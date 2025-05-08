Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Liability insurance is the bare-minimum amount of coverage you need to drive legally in New York. It’s the most budget-friendly insurance available. It covers damage you might cause to others, but it doesn’t cover your vehicle.
Don’t give up on finding affordable car insurance in the Empire State if the first few insurers you’ve contacted for quotes have had prices exceeding your budget. Many New Yorkers face the same struggle, and you still have plenty of paths to explore.
Drivers in the state of New York pay a monthly average of $349 for liability coverage.
New York State doesn’t offer insurance subsidies for low-income drivers.
New York is a no-fault state, which means each driver involved in an accident must file a claim with their insurance company, regardless of fault.[1]
Cheapest car insurance in New York
New Yorkers pay an average of $349 per month for basic liability coverage. But liability quotes in New York start as low as $97 per month.
Car insurance prices in New York vary widely based on your location. It helps to compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best coverage for you at the most affordable price. Compare average liability quotes below to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
CSAA
$97
Liberty Mutual
$113
Progressive
$231
Erie
$312
USAA
$324
Bristol West
$447
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best car insurance for drivers with a low income in New York
Liability insurance can be a great option if you have a lower budget. It takes care of damage you might cause to other people and their property.
Liability coverage meets New York State’s minimum-coverage requirements without the extra coverage that increases your premium. Note that with liability-only coverage, you may face expensive out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
Below are three of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability coverage in New York, based on Insurify data.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 10,954 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,948)
Sabrina
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Friendly company
They are very responsible and have a friendly demeanor.
Merrill
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Good experience overall
Easy to deal with but a little bit pricey. Saved money at first, but increases put the numbers up.
Pamela
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Feel I'm being taken
I like my agent. I don't like paying for other people's mistakes. I feel as a senior I'm paying too much. No DUIs or accidents, and I'm still paying over $100 a month. I could go on...
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is ideal for drivers who appreciate having a local agent to answer questions, explain coverage, and help with claims. The company has agent offices in most New York communities.
State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program can help you save up to 30% on your policy. Plus, the Steer Clear program offers extra discounts for younger drivers in a state with one of the highest costs of living in the nation.
Pros
Local agents in many New York communities
Above-average J.D. Power ratings for customer service and claims handling
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
$148/mo
Full Coverage
$178/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,760 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,367)
Howard
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Looking for better premiums
It seems expensive, especially when I bundle my motorcycle too.
Lisa
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Look elsewhere
Expensive. My bill keeps going up.
Chester
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
The best price in an overpriced industry
Best price I could find by hundreds, but not cheap.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is best for cash-strapped New Yorkers looking for more ways to save on coverage. The company has 23 discounts that offer savings for practically everyone, whether you take a defensive driving course, work for the state, or agree to receive your insurance documents by email instead of regular mail.
Pros
Live chat for easy access to licensed agents in New York
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
$173/mo
Full Coverage
$247/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,965 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual
Drivers appreciate the ease of making payments and the company’s helpful customer service. But they dislike the frequent and unexplained rate increases, and some report difficulties in communication and claim handling.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,717)
A
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
Liberty Mutual is a Good Insurance
I am happy with Liberty Mutual. I am just looking to compare prices because of an increase of more than $1000.00 for this year.
Ronetta
May 7, 2025
Verified Review
I love Liberty Mutual - and the commercials. The app is the best part of the policy!
Easy and convenient app, transparent and easy-to-understand policy documents, payment flexibility options.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual ranks highly for New York drivers who need flexibility because it lets you build a policy that fits your situation and driving habits. You can add features like better car replacement, accident forgiveness, and diminishing deductible coverage.
Filing a claim takes less than 10 minutes online, which is especially helpful when dealing with fender benders on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway or ice-related accidents on those upstate roads in the winter. You can also get a discount for being a homeowner, even if you buy home insurance from a different insurance company.
Pros
Many coverage options
Discounts based on your driving skills, not just your record
User-friendly digital tools
Cons
Quick online claims-filing process
Below-average J.D. Power rating for customer service
RightTrack program not available in New York
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in New York to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with poor credit in New York
Your credit history doesn’t just affect loans and credit cards. It can also increase your car insurance rates.[2] Insurers consider your credit to predict how likely you are to file claims, looking at everything from late payments to how many credit accounts you have open. If your credit has taken some hits, your rates could be higher — even if you’re just getting basic liability coverage.
While New York allows insurance companies to consider credit history, state law prohibits insurers from canceling your coverage or increasing rates at renewal time based on your credit information.
The table below shows how liability quotes from top New York insurance companies may vary by credit tier.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Liability Quote: Good Credit
Average Liability Quote: Poor Credit
CSAA
$89
$116
Liberty Mutual
$100
$135
Progressive
$207
$283
Erie
$281
$480
USAA
$290
$392
Bristol West
$401
$547
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
State-sponsored car insurance in New York
New York doesn’t offer breaks on car insurance rates for folks with tight budgets. Unlike the neighboring state of New Jersey, which has a specialized program for low-income drivers, New York State doesn’t offer state-sponsored or government-subsidized insurance options.
This means drivers must buy insurance from private companies at market rates. The state doesn’t step in with discounts, subsidies, or special policies based on what you earn — even when those premiums eat up a big chunk of your monthly income.
To find cheap coverage, your best bet is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies (prices can vary by hundreds of dollars for the same coverage) and to max out every possible discount. You can also increase your deductible, but that leaves you paying more out of pocket if you’re in an accident. Only go this route if you have some savings to fall back on.
Car insurance discounts for low-income drivers in New York
Insurance companies may not advertise all their discounts. To get the most savings possible, you must ask about specific discounts to lower your car insurance quote.
Here are some discounts most likely to help you save in New York:
Defensive driving course discount: Take a state-approved defensive driving class to lower insurance premiums by 10% for three years.[3]
Multi-car discount: If you have more than one car, putting them on the same policy usually costs less than having separate policies for each vehicle.
Automatic payment discount: Most insurance companies will provide a small discount just for automatically withdrawing your payment each month.
Paperless billing discount: Many companies will lower your rate if you skip the paper bills and switch to email notices.
Group discounts: Check if your job, union, college alumni association, or professional organization gets special rates with certain insurance companies.
Minimum car insurance requirements in New York
You must have a car insurance policy that meets state-minimum requirements before hitting the road. New York drivers need a 25/50/10 policy.
New York requires you to carry $10,000 per accident in property damage liability. This pays for damage you might cause to another person’s property.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
At minimum, you need $50,000 in personal injury protection coverage. This covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who caused the accident. This is the “no-fault” part of New York’s insurance system.
Uninsured motorist coverage
New York requires you to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage. This protects you if a hit-and-run driver or someone without insurance hits your vehicle.
A policy with just the minimums keeps your monthly bill lower, but it might not be enough to protect you financially. If you cause a serious accident and someone’s injuries are severe enough to exceed the policy limit, your policy might not cover everything.
Low-income car insurance FAQs
Finding affordable car insurance in New York requires some digging, especially when you want quality coverage at a lower price. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about keeping insurance affordable in the Empire State.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in New York?
CSAA is the cheapest New York car insurance company, with liability-only policies that average $97 per month. But your rates will depend on your driving history, location, age, vehicle, and other factors.
How much is full-coverage car insurance in New York?
New York drivers pay an average price of $460 per month for full coverage, which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. This coverage protects you from damage to your car, theft, and weather-related incidents, on top of the minimum coverage required by state law.
How do I get low-income car insurance in New York?
New York doesn’t offer any state-sponsored insurance programs for low-income drivers. Your best bet is comparing quotes from multiple companies, maximizing discounts, and increasing your deductible.
What is the lowest form of car insurance required in New York?
New York requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability insurance ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), property damage liability insurance ($10,000 per accident), personal injury protection coverage ($50,000), and uninsured motorist coverage ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident). Anything less than this isn’t legal on New York roads.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
