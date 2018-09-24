Ivory Tower Incidents: America’s Most Dangerous Universities (2018)

Top 20 Most Dangerous Universities

20. University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Student enrollment: 17,508

Violent crime rate: 11.4 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 126.2 per 10k students

UL Lafayette, the southernmost school on this list, has an extensive campus safety infrastructure. This includes institutional promotion of the Rave Guardian app, which allows users to virtually walk their friends home. Campus police are registered officers in the state of Louisiana.

19. University of California, Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California

Student enrollment: 38,189

Violent crime rate: 11.5 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 183.0 per 10k students

Berkeley’s storied campus is no stranger to intra-campus strife. But perhaps it earns its spot on this list for more covert crimes: in terms of number of offenses in 2016, it ranks highest for larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson among the top 20. But the university is more than equipped to respond to any incident: UCPD Berkeley includes a bomb team with a K-9 unit and an anonymous tip line for students who feel unsafe.

18. University of Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Student enrollment: 36,042

Violent crime rate: 12.5 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 70.5 per 10k students

The University of Cincinnati’s Department of Public Safety developed the Bearcat Guardian app to enhance communication between its police force and the greater campus community. The app provides access to free day and evening transportation, emergency notifications, and safety tips. Recent reports claim that the university is also adding new features to its 911 dispatch service.

17. Northeastern University

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Student enrollment: 19,940

Violent crime rate: 12.5 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 126.9 per 10k students

This prestigious Boston university sees approximately ten times more property crimes than violent ones. That doesn’t reflect on its campus police force and safety initiatives, which include a series of safety videos through NUPD’s “A Quick Heads Up” program.

16. Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Student enrollment: 24,672

Violent crime rate: 12.6 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 149.2 per 10k students

Among ODU’s safety initiatives is the LiveSafe App, which lets users track friends’ locations, view safety incidents on a campus map, and report tips.

15. Coastal Carolina University

Location: Conway, South Carolina

Student enrollment: 10,263

Violent crime rate: 12.7 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 230.0 per 10k students

This beachside institution (the smallest by enrollment on this list) employs a comprehensive emergency management program, a text messaging notification system, and a professionally trained CHANT Intervention Team tasked with dealing with potential safety disruptions. Nevertheless, CCU has the second-highest number of property crimes per 10,000 students on this list.

14. New Mexico State University

Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Student enrollment: 15,940

Violent crime rate: 12.9 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 172.4 per 10k students

A public university, NMSU boasts a high number of programs devoted to women’s empowerment and safety through its police department, including classes titled “Fight Like a Girl,” “Girls on Guard,” and “Weapons for Women.”

13. University of South Alabama

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Student enrollment: 16,211

Violent crime rate: 13.6 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 73.4 per 10k students

University of South Alabama also employs the LiveSafe mobile app for students, and a guaranteed-anonymity Silent Witness Program for community members wishing to provide information on campus crime.



12. Miami University

Location: Oxford, Ohio

Student enrollment: 19,076

Violent crime rate: 13.6 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 121.6 per 10k students

In February 2018, Miami University students working for its campus newspaper, The Miami Student, held a public forum on safety and security. In citing statistics indicating that local emergency services disproportionately serve incapacitated students, the forum indicated that students are focused on improving public safety in the greater Oxford area and updating educational initiatives on emergency processes.

11. Indiana State University

Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

Student enrollment: 13,584

Violent crime rate: 14.0 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 119.3 per 10k students

Like many other large universities, ISU has implemented the Rave Guardian mobile app with the aim of raising campus security standards.

10. Loyola University of Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Student enrollment: 16,437

Violent crime rate: 15.8 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 68.1 per 10k students

This Chicago-area Catholic university has seen some recent controversy in terms of its campus police practices. The school’s stop and frisk policy has been accused of perpetuating racial profiling, and as a result, mistrust has grown between students and the school’s campus safety office, which is currently withholding body camera footage from the public.

9. Marquette University

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Student enrollment: 11,491

Violent crime rate: 16.5 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 232.4 per 10k students

This Wisconsin school has the highest number of property crimes per 10,000 students on this list. It also has been amping up its active shooter training, according to recent reporting.

8. University of New Hampshire

Location: Durham, Manchester, and Concord, New Hampshire

Student enrollment: 15,351

Violent crime rate: 16.9 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 68.4 per 10k students

The eighth-highest proportion of violent crimes among large universities goes to UNH’s three campuses. Its police department is nationally accredited, and possesses communications and social services divisions.

7. University of Central Missouri

Location: Warrensburg, Missouri

Student enrollment: 14,395

Violent crime rate: 17.4 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 101.4 per 10k students

UCM was the country’s first university campus to employ the Campus Eye safety app. It also transmits emergency and weather notifications through TextCaster®.

6. SUNY Buffalo State College

Location: Buffalo, New York

Student enrollment: 10,330

Violent crime rate: 17.4 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 150.0 per 10k students

Between official safety escorts and a nationally recognized university police force, SUNY Buffalo students’ safety is very much accounted for.

5. University of Alabama at Birmingham

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Student enrollment: 18,333

Violent crime rate: 17.5 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 192.5 per 10k students

This university is one among several sponsors of Birmingham’s Smart Cities Readiness workshop, whose goals include more effective citywide interconnectivity and the use of smart technology to improve crime prevention and law enforcement processes.

4. University of Maine

Location: Orono, Maine

Student enrollment: 10,922

Violent crime rate: 18.3 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 126.4 per 10k students

The northernmost campus on this list, UMaine also has a less involved and multifaceted police force than most other schools on this list. It has a “Campus Eyes�” anonymous tip program, but few other distinctive offerings.

3. Marshall University

Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Student enrollment: 13,621

Violent crime rate: 18.4 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 16.2 per 10k students

By a wide margin, Marshall University boasts the lowest number of property crimes per 10,000 students on this list. However, it ranks third for violent crimes by the same proportion.

2. University of California, Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, California

Student enrollment: 41,908

Violent crime rate: 20.0 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 183.3 per 10k students

UCLA has the highest number of burglaries among all universities of 10,000 students or more, at 84 total reported incidents in 2016. By sheer numbers, UCLA is #1 for campus-related violent crimes. However, it comes in at second on this list, because it has a student enrollment nearly twice that of the top-ranked most dangerous school.

1. University of California, Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, California

Student enrollment: 23,497

Violent crime rate: 20.4 per 10k students

Property crime rate: 122.6 per 10k students

At #1 on the list of the most dangerous universities is the University of California, Santa Barbara. With 20.4 violent crimes per 10,000 students, UCSB may possess this dubious distinction, but not for lack of passion in community engagement. Student involvement in the betterment of Isla Vista at the UCSB campus has been steadily growing, in part thanks to the student-led establishment of I Heart UCSB in 2013.

School Danger Superlatives

Most Violent Crimes: University of California, Los Angeles, at 84

Most Property Crimes (all types): Arizona State University, at 902

Most Burglaries: University of California, Los Angeles, at 127

Most Larceny-Thefts: Arizona State University, at 803

Most Motor Vehicle Thefts: University of New Mexico, at 124

Most Arson Incidents: Pennsylvania State University and Colorado State University (tied), at 7