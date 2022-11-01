4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Lorain, OH
Having the right insurance coverage will not only financially protect you and others on the road, but is also required by Ohio insurance laws. To drive legally in Lorain, you need at least the minimum required liability coverage. However, if you’re financing your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase additional coverage, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.
Having the right insurance coverage will not only financially protect you and others on the road, but is also required by Ohio insurance laws. To drive legally in Lorain, you need at least the minimum required liability coverage. However, if you're financing your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase additional coverage, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.
Car insurance costs depend on where you live in Ohio and can vary significantly from city to city. On average, residents of Lorain, OH, pay $102 per month in car insurance premiums. However, you can qualify for a discounted rate if you bundle your auto insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance, life insurance, or business insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lorain is $130 per month, or $1560 annually.
Car insurance in Lorain is $9 less than the average cost of car insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lorain on average is Stillwater, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lorain, OH
To find cheap car insurance in Lorain, OH, it’s important to get at least four quotes from different insurance agencies. Different insurance companies weigh factors like your age, your vehicle model, and your credit score differently, so shopping around significantly increases your chances of finding a cheap auto insurance policy.
You can use the table below to compare average monthly car insurance quotes from some of the best providers in Lorain, OH. Or you can use Insurify to get 10+ accurate and personalized quotes tailor-fit to your needs in just a few clicks.
|Insurance Provider in Lorain
|Insurance Provider in Lorain
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|$99 /mo
|Elephant
|$106 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$130 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$146 /mo
|The General
|$156 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lorain, OH
You can get great car insurance coverage options at a cheap rate in Lorain, OH, but you have to know where to look for them. Insurify analyzes multiple factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and ranks different car insurance providers. You can find some of the best auto insurance providers in the table below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Safeco
|86
|$95 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$146 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$79 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Ohio Cities
|Columbus
|$100/mo
|Cleveland
|$122/mo
|Cincinnati
|$124/mo
|Toledo
|$113/mo
|Lorain
|$142/mo
|Ohio
|$120/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Lorain Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the first factors that your insurance agent will look at when they are determining your auto insurance rate. Drivers with little experience on the road—such as teens and young drivers in their 20s—statistically pay more for car insurance than more experienced drivers. Lorain drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect the cheapest car insurance rates.
You can use the table below to compare average monthly car insurance costs for different driver ages. These average quotes are statewide, so they may be slightly different for Lorain, OH.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$267
|20-25
|$162
|25-30
|$162
|30s
|$116
|40s
|$106
|50s
|$93
|60s
|$89
|70s
|$97
|80s+
|$111
Lorain Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Having speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and failures to stop on your record can drive up your auto insurance costs. Drivers with a clean driving record have the cheapest auto insurance rates, but you can still get discounts on your car insurance if you bundle your policy with another policy, such as your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$121
|Speeding Ticket
|$151
|At-Fault Accident
|$181
|DUI
|$240
Lorain Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history can also impact your car insurance costs. Lorain drivers with excellent and good credit scores have the cheapest average monthly car insurance costs, while those with a poor credit score can expect to pay more. Even if you don’t have an excellent or good credit score, you can still find cheap auto insurance in Lorain, OH, if you use Insurify .
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$127
|Good
|$135
|Average
|$157
|Bad
|$196
Lorain DMV Information
The DMV is a state-level government agency that provides services related to cars and other motor vehicles, such as vehicle registration and titles as well as suspensions and reinstatements. However, in Ohio it is called the BMV, or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
There are multiple BMVs in Loran, Ohio; you can simply search for the one closest to you. You can walk in or make an appointment if you want to avoid waiting in line. The Ohio BMV also offers a number of services online, such as renewing your vehicle registration.
Public Transportation in Lorain
The easiest way to travel around Lorain and the surrounding area is by car. Limited public transportation options—such as buses and Lorain County Transit—are available, but the most convenient way to get around Lorain, OH, is by driving.
If high car insurance costs are preventing you from purchasing a car, remember that using Insurify ’s predictive analytics technology can help you find a cheap auto insurance policy and save $489 per year on average in insurance premiums.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lorain
To get a cheap car insurance policy with great coverage, don’t rely on just one insurance provider. No two drivers are the same, and no two insurance companies determine their rates following the same algorithm, so it’s important to request at least four quotes from different insurance companies to find the cheapest one.
However, requesting and comparing auto insurance quotes can prove to be stressful and time-consuming. You have to spend hours answering the same questions about yourself and your vehicle over and over again—not to mention that you can get trapped by quote aggregation and lead-generation sites that sell your information to insurance agents.
Use Insurify to save yourself time, money, and stress. It’s incredibly easy: simply spend five minutes on Insurify ’s trusted site answering basic questions about yourself, your vehicle, and your coverage preferences only once and instantly get access to 10+ cheap car insurance quotes tailor-fit to your preferences and needs.
FAQs - Lorain, OH Car Insurance
Requesting auto insurance quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find a cheap auto insurance policy.
Your auto insurance quotes depend on a variety of factors, such as your age, whether you’re a homeowner or are renting, and your vehicle model. You can spend hours researching average car insurance quotes online, or you can use Insurify to get 10+ personalized quotes from the best companies in Lorain, OH, in under five minutes.
Certain factors, such as being a teen or young driver with little experience on the road, a poor credit history, and having speeding tickets or at-fault accidents on your driving record, can increase auto insurance costs for you. If you have negative factors driving up your car insurance costs, use Insurify to find the cheapest deal for you in a matter of minutes.
Insurify Insights
How Lorain Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lorain, Ohio below:
Ford Fusion
Most Popular Car in Lorain
#11
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Ohio
#17
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Ohio
#33
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Ohio
#4
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Ohio
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lorain drivers rank 72 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lorain drivers rank 33 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with a DUI: 3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Ohio, Lorain drivers rank 67 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Ohio, Lorain drivers rank 39 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Ohio, Lorain drivers rank 11 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with a speeding ticket: 17%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lorain drivers rank 77 in clean driving records across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with clean record: 68.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lorain drivers rank 64 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #64
- Percent of drivers in Lorain with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.49%
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022