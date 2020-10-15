Types of auto insurance that cover fire damage

Simply having a car insurance policy doesn’t automatically cover you from all possible damage. Car insurance companies specify which perils and the extent of damage a policy will cover. For instance, liability insurance covers only the bodily injuries and property damage you cause to other vehicles and drivers; it won’t cover damage to your car, like if the car accident you caused led to a fire.[1]

Most insurance companies offer optional auto insurance that covers at least some instances of car fire damage. These coverages include comprehensive car insurance and collision car insurance, which are often bundled together into a full-coverage auto insurance policy.

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive insurance is an optional physical damage coverage that reimburses you for the damage your car incurs. But it doesn’t cover damages resulting from your car colliding with an object.

Instead, comprehensive insurance covers an array of damages, from vandalism and riots to earthquakes and floods. Most comprehensive policies include fire damage, including damage caused by wildfires, vandalism, and mechanical failure.

For example, if you left your car parked at your home while evacuating from a forest fire, your comprehensive policy should cover this peril. The same can be said for fire damage if your car was parked on a street and catches fire as a result of arson, an explosion, or even a missile attack.

Good to Know Remember that with any type of damage, including fire damage, you’ll need to file a car insurance claim. This includes if your vehicle is damaged while parked in your garage, as some homeowners insurance policies don’t cover vehicles damaged in garage fires.

Collision coverage

Unlike comprehensive coverage, collision coverage only covers three types of damage: collisions with another car or object, pothole damage, and flipping your vehicle. If you collide with a vehicle or piece of property and the collision causes a fire, your collision coverage should pay for the cost of repairs or cover the total loss, depending on your policy.

Most car fires result from either mechanical problems or collisions, so you could find yourself in a vehicle fire even when the accident isn’t your fault. The good news is that collision coverage as part of your insurance policy should cover fire damage from a collision that’s your fault, but you’ll have to file a claim with your insurance agent.