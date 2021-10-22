Car Models With the Most Accidents in 2021

10. Hyundai Ioniq

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 14.45%

MSRP (base model): $23,600

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

Unlike many of the sporty cars that land higher up on this list, the Ioniq’s reputation is defined by its practicality. As a compact-size hybrid with an accessible price, the Ioniq is perfect for drivers concerned about both the environment and their wallet. These drivers are also, however, prone to the occasional slip-up behind the wheel, as evidenced by the Ioniq’s 14.45 percent accident rate—a rate over 34 percent greater than the national average.

9. Lexus CT

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 14.57%

MSRP (base model): $31,250

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

With a hybrid engine and a starting price over $30,000, the CT certainly lives up to its billing as a luxury hatchback. It’s a good thing that the CT was also an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2017, the last year of its release, since its drivers are 35 percent more accident-prone than the average motorist. While the CT received top marks for protecting its occupants in a crash (the only blemish on its record came from poor headlight performance), this vehicle’s drivers score less-than-perfectly when it comes to safe driving practices.

8. Toyota Prius V

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 14.72%

MSRP (base model): $26,675

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

The Prius V is the third hybrid among the ten car models with the most accidents. Stereotyped as attracting well-mannered owners not known for reckless behavior behind the wheel, these hybrids nonetheless have drivers that are more accident-prone than the average motorist. 14.72 percent of Prius V drivers report an at-fault accident on record, a rate that’s 37 percent higher than the national average.

7. Mazda CX-3

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 14.90%

MSRP (base model): $20,790

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

Priced just around $20,000, the Mazda CX-3 is one of the most accessible subcompact SUVs on the market. Critics laud the CX-3 for its stylish design, but getting distracted by how good they look on the road might be a problem for some CX-3 drivers, as 14.90 percent of them have an at-fault accident on record. That share is 38 percent higher than average, and it places the CX-3 seventh on the list of the most accident-prone car models in the nation.

6. Infiniti Q60

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 14.93%

MSRP (base model): $41,750

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

Nissan’s Infiniti lineup has produced quality, high-end cars for decades, and the Q60 is undoubtedly a fine—and fast—piece of machinery. It appears that Q60 drivers, however, let the model’s 300-hp engine get out of control a little too often. With 14.93 percent of Q60 drivers having caused an at-fault accident in the prior seven years, the Q60 has the sixth-highest accident rate in the country. Hopefully drivers who can afford the Q60’s steep price tag can also cover the repair costs and insurance premium hikes that inevitably follow a motor vehicle accident.

5. Subaru Impreza

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 15.10%

MSRP (base model): $18,795

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

The Impreza offers drivers the high standards of safety and reliability typically associated with the Subaru brand, and it has the most affordable MSRP among the top ten car models with the most accidents. As an IIHS Top Safety Pick, the Impreza is also one of the safest cars on the road, and its optional crash-prevention systems earned a superior rating from the institute. Even these top-of-the-line safety features, however, are not enough to prevent Impreza drivers from causing accidents at a rate 40 percent higher than the national average.

4. Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 15.29%

MSRP (base model): $26,950

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

Though Hyundai discontinued the Genesis Coupe in 2016, the model is still making its presence felt on the roads. 15.29 percent of Genesis Coupe drivers report an at-fault accident on record, a share that’s 42 percent higher than the national average. Pairing a nearly-350-horsepower engine with a sub-$30,000 price tag, the model appeals to drivers with a need for speed. It just so happens that these drivers are a tad more accident-prone than the average motorist, too.

3. Subaru WRX

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 15.44%

MSRP (base model): $27,495

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

For better or worse, owning the Subaru WRX comes with a certain reputation. WRX drivers are known for racking up speeding tickets and reckless driving violations, so it should come as no surprise that they also cause more than their fair share of accidents—43 percent more than average, to be precise. True to the Subaru brand, the WRX is still an IIHS Top Safety Pick, even if its drivers don’t always exhibit the safest behavior on the roads.

2. Kia Stinger

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 15.75%

MSRP (base model): $36,090

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Good

The Kia Stinger is a powerful, stylish sports sedan for drivers seeking to capture the look and feel of a German sports car on a (relatively) affordable budget. The Stinger’s 300-hp turbocharged engine certainly packs a punch, though it may also encourage drivers to drift too far beyond their comfort zone. Stinger drivers are the second most-accident prone motorists on the road; they report causing vehicle crashes 46 percent more often than the average driver.

1. Scion FR-S

Share of drivers with a prior at-fault accident on record: 15.87%

MSRP (base model): $25,305

IIHS overall safety evaluation: Acceptable

Topping the list of the car models with the most accidents is the Scion FR-S, whose drivers report at-fault accidents 47 percent more often than the average motorist. Though Toyota discontinued the Scion model in 2016, the company originally marketed the brand for a younger demographic by emphasizing its sporty performance and accessible price. Given FR-S drivers’ 15.87 percent at-fault accident rate, it’s very possible the model still attracts younger drivers whose inexperience leads to more motor vehicle accidents. While the FR-S garners an acceptable overall safety rating from the IIHS, it remains the lowest-rated vehicle in regards to safety among the top ten car models with the most accidents.

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.