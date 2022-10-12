Gabi Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Ratings

Gabi Insurance Review: Is Gabi Legit?

Yes, Gabi is a legitimate insurance company. It’s licensed as an insurance broker in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The company partners with a wide range of insurers, including Allstate, Travelers, Safeco, Nationwide, and Progressive. However, Gabi will also provide quotes from insurers that aren’t necessarily their partners to help you save money on home insurance.

Do you remember having to make multiple phone calls to get a deal on home insurance? With Gabi, that’s in the past. The technology behind the service can do in minutes what used to take hours. That’s because Gabi isn’t an insurance provider. It’s a comparison site (just like Insurify ).

With Gabi, you can get more than home insurance. If you purchase a new car, it will also shop for a low auto insurance rate. The comparison platform will also seek out policies for umbrella insurance, condo insurance, landlord insurance, and renters insurance. Whatever types of insurance you’re looking for, Gabi allows you to compare insurance premiums quickly. And it does make finding the best price fairly easy.

When you visit the site, you’ll share your name, birthdate, driver’s license number, and location to start the process.

The downside to using Gabi for home insurance is that you’re required to start with a car insurance quote. If you’re only seeking a policy for your home, this feels like a frustrating detour. You’ll also be required to share your phone number. And no, you can’t fake it. Gabi asks for validation.

Once you complete the questions and Gabi scans your driving record, you have the option to add a homeowners policy to your insurance account. This is where you enter information about your home to compare homeowners insurance rates.

If you have an existing homeowners policy, it’ll ask you to upload your current insurance details.

By analyzing your existing coverage, Gabi takes the guesswork out of comparing policies. It will assess the data and “shop” for the same coverage options at a better rate.

Because it works with various insurers, the company has many options to compare the best rates.

After scanning your personal information and analyzing the best policy options, Gabi’s team of licensed insurance agents will contact you by phone or email to review rates and coverage levels. That does take quite a bit of the control out of your hands. And if you’re not looking for an auto insurance policy, you won’t be saving as much time as you could be. But it is informative.

They can answer questions about packages and coverage, including the difference between replacement cost value and actual cash value policies, to help you get the right protection. They’ll also talk about getting you the best car insurance rate. But if you’re not interested, it’s easy to bypass the discussion. Gabi agents are (thankfully) not pushy with adding policies.

Once you’ve picked out the policy of your dreams (or close enough), your agent will gather your payment information (best done by credit card). They’ll also send your policy declarations page and other documents. This is done quickly by email. Be sure to review the declarations page carefully to ensure you’re getting the policy you think you’re getting.

Gabi claims to save its customers an average of $720 per year for the same or better insurance coverage. The service is free to use, and it only takes a few minutes. They do make it easy to see if you qualify for lower premiums.