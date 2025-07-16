Hyundai Santa Fe Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Hyundai Santa Fe, a midsize crossover SUV, is one of the brand’s most popular models. With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $35,795, the Santa Fe is competitively priced against the Mazda CX-70, which has a starting MSRP of $41,900.
The Santa Fe’s lower sticker price may contribute to its lower-than-average insurance rates. Full coverage for a Hyundai Santa Fe costs an average of $171 per month — slightly less than the national average of $193 for all vehicles, Insurify data shows.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2023, the Santa Fe’s starting MSRP ranged from $30,085 for the base model to $43,935 for the top-of-the-line Calligraphy Sport Utility.
The table below highlights average monthly rates from several of the top insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$104
$54
State Farm
$125
$64
Allstate
$139
$71
GEICO
$154
$79
American Family
$160
$82
Progressive
$164
$117
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe’s MSRP ranged from $28,495 to $42,705.
The following table shows average monthly quotes from several insurers for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$100
$52
State Farm
$120
$61
Allstate
$133
$68
GEICO
$147
$76
American Family
$153
$78
Progressive
$157
$112
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2021, the Hyundai Santa Fe’s starting MSRP was $28,025.
Average monthly rates for the 2021 Santa Fe appear in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$95
$49
State Farm
$114
$58
Allstate
$123
$62
GEICO
$140
$73
American Family
$146
$75
Progressive
$150
$107
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe had a starting MSRP of $27,450, with the 2.0T Limited Sport Utility model starting at $39,050.
The following table highlights average monthly premiums from several insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$92
$48
State Farm
$110
$57
Allstate
$123
$62
GEICO
$136
$70
American Family
$142
$72
Progressive
$145
$103
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2019, the Santa Fe’s base MSRP was $26,845, according to KBB.
Check out the table below to see average monthly full-coverage and liability-only rates for the 2019 Santa Fe.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$90
$47
State Farm
$108
$56
Allstate
$118
$60
GEICO
$134
$69
American Family
$139
$71
Progressive
$143
$102
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
When new, the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe had a starting MSRP of $32,080.
The table below shows average monthly rates from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$88
$46
State Farm
$106
$54
Allstate
$188
$60
GEICO
$130
$67
American Family
$136
$69
Progressive
$139
$99
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2017, the Hyundai Santa Fe’s base model MSRP started at $32,000.
The following table shows average monthly quotes from top insurers for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$86
$45
State Farm
$103
$53
Allstate
$115
$58
GEICO
$127
$66
American Family
$132
$67
Progressive
$136
$97
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The Hyundai Santa Fe’s starting MSRP in 2016 was $31,545.
Below are average monthly rates to insure a 2016 Santa Fe.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$84
$44
State Farm
$101
$52
Allstate
$113
$57
GEICO
$125
$65
American Family
$130
$66
Progressive
$133
$95
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Hyundai insurance by state
As with any make of car, Hyundai insurance rates vary by state. In general, drivers in New York pay the highest average Hyundai insurance rates, while drivers in North Carolina pay the lowest premiums.
The map below shows average monthly Hyundai premiums by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$146
Arizona
$178
Arkansas
$263
California
$247
Colorado
$225
Connecticut
$343
Delaware
$252
Florida
$236
Georgia
$255
Idaho
$128
Illinois
$174
Indiana
$148
Iowa
$124
Kansas
$169
Kentucky
$222
Louisiana
$227
Maine
$154
Maryland
$347
Massachusetts
$182
Michigan
$284
Minnesota
$200
Mississippi
$213
Missouri
$198
Montana
$170
Nebraska
$179
Nevada
$288
New Hampshire
$116
New Jersey
$182
New Mexico
$163
New York
$483
North Carolina
$96
North Dakota
$141
Ohio
$132
Oklahoma
$182
Oregon
$165
Pennsylvania
$177
Rhode Island
$151
South Carolina
$276
South Dakota
$132
Tennessee
$153
Texas
$242
Utah
$188
Vermont
$155
Virginia
$197
Washington
$164
District of Columbia
$352
West Virginia
$161
Wisconsin
$136
Wyoming
$122
Compare Hyundai Santa Fe Insurance Quotes
Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Hyundai Santa Fe
Although it ranks below average for dependability in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, Hyundai is known for its long warranty program.[3] It backs its vehicles with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty.
Because warranties don’t cover damage caused by accidents, weather, or uninsured drivers, it’s important to choose the right insurance coverage.[4]
Liability coverage
Liability insurance is mandatory in nearly every U.S. state, but state-minimum coverage limits are quite low. Depending on your assets, you may need higher coverage limits to protect yourself if you’re at fault in an accident that causes injuries or property damage.
Comprehensive coverage
Unlike liability insurance,comprehensive insurance is optional. This coverage pays to repair your car’s damage after a non-collision event, such as hail, fire, vandalism, or theft.
Collision coverage
If you’re in a car accident, collision insurance — an optional form of coverage — pays to repair your car. If you lease or finance your car, your lender will typically require you to have full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance.
Guaranteed asset protection coverage
Gap insurance helps cover the difference between your car’s current value and what you owe on your loan if your car is totaled or stolen.
If you’re considering buying a new or used Hyundai Santa Fe (or already own one), these answers to the following frequently asked questions can provide more information.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have some of the lowest average Santa Fe premiums.
No. In general, a Hyundai Santa Fe is cheaper to insure than other cars. Compared to the national average of $107 for liability-only coverage and $193 for full coverage, Hyundai insurance rates tend to be cheaper.
Insuring a Hyundai Santa Fe with liability-only coverage costs an average of $91 per month, while full coverage averages $171 per month.
The two most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 were the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.[5] Hyundais produced between 2011 and 2022 are particularly vulnerable to theft because their ignition switches can be bypassed. As a result, some insurers charge higher rates to insure these vehicles.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.