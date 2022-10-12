South Carolina Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Should I get flood insurance in South Carolina? Buying South Carolina flood insurance could save you from a devastating loss, and South Carolina flood insurance policies are among the most affordable in the country.

Whether you’re on the coast or inland, if you live in South Carolina, you have reason to worry about a flood. And thanks to the warming climate, those risks are only increasing.

Tropical storms and hurricanes cause flooding, but so can rainfall that overwhelms storm drainage, as well as overflowing rivers. And though you might be in a low- risk area, there’s no such thing as a zero- risk area.

Your homeowners insurance very likely doesn’t cover flooding, so if you don’t have your own flood insurance policy, you’ll pay for any flood damage right out of your own pocket. That could be devastating.

But luckily, South Carolina flood insurance rates are lower than in most states. Read on for everything you need to know about buying flood insurance in South Carolina.

When you’re shopping for any insurance, there’s a great tool you can use to make sure you’re getting the best price for the coverage you need: Insurify will help you compare quotes, for free, in just a few minutes.