Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot and How Safe Is It?

No U.S. state prohibits driving without shoes, but doing so can present hazards for you while driving.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.
Learn more
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Learn more

Updated March 30, 2023 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.

Despite what you may have heard while learning to drive, you can legally drive without shoes in every U.S. state. However, operating a motor vehicle with your bare feet may present potential hazards. While it may be tempting to kick off your shoes the next time you go for a drive during the warmer months, you could face reckless driving charges if you get into an accident driving barefoot.[1]

Table of contents

Is driving barefoot against the law?

No federal or state laws prohibit driving barefoot, but your state or local jurisdiction may issue formal guidelines discouraging the practice. For example, Indiana, Iowa, and Utah have guidelines that describe driving without shoes as unsafe.[2]

And, if you’re in an accident in some states — like Arizona, Arkansas, California, or Nevada — you could face fines or criminal charges if the police determine that your lack of footwear contributed to the crash.

Though you can legally drive a car without shoes, operating a motorcycle without shoes is illegal in many states. California motorcyclists can legally drive motorcycles barefoot, but Alabama motorcyclists and passengers must wear footwear.

You can check with your jurisdiction or local law enforcement online or over the phone for more information about laws and guidelines around barefoot driving where you live.

Check Out: Compare Car Insurance Rates

Is driving barefoot safe?

It may be tempting to drive without your shoes, but it’s generally considered unsafe to do so. While not necessarily illegal, law enforcement agencies and auto insurance companies don’t recommend driving a car or motorcycle while barefoot.

If you leave your discarded shoes on the floor near your feet, they could get stuck under your pedals during your drive and make it harder for you to use your brake or gas pedal. And if this results in an accident or causes damages, you could face reckless driving charges in some states.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

What shoes are dangerous for driving?

Potentially dangerous shoes for driving include high heels and flip-flops — making it understandable that you may want to take them off before driving. You should consider keeping an extra pair of more practical footwear in the car just for driving, such as sneakers or other supportive shoes.

Ideally, you’ll want to drive wearing a pair of shoes that stay on your feet and provide ankle support. Wearing the right shoes to drive can be especially helpful if you need to act quickly or slam on your brakes in an emergency situation. But if you do need to wear high heels or flip-flops while driving, consider switching to a more practical option, such as heels with a lower heel or sandals with straps.

Learn More: What Is a Defensive Driving Course and How Do You Enroll in One?

How does driving barefoot affect your car insurance?

Because no laws prohibit it, driving without your shoes likely won’t affect your car insurance rates. However, if you do cause a car accident while driving barefoot, you may receive a charge for reckless driving.

If driving shoeless contributed to the circumstances of the accident, your car insurance company may deny your claim. You could potentially even be on the hook for a personal injury lawsuit if you severely injure someone in an accident.

What other driving habits are dangerous or illegal?

Today’s drivers face many distractions while on the road. From texting to putting on makeup to making a phone call, drivers take their eyes off the road for many different reasons. In some cases, state law prohibits these distracting activities while driving. Depending on the nature of the offense, you could receive a traffic violation for distracted driving. But distracted driving that leads to an accident, injury, or death will result in more serious legal and financial consequences.[3]

Practice safe driving habits and keep your eyes focused on the road because distracted driving causes accidents and serious injury. Consider using technology designed for hands-free phone calls, texting, and playing music to stop you from touching or looking at your phone while driving. Also try to avoid doing anything that can wait until you safely stop your vehicle, such as rummaging through your bag or giving your dog a treat. You can check with local law enforcement resources to learn more about safe driving laws in your jurisdiction.

See Also: Most Dangerous States to Drive In

Driving barefoot FAQs

Want to know more about the legality of driving barefoot? Here are answers to some common questions:

  • What happens if a cop stops you while you’re driving barefoot?

    It depends. Since no federal or state law completely prohibits driving barefoot, you may not face any consequences. However, some states and local jurisdictions issue guidelines against driving barefoot. You may also be cited if you’re operating or riding a motorcycle barefoot in some states. And if you were pulled over as a result of an accident or incident while driving barefoot, you could potentially be cited for reckless driving.

  • Is barefoot driving considered reckless driving?

    Sometimes it is. If you cause an accident while driving without shoes, the police may cite you for reckless driving if they determine that your driving barefoot contributed to the cause of the crash.

  • Will insurance pay if you’re in an accident while driving barefoot?

    Not always. Your insurance company may not cover the claim if it’s been proven driving barefoot caused the accident or if the police cited you with reckless driving.

  • What shoes are best for driving?

    When driving, you should wear shoes that make it easy to maneuver your vehicle’s pedals and slam on the brake pedal in case of emergency. Sneakers and other shoes that provide support to the ankle are typically considered the safest for driving. Some drivers may choose to wear flip-flops or high heels, but these should generally not be worn while driving.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. FindLaw. "Is it Illegal to Drive Barefoot?." Accessed March 22, 2023
  2. Utah Department of Public Safety: Highway Patrol. "FAQ – Traffic Laws." Accessed March 22, 2023
  3. FindLaw. "Distracted Driving." Accessed March 22, 2023
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersInsurance Writer
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Learn more