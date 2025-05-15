Best Used-Car Warranty Companies (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
With skyrocketing new car prices — the average price topped $48,000 in March 2025 — used cars are increasingly appealing. The average price of used cars was about 48% cheaper than the cost of new cars, according to Kelley Blue Book.[1]
But the lower price tag comes with some risk. While new cars typically come with a manufacturers’ warranty, used cars rarely have that protection. Once the manufacturer’s warranty expires, you’re on the hook to pay for repairs yourself, and some can cost well into the thousands.
With an older car, an extended warranty — also known as a service contract — can come in handy. Depending on the make and model of the car, the value of the vehicle, and repair costs, an extended warranty may be worth the investment.[2]
Quick Facts
On average, extended warranties cost between $1,400 and $2,000 per year.
Service contracts help cover the cost of major repairs, such as engine repairs or water pump replacement.
An extended warranty may make sense if you own a used car you intend to drive for many years or if you drive a vehicle that’s expensive to repair.
Best extended warranty companies for used cars
No single extended warranty company will work for everyone; which is the right fit for you depends on your vehicle’s age and the number of miles on your odometer.
To help you start your search, we researched leading companies and identified the best used-car extended warranty companies based on their cost, customer satisfaction ratings, and available protection plans.
CarShield: Best for customer satisfaction
CarShield
CarShield is one of the best-known names in the industry, and it’s also one of the highest-rated companies. On Trustpilot, it has more than 51,000 reviews and a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, which is better than the rating of many other companies. It has several plans for car owners, including those who have specialty or high-mileage vehicles, at lower-than-average rates.
Pros
Strong customer satisfaction ratings
Lower-than-average rates
High-mileage plans available
Cons
Not available in California
Mileage capped at 250,000
Instant quotes not available
Endurance: Best for extra benefits
Endurance
For people who want added protection and peace of mind, Endurance may be a good choice. Its plans include added benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, key fob replacement up to $500 per year, and complete tire protection.
Pros
Extra benefits included
Low warranty deductible options
Competitive rates
Cons
Charges an activation fee
Not available in Massachusetts
Only accepts vehicles that are 2005 or newer
Select Auto Protect: Best for older or high-mileage cars
Select Auto Protect
If you have an older or high-mileage car, Select Auto Protect is a standout option. Unlike other companies, it doesn’t have restrictions on model years or mileage, and it has multiple plans with extra benefits like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.
Pros
No mileage limitations
No upper age limit on vehicles
Added perks and benefits
Cons
Doesn’t disclose deductibles
Limited reviews
No instant quotes
To identify the best extended warranty companies for used cars, we considered the following factors:
Availability or location limitations
Customer satisfaction ratings
Number of plans
Added benefits and protections
Cost
Repair network
Vehicle eligibility criteria
How used-car warranties work
Two main types of car warranties are available for used vehicles: standard warranties and extended warranties. Here’s what you should know about each type.
Manufacturer’s car warranty
When you buy a new car (or a certified pre-owned vehicle), a manufacturer’s warranty, also known as a standard warranty, backs your purchase. These warranties typically cover your vehicle for a specific period of time or a number of miles.
For example, a manufacturer’s vehicle warranty may cover your car for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.[3]
Cost: Usually included within the purchase price of the vehicle
Where to buy: Through the manufacturer or dealer at the time of purchase
How long it lasts: Three years or 36,000 miles
Extended car warranty
An extended warranty is an optional product you can purchase to cover your vehicle when the original manufacturer’s warranty expires. Available through some manufacturers, car dealerships, and third-party companies, these warranties cover major repairs beyond what occurs from normal wear and tear.
Cost: $100 to $170 per month
Where to buy: Manufacturers, dealerships, and third-party companies
How long it lasts: Two to eight years
What used-car extended warranties cover
When you purchase an extended warranty, you can usually choose from several plan options. Basic plans typically cover the following issues related to mechanical defects or faulty workmanship:
Engine and transmissions
If your engine or transmission breaks down, the extended warranty will help with the repair or replacement cost.
Air conditioning and heating systems
Extended warranty coverage includes the compressors, fans, and other components making up the car’s air conditioning and heating systems.
Brakes
If you have issues with your brakes — beyond normal wear and tear — some warranties will pay for repairs to brake system components, like faulty calipers.
Electrical systems
Modern cars have complex electrical systems and wiring, and issues can affect your car’s drivability and performance.
Fuel system
Extended warranties can protect parts like your vehicle’s fuel pump and injectors.
Suspension and steering
Coverage may include your car’s shocks, struts, and hydraulic systems.
Coverage varies by extended warranty plan, so review your contract terms and conditions to determine what the plan covers and excludes.
What used-car extended warranties don’t cover
Although extended warranties can come in handy, they have limitations on what they cover:
Wear and tear: As you use your car, it will experience regular wear and tear, such as wear to its brake pads and batteries. Warranties don’t cover repairs due to wear and tear.
Regular maintenance: Routine maintenanceand vehicle services, such as oil changes and tire rotations, are excluded; extended warranties are intended only for mechanical breakdowns.
Cosmetic issues: Extended warranties don’t typically cover cosmetic issues, such as chipped paint or torn upholstery.
Pre-existing issues: Any issues that exist prior to the purchase of the extended warranty are usually excluded. For example, if your car had transmission issues before you bought the warranty, your contract will exclude transmission-related repairs.
Accident-related damage: Extended warranties aren’t car insurance, so they don’t cover repairs or damages related to collisions, theft, or weather damage.
Types of extended warranties for used cars
When shopping for a used-car extended warranty, you can choose from several options, from barebones coverage to more extensive plans. Depending on your budget, three main types of service contracts for used cars are available:
Exclusionary: An exclusionary warranty, also known as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, is the most extensive warranty, and it’s typically the most expensive. It covers most of the mechanical components of your car, including the cost of labor accrued during repairs.
Stated or named component: A named or stated component warranty is more limited; it protects specific components of the vehicle, such as the electrical system.
Powertrain: Powertrain warranties are a more limited warranty, covering only critical parts of the car, such as the engine and transmission. As a result, a powertrain warranty is more affordable than other warranties.
Used-car extended warranty pros and cons
Extended warranties can be useful, but they’re not always worth the cost. Before purchasing a service contract, weigh the following pros and cons:
Pros
Provide coverage for major repairs
Coverage may include added benefits and protections
May improve your peace of mind when buying a used car
The average cost of repairs for all cars is about $850 per year, according to Kelley Blue Book, while the average extended warranty can cost anywhere from $1,400 to $2,000 per year.[4]
An extended warranty can provide some peace of mind and financial protection, but it does come with a relatively high monthly cost. As a result, extended warranties can make sense if you have a more expensive used vehicle, such as a luxury or performance car, that’s expensive to repair and that you intend to keep for several years.
For example, the average repair costs for a BMW 235i Gran Coupe surpass $3,000 per year, so extended warranty coverage could be useful.
By contrast, an extended warranty is unlikely to be worth the expense if you have a less expensive car that’s cheaper to repair. For instance, the average cost of repairs for a Hyundai Venue is under $700 per year, so an extended warranty would be more expensive than paying for the repairs out of your own pocket. In that case, tucking the money you’d spend on a service contract into a dedicated savings account to pay the repair shop in the future may be a better idea.
Used-car warranty company FAQs
If you’re undecided about whether to buy an extended warranty for your car, the information below may help.
Are car warranties worth it for used cars?
Whether a used-car extended warranty is worth it depends on your car’s value, its repair costs, and whether you have an emergency fund to cover expenses on your own. If repairs for your car tend to be expensive, an extended warranty can help reduce your out-of-pocket costs.
What is the average cost of a used-car warranty?
Extended warranties average $115 to $160 per month. The cost varies based on your location, vehicle make and model, and the plan you choose.
How much is CarShield per month?
CarShield has several plans to choose from, and the plans start at $99 per month.
What are two reasons not to buy an extended warranty on a used car?
Extended warranties have two main downsides: contract exclusions, which limit what’s covered, and a high cost to maintain your coverage.
