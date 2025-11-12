How EverQuote works

Here’s a look at the process EverQuote offers for drivers to compare car insurance quotes.

First, you’ll go to EverQuote’s website and start the process for a car insurance quote.

You’ll need to enter your ZIP code and vehicle information, including vehicle year, make, primary use, and estimated mileage. EverQuote also asks whether you own or lease your vehicle.

Then, EverQuote presents you with coverage levels to choose from. You can pick from one of the following coverage options: state minimum, lower level, typical level, and highest level.

Answer more questions about your past coverage, how many cars and drivers will be on your auto insurance policy, and if you’ve had any accidents or tickets in the past three years.

Continue the process by providing additional personal information, including your gender, marital status, education level, occupation, and credit score.

EverQuote will also ask about your driving record, including how many at-fault accidents, tickets, or DUIs you’ve had in recent years. You’ll also need to answer whether you’ve had your license suspended or revoked recently.

You’ll need to answer a few questions that gauge your discount availability, including whether you own or rent your home and your military status. Lastly, you have to enter your birth date, name, and street address.

See your list of car insurance matches from EverQuote’s partners. Note that you won’t receive real-time insurance quotes at the end of this process. Instead, EverQuote shows you a list of car insurance partners it matched with you. Your next step is to click “View My Quote” with the partners and re-enter your information with the insurance company to get your final quote.

Cheapest recent rates Insurify’s drivers have found rates ranging from $42/mo. to $213/mo. in the last few days Liability Only Quoted November 12, 2025 Just Pay-Per-Mile helped a Honda Pilot driver in Buckeye, Arizona save on car insurance with this quote. $ 42 / mo * Find similar

Quoted November 12, 2025 A Indianapolis, Indiana driver just saved on coverage for their Mercedes Benz S-Class with this quote from First Chicago . $ 43 / mo * Find similar

Updated October 31, 2025 Farmers's average rate for drivers with good credit and a clean driving record. $ 110 / mo * Find similar

Quoted November 12, 2025 We just helped a driver in Dayton, Ohio cover their Chrysler 300 with this quote from Mile Auto. $ 43 / mo * Find similar

Updated October 31, 2025 Farmers's average rate for drivers with good credit and a clean driving record. $ 213 / mo * Find similar

Quoted November 2, 2025 We just helped a driver in Spring Branch, Texas cover their Jeep Wrangler with this quote from Travelers. $ 99 / mo * Find similar

Is EverQuote legit?

EverQuote is a legit company, but it’s a lead-generation site. This means it may share your contact information with its third-party partner insurers. After submitting your information, you’ll typically begin receiving outreach from potential insurers and agents within minutes, according to EverQuote’s website.