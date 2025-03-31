Nissan Recommended Maintenance Schedule

Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Nissan has a below-average vehicle dependability rating, according to a 2024 J.D. Power study that ranked 30 brands.[1]
If you own a Nissan car, following the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule is critical for performance, safety, and longevity. It can also help minimize the need for costly repairs in the future.
Maintenance guidelines can vary depending on your specific model, mileage, climate, and other driving conditions. That said, understanding general guidelines can help you make sure your vehicle stays in excellent shape.
When does your Nissan need scheduled maintenance?
Due to Nissan’s wide range of models, the Japanese manufacturer provides guidance based on the specific vehicle model, year, and more.
For recommendations for your specific vehicle, you should visit Nissan’s website and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) or model specifications, mileage, and driving conditions.[2] Alternatively, you can review your owner’s manual or contact your dealership.
Here’s the recommended schedule for the brand’s most popular model, the 2025 Nissan Rogue, with standard driving conditions.[3]
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Replace cabin air microfilter
Tire rotation
Inspect intelligent key battery
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace brake fluid
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace the air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotations
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace the air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace spark plugs
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace brake fluid
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace the intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
Tire rotation
Replace engine oil and filter
Replace air cleaner filter
Replace brake fluid
Replace cabin air microfilter
Replace intelligent key battery
Tire rotation
Multipoint inspection
After 90,000 miles or 144 months, continue maintenance with the same mileage or time intervals.
Tips for maintaining your Nissan
In addition to following the Nissan service schedule, you can take other steps to maintain your vehicle’s maintenance needs and spot potential problems before they become bigger issues. Learn more about how to best maintain your Nissan below.
Read your owner’s manual
Each Nissan model has its own recommended maintenance schedule, so it’s crucial that you review your vehicle owner’s manual to get the specific guidelines for your vehicle model and year.
Based on the guidelines you find, you can set reminders for service appointments. You can also learn about other features your vehicle has and get to know your car a little better.
Keep an eye on fluids
Your vehicle requires various fluids to run efficiently. If certain fluids get low, it can affect your vehicle’s performance and even result in costly repairs.
You should pay special attention to the following fluids:
Engine oil
Brake fluid
Power steering fluid
Coolant
Transmission fluid
Depending on the type of fluid, you can check the level using a dipstick or by looking at the reservoir fill line. If something is low, you may be able to top it off at home. Otherwise, you may need to take your car to the dealership or an auto shop for a top off or fluid change.
Check tire tread and pressure
It’s a good idea to check your tire tread and pressure now and then to make sure they’re still in good shape. This can also help you avoid potential tire problems like flats, uneven wear, reduced traction and fuel consumption, and blowouts.
Check your owner’s manual to determine the recommended tire pressure for your vehicle, and purchase a tire pressure gauge to check it. If your car has a tire pressure monitoring system, you can also use that as a guide.
To check each tire’s traction, place a penny or a quarter between treads. If the head on the coin is showing completely, it may be time to replace your tires.[4]
Get regular inspections
Getting a multi-point inspection at regular Nissan service intervals can help you spot problems long before they turn into expensive repairs.
The dealer or independent auto shop will inspect brake pads, rotors, propeller shafts, wiper blades, spark plugs, drive-shaft boots, motor oil and oil filters, suspension parts, and much more.
Nissan maintenance schedule FAQs
Whether you own a Nissan car or you’re planning to buy one, the following information helps answer some common questions about Nissan maintenance needs.
Why is factory-scheduled maintenance important?
Keeping up with factory-scheduled Nissan maintenance can help you maximize your vehicle’s performance and safety over time. It can also minimize costly repairs down the road and improve your vehicle’s value if you eventually trade it in or sell it.
Is it worth it to take your Nissan to the dealership for service?
If you have a newer model with a factory warranty, a Nissan dealership is your only choice for covered repairs. The same is true if you need service for a recall. For other needs, taking your car to the dealership for maintenance or service needs ensures that the people working on your vehicle have specialized training and parts for your Nissan vehicle.
That said, dealerships typically charge more than independent auto shops. If you need maintenance or service that doesn’t require a visit to the dealership, you may save money with an independent shop.
Why would the dealership offer additional services, and do you need them?
Dealers offer maintenance and repair services to increase their revenues, improve the customer experience, and boost loyalty among customers.
Taking your car to the dealership you bought it at may be more convenient than searching for a reputable independent auto shop in your area. But it may not be necessary unless you have a warranty or recall notice or you need specialized expertise or parts for your vehicle.
What is the preventive maintenance schedule for a Nissan?
This article outlines a maintenance schedule for the Nissan Rogue, but drivers of other Nissan models should check their owner’s manual or contact their dealer for a schedule. The preventive maintenance schedule can vary depending on your specific model, driving habits and conditions, and other factors. Nissan recommends maintenance on different schedules depending on the vehicle make and model, so checking with your dealer is a good idea.
Sources
