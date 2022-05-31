These 5 Car Brands Have the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

5 Car Brands with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

5. Audi

Share of Audi drivers with a speeding violation: 10.02% (7% greater than the national average)

The worst offender: Audi S4 (20.87% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The best-behaved: Audi Q7 (5.06% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

Audi is one of the world’s most popular luxury and performance auto manufacturers, with a history steeped in racing success. On the open road, however, Audi drivers are a little too eager to race, as they rack up speeding citations 7% faster than the average driver. The 349-horsepower Audi S4 has the speediest drivers, a whopping 20.87% of whom have a speeding ticket on record. This rate is more than double the brand’s average of 10.02%. Audi Q7 drivers, meanwhile, accrue tickets about half as often as the average Audi owner.

4. Saab

Share of Saab drivers with a speeding violation: 10.42% (11% greater than the national average)

The worst offender: Saab 9-3 (11.22% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The best-behaved: Saab 9-5 (8.97% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

Though Saab stopped producing automobiles a decade ago, its loyal drivers still make their presence known on the road. 10.42% of Saab drivers report a prior speeding violation on record, a proportion that’s 11% higher than the national average. Saab drivers who accrue the most speeding tickets prefer the sporty Saab 9-3, while the brand’s best-behaved motorists command the larger, smooth-driving Saab 9-5.

3. Volkswagen

Share of Volkswagen drivers with a speeding violation: 10.66% (14% greater than the national average)

The worst offender: Volkswagen Golf GTI (13.58% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The best-behaved: Volkswagen Atlas (6.75% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

Though Volkswagen has a reputation for producing reliable, everyman vehicles like the Jetta, the brand’s drivers belie this image: VW owners are more likely to have a speeding citation on record than almost anyone else on the road. 10.66% of Volkswagen motorists have been ticketed for speeding, led by owners of the performance-forward Golf GTI. GTI drivers rack up speeding violations a whopping 45% more often than the average driver. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Atlas, a family-oriented SUV, has drivers who are 28% less likely to report a speeding violation than the typical U.S. motorist.

2. Infiniti

Share of Infiniti drivers with a speeding violation: 10.75% (15% greater than the national average)

The worst offender: Infiniti G37 (13.38% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The best-behaved: Infiniti QX50 (5.49% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

When it comes to marrying a sporty ride with luxurious amenities, Infiniti’s vehicles are some of the best options around. Some Infiniti owners, however, have gotten too comfortable with their ride’s power, as 10.75% of the brand’s drivers report a prior speeding citation. Infiniti G37 motorists are the most speed prone, while QX50 drivers go against the brand’s trend, getting cited for speeding over 40% less often than the typical American motorist.

1. Scion

Share of Scion drivers with a speeding violation: 11.05% (18% greater than the national average)

The worst offender: Scion FR-S (16.83% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The best-behaved: Scion xA (7.81% of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on record)

The Scion brand no longer produces vehicles in the U.S., but its cars combine speed, style, and affordability in a way that appeals to many drivers looking to spice up their daily commute. Yet it’s not all fun and games with Scion, as the manufacturer’s drivers are more likely to report a speeding ticket than drivers of any other car brand. Overall, 11.05% of Scion drivers have a prior speeding citation on record, and this share spikes to 16.83% for owners of the Scion FR-S, an entry-level road racer. Meanwhile, drivers of the humble xA — a compact city commuter — are less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average American motorist.

