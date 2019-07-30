Battle of the Sexes: The “Male Penalty” in Car Insurance (2019)

*Updated with additional data*

Sugar and spice and the price is nice! Women pay less, on average, for car insurance than men, but by how much?

In all but six states nationwide, it is legal to incorporate gender into automotive insurance rate pricing. Defenders of these policies will argue that this is for good reason. According to the Facts and Statistics: Highway Safety report by the Insurance Information Institute, male drivers are involved in fatal accidents at a rate that is 1.5 times the national average and nearly 3 times the rate of women. However, detractors will argue that these risks are not individualized, but drawn from generalizations, which renders them unfair.

Regardless of the fairness of this policy, men pay more than women for car insurance in nearly all states in the country. To find the best car insurance so that this penalty doesn’t break the bank, here is the status of gendered pricing across the nation according to Insurify .