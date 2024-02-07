Trazodone for Dogs: When to Use and Side Effects

Uses and benefits of trazodone for dogs

For occasional situations when dogs experience stress, a single dose of trazodone may be sufficient. But dogs suffering from anxiety disorders may need to take regular doses for long-term management of anxiety.

Below are some of the most common uses of this anti-anxiety medication in veterinary medicine.

Situational anxiety

Owners who can anticipate when their dogs will be in stressful situations might give their pets trazodone as needed.

Generally, you should give the medication to your dog about an hour before the stressful event so your vet visit or grooming appointment doesn’t overwhelm your animal.[4] This short-term stress relief can also help if your dog struggles with loud noises like fireworks or thunderstorms.

Sedation

Trazodone can work like a sedative on a dog’s brain. This means many veterinarians use this human drug to ensure the dog stays calm and sedated after surgery when rest and reduced activity are necessary for healing.

Pet parents may also administer trazodone if they have to travel with their four-footed companion. Airplane travel and long car rides can be extremely stressful for dogs, and the proper trazodone dosage can help relieve their anxiety.

Behavioral issues

Severe anxiety in dogs can often look like a behavioral disorder. Things like aggression, barking and howling, compulsive actions like licking or pacing, destructive chewing or scratching, hyperactivity, and urinating or defecating indoors can all be symptoms of disorders like separation anxiety.

Dogs struggling with these issues may need daily doses of trazodone to help relieve stress.