and $187 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows. This car is generally more expensive to insure than competitor models, but its reliability and comfortable ride make it worth it for many drivers.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the most affordable coverage for your Highlander Hybrid.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the lowest rates for insuring a Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

  • The 2023 Highlander Hybrid has the most expensive premiums, at an average of $176 per month.

  • A 2025 Highlander Hybrid has an MSRP of $47,770 for the base model.

Cost of Toyota Highlander Hybrid insurance by model year

The age of your Toyota Highlander can affect your car insurance rates. Newer cars typically have more vehicle safety features, for example, but those can be costly to repair and increase your insurance costs.

Overall, the average auto insurance premium for a Toyota Highlander Hybrid is $143 per month, and USAA generally offers the lowest rates, based on Insurify data.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$169
2024$156
2023$176
2022$148
2021$145
2020$148
2019$163
2018$154
2017$160
2016$147
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • A brand-new Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $47,770 and $55,425. Here’s the average price for a policy.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$90
    Allstate $99
    GEICO$110
    American Family $114
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$138
    Travelers$145
    Farmers$175
    Liberty Mutual $220
  • In 2024, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid was $42,420 for basic models, ranging up to $54,825 for luxury trims.[1] Here are the average premiums that auto insurers are charging for these vehicles, according to Insurify data.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$96
    State Farm$115
    Allstate$128
    GEICO$142
    American Family$147
    Progressive$171
    Nationwide$178
    Travelers$187
    Farmers$225
    Liberty Mutual$283
  • The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid came with a price tag ranging from $42,015 to $54,420. Below are the average rates that auto insurance companies charge for a policy on this car today.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$93
    State Farm$111
    Allstate$123
    GEICO$137
    American Family$141
    Progressive$164
    Nationwide$171
    Travelers$180
    Farmers$216
    Liberty Mutual$272
  • The MSRP on a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid ranged from $40,890 to $52,795 in 2022. Insurance companies typically charge the following average rates to insure these SUVs today.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87
    State Farm$104
    Allstate$115
    GEICO$128
    American Family$133
    Progressive$154
    Nationwide$160
    Travelers$169
    Farmers$203
    Liberty Mutual$255
  • In 2021, buying a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid cost between $39,950 and $51,855. Whether you bought your car new or used, here’s what drivers pay today to insure it.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$85
    State Farm$102
    Allstate$113
    GEICO$126
    American Family$130
    Progressive$152
    Nationwide$157
    Travelers$166
    Farmers$198
    Liberty Mutual$250
  • A new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid came with a price tag ranging from $39,375 to $51,375. Here’s how much an auto policy costs today from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$83
    State Farm$99
    Allstate$110
    GEICO$122
    American Family$127
    Progressive$147
    Nationwide$153
    Travelers$161
    Farmers$194
    Liberty Mutual$244
  • Toyota’s 2019 Highlander Hybrids came with an MSRP ranging from $37,520 to $49,180. Today, insurance companies typically charge the following rates to insure this car.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$90
    Allstate$99
    GEICO$110
    American Family$114
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$138
    Travelers$145
    Farmers$175
    Liberty Mutual$220
  • In 2018, a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid cost between $36,870 and $48,480. Here’s what an insurance policy costs today from major insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70
    State Farm$84
    Allstate$93
    GEICO$104
    American Family$108
    Progressive$125
    Nationwide$129
    Travelers$137
    Farmers$164
    Liberty Mutual$207
  • The 2017 model year Toyota Highlander Hybrid had an MSRP of $36,270 to $47,880. Insurance companies typically charge the following rates on this car for a policy today.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$73
    State Farm$87
    Allstate$97
    GEICO$108
    American Family$112
    Progressive$130
    Nationwide$134
    Travelers$142
    Farmers$170
    Liberty Mutual$214
  • The MSRP on a new 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid was $47,870 to $50,485. Today, here’s how much a policy typically costs for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$90
    Allstate$100
    GEICO$111
    American Family$115
    Progressive$134
    Nationwide$139
    Travelers$146
    Farmers$175
    Liberty Mutual$221
Average cost of Toyota Highlander Hybrid insurance by state

Aside from your Highlander’s age, your location also has a big effect on your insurance pricing. Insurance companies have risk assessment profiles down to the ZIP code and use this information to set your policy rates.[2]

Below are the average costs for Toyota auto policies in different states, according to Insurify data. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$137
Arkansas$247
Arizona$168
California$232
Colorado$212
Connecticut$323
Delaware$237
Florida$222
Georgia$240
Iowa$117
Idaho$121
Illinois$164
Indiana$139
Kansas$159
Kentucky$209
Louisiana$214
Massachusetts$172
Maryland$327
Maine$145
Michigan$267
Minnesota$188
Missouri$186
Mississippi$200
Montana$160
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Nebraska$169
New Hampshire$109
New Jersey$172
New Mexico$153
Nevada$271
New York$454
Ohio$125
Oklahoma$172
Oregon$155
Pennsylvania$167
Rhode Island$142
South Carolina$260
South Dakota$125
Tennessee$144
Texas$228
Utah$177
Virginia$185
Vermont$146
Washington$154
District of Columbia$332
Wisconsin$128
West Virginia$151
Wyoming$115

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Toyota Highlander Hybrid

You’ll need to meet your state’s minimum coverage requirements in order to drive your SUV on public roads. But that may not be enough coverage depending on your insurance needs.

Here’s a quick recap of the main coverage options so you can decide whether it’s worth paying a higher insurance premium for more protection.[3]

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance helps pay for any damage you cause to other people or their property if you cause an accident. It doesn’t reimburse you for your damages, though.

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance, part of a full-coverage policy, is a common lender requirement if you lease your car. This coverage pays to fix your car if it’s in an accident, regardless of who caused it.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Another part of a full-coverage policy that lenders require for financed cars, comprehensive insurance pays to repair your car if it’s damaged from something other than a collision, such as from a storm, theft, or a wildfire.

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance can come in handy if you think you might need a tow or jump, plus policy fees are generally small to add this coverage. Highlanders are good cars, but they’re still not quite as off-road-ready as something like a Jeep or a pickup truck.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about your coverage options, check out the additional information below about insuring a Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

  • USAA is the cheapest insurance company for Toyota Highlander Hybrids, according to Insurify data, but it’s available only to drivers with a military affiliation. Among publicly available insurance companies, State Farm offers the lowest insurance rates.

  • Premiums for Toyota Highlander Hybrids are slightly more expensive than a traditional Highlander, costing an average of $143 per month. In comparison, the monthly average auto insurance premium for a gas-powered Highlander is $131.

  • Average monthly premiums for a Toyota Highlander Hybrid are $99 for a minimum-coverage policy and $187 for a full-coverage policy. Insurers take many other factors into account when setting the price for a policy, so yours could vary, too.

  • Generally, yes. All else being equal, insurance companies tend to charge more for hybrid cars because they can be more costly to repair if you get into an accident.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Car and Driver. "Toyota Highlander Hybrid."
  2. NAIC. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
  3. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

