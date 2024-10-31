Best Pet Insurance in New York (2024)

7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
For pet owners in New York, pet insurance can help you avoid the financial stress that often accompanies a pet’s medical emergency. The right policy and add-ons can help you pay for your pet’s accidents, illness, and wellness exams. Ultimately, pet insurance allows you to provide the appropriate care for your pet without worrying about the costs.
Pet owners in New York pay an average monthly premium of $76 for a pet insurance plan. Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in New York.
On average, New York pet owners pay $80 per month for dog insurance and $45 per month for cat insurance.
Pet insurance generally only covers veterinary care related to accidents and illnesses, rather than routine care.[1]
Pet owners typically have three levels of coverage to choose from: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in New York
Pet parents in New York have many insurers to choose from, but some pet insurance companies offer a better overall experience than others. The table below highlights three of the best pet insurance companies for your furry friend in New York.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Pets Best
|$39
|$26
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$34
|$32
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|Between $5,000 and $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Healthy Paws
|$54
|$21
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70% and 80%
Pets Best: Best for painless payment
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39
Sample monthly quote for cats: $26
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans
A highlight of working with Pets Best is that the insurance company can pay your vet directly. For many pet parents, that represents a significant convenience factor because you won’t have to cover up-front costs and wait for reimbursement. Additionally, the company offers a range of affordable policies and deductible options.
4-star rating on Trustpilot
Option to pay your vet directly
Highly rated mobile app
Limited discounts
Prescription food coverage not available
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
Lemonade: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34
Sample monthly quote for cats: $32
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
Lemonade offers pet parents a wide selection of add-on coverage options to craft the right policy for your needs. The platform’s streamlined digital interface makes it easy to add the extra coverage you want without a hassle.
Highly rated mobile app
Easily customizable coverage
Below-average rates
Doesn’t cover bi-lateral conditions, which occur on both sides of the body
Prescription food coverage not available
Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions
HealthyPaws: Best for fast claims
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $54
Sample monthly quote for cats: $21
Plans available: Accident and illness
When you file a claim with Healthy Paws, you’ll likely have speedy service and an easy claims process. The company processes most claims within two business days, which means you’ll have your money back quickly.
Plus, the Healthy Paws pet insurance plan comes with an unlimited payout, which means your pet continues to have coverage regardless of how many vet bills it racks up in a year.
4-star Trustpilot rating
A single, simplified plan is available
Covers care from licensed vets while traveling in Canada
No available add-ons for policy customization
No coverage for after-life expenses, like cremation or burial
No available discounts
We analyzed each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. For each quote, we used a New York address with the ZIP code 10001. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in New York
Pet insurance in New York costs an average of $76 per month, which exceeds the national average of $67 per month. On average, New York pet insurance costs $80 per month for a dog and $45 for a cat.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in New York
Pet insurance is especially important for pet owners in the Empire State due to the following risk factors:
Unusual hazards: If you live in New York City, your urban pet likely encounters unusual hazards. For example, elevators, escalators, revolving doors, and more can pose a threat to pets.[2]
High-rise syndrome: Some animals living in metro areas of New York experience high-rise syndrome, which includes a common set of injuries after a fall from a created height.
Ingestion hazards: When outside, your pet may find items it shouldn’t put in its mouth, including cigarette butts, candy, chicken bones, hot dogs, and more.
Rats: Vermin-control methods often include rat poison. If your pet accidentally ingests rat poison on a walk, it could prove fatal.
Leptospirosis: Leptospirosis is a bacteria that causes illness and possible death in pets. Unfortunately, leptospirosis is relatively common in New York City.[3]
New York pet regulations and laws
The state of New York expects pet owners to follow specific pet regulations, including:
Licensing: Dogs 4 months and older need a license, which involves applying for a license and proving the pet has a current rabies vaccination. You must have the license attached to the dog at all times. It’s cheaper to get a license for spayed and neutered pets.[4]
Leash laws: New York doesn’t have standard leash laws across the state. But in New York City, dogs must always be on a leash of six feet or less. Also, you can’t tie a dog to anything for more than three hours.
Dog bites: If your dog bites someone, you might face a $400 fine and have to pay the victim’s medical bills.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance companies usually offer accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans. Accident and illness plans offer the most comprehensive coverage and are the most common plan type. Accident-only plans are generally the most affordable option, and wellness plans are typically an add-on to existing coverage.
Most companies allow you to choose an annual deductible, which represents the amount you can pay out of pocket in a single year for unexpected vet bills. Your pet’s age is a big factor in your premiums. You’ll typically have to pay higher premiums for older pets.
Accident and illness plan
This type of plan covers vet visits stemming from unexpected illnesses and accidents. An accident and illness plan generally covers the following:
Acupuncture
Broken bones
Bite wounds
Blood disorders
Cancer treatments
Chemotherapy
Chronic conditions
Chiropractic care
Cuts
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Ingested objects
Medication necessary due to an accident or illness
Poisoning
Sprains
Surgeries
Vomiting
An accident and illness plan usually doesn’t cover flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan covers less than an accident and illness plan. Coverage generally includes:
ACL tears
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Ingested objects
Emergency accidents, like injuries sustained in a car accident
Sprains
An accident-only plan usually doesn’t cover flea and heartworm medication, preventative care, or vaccines.
Wellness plan
A wellness plan covers preventative measures to protect your pet from developing medical conditions. Generally, coverage includes:
Flea medication
Heartworm medication
Physical exams
Preventive and routine care
Vaccines
Purchasing a wellness plan in addition to an accident and illness plan provides the most robust coverage.
How to find the best pet insurance in New York
When you search for the best pet insurance plan for your furry companion, use the steps below as a guide.
1. Evaluate your needs
Decide what type of coverage you want, how much coverage you need, and what coverage features matter most to you.
2. Shop around
Since insurers consider multiple factors when determining premiums, you’ll likely find different prices across multiple insurance companies. Shopping around is the best way to find the cheapest rates.
3. Read customer reviews
Although cheap pet insurance policies are easier on the budget, they’re not always the right option. Read customer feedback about a company before committing to a policy. If a particular insurer primarily has negative feedback, consider opting for a different company.
New York pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about New York pet insurance, you might find the answers you need below.
Is pet insurance more expensive in New York?
Pet insurance in New York costs an average of $76 per month, which is higher than the national average of $67 per month.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in New York?
On average, pet insurance costs $76 per month in New York. For dogs, the average cost is $80 per month. For cats, the average cost is $45 per month. Your cost will vary based on factors like your pet’s breed, age, location, and more.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in New York?
Pet insurance companies generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions. But some insurers may offer coverage for a specific pre-existing condition if your pet has been treatment-free and symptom-free for a period of time.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three basic types of pet insurance coverage are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The best pet insurance policy varies based on your situation because everyone has different needs. For New York pet owners seeking the maximum coverage amount, an unlimited coverage plan could work well. But pet owners seeking budget-friendly coverage might prefer an annual coverage limit of $10,000 or $20,000.
