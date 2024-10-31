Best Pet Insurance in New York (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in New York

Pet parents in New York have many insurers to choose from, but some pet insurance companies offer a better overall experience than others. The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies for your furry friend in New York.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $39 $26 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $34 $32 $100, $250, $500, $750 Between $5,000 and $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Healthy Paws $54 $21 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70% and 80%

Pets Best: Best for painless payment

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39

Sample monthly quote for cats: $26

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans

A highlight of working with Pets Best is that the insurance company can pay your vet directly. For many pet parents, that represents a significant convenience factor because you won’t have to cover up-front costs and wait for reimbursement. Additionally, the company offers a range of affordable policies and deductible options.

Pros 4-star rating on Trustpilot

Option to pay your vet directly

Highly rated mobile app Cons Limited discounts

Prescription food coverage not available

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

Lemonade: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34

Sample monthly quote for cats: $32

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

Lemonade offers pet parents a wide selection of add-on coverage options to craft the right policy for your needs. The platform’s streamlined digital interface makes it easy to add the extra coverage you want without a hassle.

Pros Highly rated mobile app

Easily customizable coverage

Below-average rates Cons Doesn’t cover bi-lateral conditions, which occur on both sides of the body

Prescription food coverage not available

Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions

HealthyPaws: Best for fast claims

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $54

Sample monthly quote for cats: $21

Plans available: Accident and illness

When you file a claim with Healthy Paws, you’ll likely have speedy service and an easy claims process. The company processes most claims within two business days, which means you’ll have your money back quickly.

Plus, the Healthy Paws pet insurance plan comes with an unlimited payout, which means your pet continues to have coverage regardless of how many vet bills it racks up in a year.

Pros 4-star Trustpilot rating

A single, simplified plan is available

Covers care from licensed vets while traveling in Canada Cons No available add-ons for policy customization

No coverage for after-life expenses, like cremation or burial

No available discounts