Homeward Bound: Cities With Greatest Pandemic Real Estate Booms

Staying at home has never been more of a priority, and many Americans are eager to invest in a new nest.

2020 has been full of surprises. The economic shutdown incited by the coronavirus pandemic has sent irrevocable shockwaves across vast economic sectors. While many industries have seen irreparable damage, causing businesses to shut down at alarming rates, some, like the housing market, have seen unexpected upturns.

Individuals who are not essential workers and are privileged enough to keep working remotely during COVID-19 seem to be experiencing a shift in priorities for their homes. Being close to the city’s center may have been a plus before the pandemic, but now in the age of constant Zoom meetings and extended stay-at-home orders, ample indoor space seems to be in higher demand. Vital components of city life like public transportation, live entertainment venues, and bustling bars and restaurants that may have been an initial draw to urban life are now seen as risky public health hazards. Major cities like New York City and Seattle with notoriously high demands for housing — and high prices to match — have seen their affluent homeowners start to look beyond city living.

Housing market trends are shaped by many socioeconomic and cultural factors, and home preferences are likely to cycle and change over time. There’s no denying, however, that the pandemic has had significant effects on real estate and the types of properties and locations that are now seen as desirable. To further understand COVID-19’s impact on the housing market, the data science team at Insurify examined national real estate data to identify the cities with the greatest surge in home sales during the pandemic.