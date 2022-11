Sacramento Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Sacramento?

The short answer is yes; you do need flood insurance in Sacramento. While you may not be legally required to have flood insurance, certain mortgage lenders may require you to enroll in flood insurance if you’re in a high-risk flood zone. Even if you own property in a low-risk or moderate-risk area, this doesn’t mean you’ll be totally safe from a flood. Given that one-fifth of all flood insurance claims come from places that have little flood risk, you should definitely invest in protecting your property.

Sacramento itself is protected from flooding by levees, but it’s always possible for those levees to collapse during intense storms. What’s more, your standard home insurance policy does not provide flood protection, so you’ll be best protected if you buy flood insurance.

Sacramento Flood Zones

Different parts of the Sacramento area have varying classifications that determine their level of flood risk. Fortunately, finding out what kind of flood zone you live in is pretty straightforward, as you can visit floodsmart.gov and navigate to the Flood Map Service Center (MSC). Using the flood map, you can search your property’s address and verify how it is designated. Here’s a quick guide on how to properly determine whether you live in a high-risk flood area: