The Insurify Annual Report
is a comprehensive analysis of the 2020 car insurance quotes landscape
, analyzing 25.5 million auto insurance premiums
.
It takes a closer look at the unique factors driving individual insurance costs, covers major events in the industry from this year, and offers rate projections looking ahead to 2021.
The analytics team at Insurify examined over 25 million rates from the car insurance applications in its proprietary database over the past year. Applications originate from all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and contain information on car owners’ vehicles, driving history dating back seven years, and personal demographic information. The premiums recorded on Insurify’s comparison platform are driven directly by underwriting and rating software.