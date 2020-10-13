Major Motor Mishaps: Car Models with the Most Accidents in 2020

Car Models with the Most Accidents

10. Hyundai Veloster

Percentage of Hyundai Veloster drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 24.30%

MSRP (Base Model): $18,900

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

The Veloster is on the smaller end of available cars on the market, but despite its size, it packs a punch — drivers of the Hyundai Veloster experience at-fault accidents at a rate that exceeds the national average by 27 percent. Even though this vehicle is a small-sized hatchback that sits relatively low to the ground, the Veloster is stacked with safety features that earned it the title of a 2020 Top Safety Pick by IIHS, due to its front crash prevention measures and high-caliber headlights. Lucky for its drivers that their car is equipped with these features — with the accident rate they’re experiencing, anything to promote safety is welcome.

Trending On Insurify Insurance shopping does not require you to compromise your privacy – here’s how to get anonymous insurance quotes. Yes, it’s possible – this is what Insurify’s experts advise for new drivers to get auto insurance with no drivers license.

9. Mazda3

Percentage of Mazda3 drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 24.37%

MSRP (Base Model): $20,500

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

Drivers of this car should think twice before going zoom-zoom because Mazda3 drivers get into accidents on the road at a rate 27 percent greater than that of the average driver. The Mazda3 is an industry darling — it was both selected as an Editor’s Pick by Autoblog and earned the especially impressive title of an IIHS 2020 Top Safety Pick+. With a base price that’s 46 percent below the national average, the Mazda3 is championed as a comparably affordable manual luxury vehicle, albeit one with highly accident-prone drivers.

8. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Percentage of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 24.46%

MSRP (Base Model): $31,795

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Marginal

The eighth car on the list attracts drivers that seem eager to live up to this car’s name — with an accident rate greater than the national average by 28 percent, drivers of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited evidently tend to exceed limits and courteous driving protocol. The Jeep Wrangler is the second-priciest model that made the top ten, and unlike the majority of the other car models with the most accidents, IIHS gave it the subpar safety rating of Marginal. For how often they get into car accidents, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Drivers do not have the peace of mind knowing their vehicle is equipped with high caliber safety measures to protect them, making their spot in the rankings even more concerning.

Trending On Insurify So many insurance companies, so little time. Lucky for you – Insurify makes car insurance comparison easy. How much should you be paying for your policy? Find the best car insurance quotes for your budget with Insurify.

7. Honda HR-V

Percentage of Honda HR-V drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 24.57%

MSRP (Base Model): $20,920

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

The seventh car on the list is a versatile crossover with high functionality, spacious interiors, and a tendency towards on-road slip-ups. The Honda HR-V has an accident rate that’s 28 percent higher than the national average, making it one of the most accident-prone on the road. While the HR-V earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick nod in 2019, it did not reclaim its title in 2020 due to IIHS’s updated, stricter safety standards. However, this small and sporty powerhouse still earned an overall Good rating, meaning that its accident-prone drivers have somewhat of a cushion should they blunder while driving.

6. Toyota Prius C

Percentage of Toyota Prius C drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 24.65%

MSRP (Base Model): $21,530

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Average

This petite hatchback may look like an unassuming fuel-sipper, but don’t be fooled — the Toyota Prius C’s 28 percent above-average accident rate beats out much burlier vehicles to claim the sixth spot in the rankings. Toyota discontinued the Prius C in 2019, and its 2018 crash test performance earned an Average IIHS safety rating. Given its light weight and below-par safety measures, drivers of the Toyota Prius C are taking a sizable risk when hitting the road, seeing as they experience as many accidents as they do.

Trending On Insurify Insuring your car doesn’t need to hurt your wallet. Cheap car insurance quotes are just a click away! Insurify’s car insurance calculator does the math for you so you can save money on your policy.

5. Subaru Impreza

Percentage of Subaru Impreza drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 25.20%

MSRP (Base Model): $18,795

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

Fifth on the list is may be a star in safety ratings, but not so much when it comes to safe driving. Subaru Impreza drivers are involved in at-fault accidents 30 percent times more often than the average driver. This IIHS 2020 Top Safety Pick is an affordable, reliable, and secure vehicle marketed towards the conscious consumer. Unfortunately, however tactful these drivers are when buying their vehicles seems to go out the window when they take them out for a spin. Luckily, the Impreza has impeccable safety measures such as front crash prevention and strong headlights to limit damages as much as possible.

4. Hyundai Elantra GT

Percentage of Hyundai Elantra GT drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 25.36%

MSRP (Base Model): $20,650

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

Drivers of the fourth car on the list seem to value fuel-efficiency, affordability, and practicality when it comes to their vehicles. The Hyundai Elantra boasts status as an IIHS 2020 Top Safety Pick and comes equipped with features such as four-wheel anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control for traction. However, when it comes to conscientious on-road behavior, Hyundai Elantra GT drivers fall slightly short. For all of its savvy protective technology, drivers of this model are notoriously unwieldy — the accident rate for the Hyundai Elantra GT eclipses the national average by 30 percent.

3. Subaru WRX

Percentage of Infiniti Q50 drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 25.82%

MSRP (Base Model): $27,495

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

The Subaru WRX, which has not only come into the spotlight for having particularly speedy drivers (of all car models, WRX drivers accumulate the most speeding tickets), seems to also have drivers who are inclined to driving blunders. The accident rate for the Subaru WRX exceeds the national average by 32 percent, meaning that drivers of this IIHS 2020 Top Safety Pick are holding fast faith in this sport sedan’s safeguarded reputation.

2. Subaru Crosstrek

Percentage of Subaru Crosstrek drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 25.88%

MSRP (Base Model): $22,245

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

Subaru’s are coming in hot for their high prevalence of on-road accidents, and number two on the list is no exception. Drivers of the Subaru Crosstrek are involved in at-fault accidents at a rate that’s 32 percent higher than the national average. Like other models from this brand, the Crosstrek boasts high caliber safety features and was included in IIHS’s 2020 Top Safety Picks. However, its high accident rate indicates that Crosstrek drivers are not necessarily honoring their car’s protection-oriented origins while out on the road.

1. Infiniti Q50

Percentage of Infiniti Q50 drivers with a prior at-fault accident: 26.25%

MSRP (Base Model): $36,600

IIHS Overall Safety Evaluation: Good

The top car model with the highest accident rate stands out for multiple reasons. The Infiniti Q50 is one of the mere two in the rankings that were not chosen as 2020 Top Safety Picks, although IIHS did ultimately rate its overall safety features as Good. The Q50 is also the most expensive of the models in the list, coming closest to the average sale price of a motor vehicle compared to the rest. This outlier on the list has drivers who get into accidents at a rate 33 percent higher than the national average. The Infiniti Q50 may be an exception to many of the patterns across the rankings, but not when it comes to hosting a high volume of accident-prone drivers.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.