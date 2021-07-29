Make and Break: Five Auto Brands with the Most Car Accidents (2021)

Click here to see the 5 Car Brands with the Most Accidents report for 2022.

Accidents can happen to anyone, but some drivers are more prone to them than others. According to the data, accident-prone drivers tend to favor a few major auto brands; and they may not be the ones you expect.

Traffic fatalities are on the rise, despite having steadily declined over the past decade. Over 38,000 people in the United States died from motor vehicle accidents in 2020, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). This represents a 7 percent increase from 2019. Though the causes for this shocking rise are not entirely clear, NHTSA analysis suggests that Americans increasingly adopted dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, cell phone usage, and failing to wear a seatbelt in 2020. Car accident injuries and deaths rose throughout the year, even as Americans drove fewer miles overall while sheltering at home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It goes without saying that getting into a car crash is one of the most dangerous things a driver can experience on the road. Even if all parties involved are fortunate enough to avoid personal injury, an auto accident still often means filing a police report and going through a claim process with an insurance company. An adjuster will have to get involved, and insurers will usually raise the at-fault driver’s rate. Drivers who are frequently involved in accidents can also have their driver’s license suspended or revoked.

Across the United States, about 11 percent of Americans have an at-fault motor-vehicle crash, from a fender bender to a serious incident, on their driving record. Data scientists at Insurify have already determined that accident rates vary significantly by car model. But do these differences still hold up when comparing car brands? To identify which auto brands have the highest proportion of accident-prone drivers, Insurify’s data science team analyzed its database of over four million car insurance applications.