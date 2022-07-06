These 5 Car Brands Get into the Most Accidents in 2022

Ever wondered how to tell which drivers are the most accident-prone? As it turns out, drivers of these five automobile brands cause traffic accidents at the highest rates in the nation.

As plenty of Americans will tell you, their cars are more than a means of getting from point A to point B. In many ways, they’re an expression of self. Some people keep their rides spotless, while others enjoy the look of a car that’s just returned from an off-road adventure. Some drivers prefer the spaciousness of an SUV, while others favor the tight handle and punchy acceleration of a sporty sedan. Even a motorist’s choice in vehicle manufacturer can say something about their tastes: Jeep and Subaru have outdoorsy appeal, while MINI feels fun and quirky.

Ultimately, a driver’s choice of automobile brand can say a lot about not only their personality but also their driving habits. In fact, drivers who are more likely to cause a traffic accident have a unique taste in vehicles. Curious to see which car manufacturers are most preferred by drivers with an at-fault accident on their record, the research team at Insurify turned to their dataset of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the five automotive brands with the most accidents in 2022.