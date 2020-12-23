Moving On Up: Cities with the Greatest Home Value Surges in 2020

In these cities, the value of a typical home saw great heights in 2020.

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has given us a lot to look back on. The unique circumstances of this year, primarily shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting changes to our everyday lives, have had interesting and somewhat surprising effects on real estate markets across the nation.

Our relationship to home has certainly intensified in 2020, as shelter-in-place orders have kept us inside more than ever. Likewise, across the country, housing markets have witnessed the effects of these policies: Insurify’s analysis on cities with the greatest pandemic real estate booms found that between April and July 2020 across metropolitan areas in the United States, the average rate of home sales month to month was up overall, at 14.89 percent, exceeding the previous year’s rate by 66 percent (the average rate of home sales month to month was 5.21 percent in 2019). More and more potential homeowners have been relocating to the suburbs in unprecedented droves, because having a larger living space rather than being close to the center of action in a city has become a higher priority for many during the pandemic.

The housing market in 2020 has shown that despite dire economic circumstances, people have demonstrated a piqued interest in investing in a home, particularly in more affordable areas. In order to understand how the shifting priorities of home buyers have shaped the real estate market this year, the research team at Insurify examined data from Zillow to identify the cities with the most significant surges in home values in 2020.