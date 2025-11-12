4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
EverQuote is an online marketplace that matches you with potential car insurance companies. If you’re shopping for coverage, you can enter your personal information to see a list of insurers that may offer you car insurance quotes.
EverQuote itself doesn’t provide quotes. Instead, the site matches you with partner insurance companies, and you’ll need to re-enter your information to get an actual quote.
Here’s what you need to know about EverQuote’s car insurance platform.
After completing EverQuote’s online form, you may receive phone calls and emails from local insurance agents.
EverQuote primarily has negative customer reviews, with many complaints about receiving repeated phone calls.
Using EverQuote is free for all users.
EverQuote at a glance
You can use EverQuote for free to connect to some of the best car insurance companies, such as State Farm and GEICO, as well as regional insurers in your area.
It’s important to note that while EverQuote will populate results from several insurance companies at once, it’s actually a lead-generation site. It’ll display car insurance company matches instead of actual prices. If you use EverQuote, you may receive many emails and calls from agents who want to sell you coverage once they receive real-time leads.
Free service
Relatively quick process
Partners with many car insurance companies
Doesn’t provide real-time quotes
May prompt many calls from car insurance agents[1]
Mixed customer reviews
How EverQuote works
Here’s a look at the process EverQuote offers for drivers to compare car insurance quotes.
First, you’ll go to EverQuote’s website and start the process for a car insurance quote.
You’ll need to enter your ZIP code and vehicle information, including vehicle year, make, primary use, and estimated mileage. EverQuote also asks whether you own or lease your vehicle.
Then, EverQuote presents you with coverage levels to choose from. You can pick from one of the following coverage options: state minimum, lower level, typical level, and highest level.
Answer more questions about your past coverage, how many cars and drivers will be on your auto insurance policy, and if you’ve had any accidents or tickets in the past three years.
Continue the process by providing additional personal information, including your gender, marital status, education level, occupation, and credit score.
EverQuote will also ask about your driving record, including how many at-fault accidents, tickets, or DUIs you’ve had in recent years. You’ll also need to answer whether you’ve had your license suspended or revoked recently.
You’ll need to answer a few questions that gauge your discount availability, including whether you own or rent your home and your military status. Lastly, you have to enter your birth date, name, and street address.
See your list of car insurance matches from EverQuote’s partners. Note that you won’t receive real-time insurance quotes at the end of this process. Instead, EverQuote shows you a list of car insurance partners it matched with you. Your next step is to click “View My Quote” with the partners and re-enter your information with the insurance company to get your final quote.
Cheapest recent rates
Insurify’s drivers have found rates ranging from $42/mo. to $213/mo. in the last few days
*Quotes generated for Insurify users within the last 10 days. Last updated on November 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Is EverQuote legit?
EverQuote is a legit company, but it’s a lead-generation site. This means it may share your contact information with its third-party partner insurers. After submitting your information, you’ll typically begin receiving outreach from potential insurers and agents within minutes, according to EverQuote’s website.
EverQuote reviews: What real customers are saying
In general, EverQuote has few online reviews compared to other car insurance quote websites. The online marketplace scored 1.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 1.07 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, with fewer than 100 reviews on both sites. If you browse the reviews, you’ll find that customers have had some complaints about the site.
Some customers have reported receiving lots of text messages, phone calls, and emails after providing their contact information to EverQuote. That said, it’s common for lead-generation sites to receive complaints of spam.
Here are a few recent customer reviews on Trustpilot.
EverQuote vs. Insurify
Insurify is another online insurance marketplace. But unlike EverQuote, it provides you with real online insurance quotes. Once you fill out a form on Insurify’s website, you’ll receive actual pricing from the top insurance companies in real time.
In addition, Insurify will show you all the discounts you might qualify for, allowing you to get a better idea of your potential premiums. If you find an auto insurance policy you want, you can work with Insurify directly to purchase it online or schedule a call with one of its experienced insurance agents.
Feature
EverQuote
Insurify
|Real-time quotes
|No
|Yes
|Sells customer information
|Yes
|No
|Licensed insurance agency
|No
|Yes
|Average Trustpilot rating
|1.3 out of 5
|4.8 out of 5
EverQuote FAQs
The following information can help answer any remaining questions you may have about EverQuote.
Yes. EverQuote may sell your information to third-party partner insurers if you request quotes. It is a lead-generation site that shares your contact information with its partners.
No. EverQuote may display quotes from its partner insurers, but you’ll have to re-enter your information to see your final quote. It’s not a good company for comparing online quotes.
Yes. You shouldn’t have any issues using EverQuote. All you have to do is fill out a questionnaire on its site to see a list of partner insurance companies EverQuote matches with you.
Yes. EverQuote is a free service. In fact, the site refers to itself as “the fast, free, and easy way to shop for insurance.”
Since it’s a lead-generation site that displays ads instead of insurance quotes, you’ll likely receive many calls from EverQuote if you complete its form and include your phone number. If you want real quotes and no calls, it’s a good idea to use another online insurance marketplace to compare quotes.
