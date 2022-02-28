Charleston, SC Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Charleston, SC Homeowners Insurance

Charleston is one of South Carolina ’s hottest tourist cities, and the longer you stay in Chucktown, the more you’re sure to love it. From the city’s extensive history to its nationally renowned food scene, it’s no wonder that Charleston has landed the number one spot on Condé Nast’s “Best Cities in the U.S.” for the last 10 years. If you prefer to spend your days in the sun and sand or you enjoy the occasional Bill Murray sighting, Charleston is the place for you.

But the city’s coastal location on the Cainhoy Peninsula makes Charleston susceptible to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and earthquakes. These perils leave Charleston homeowners facing some of the highest home insurance rates in the state, only behind its coastal neighbors, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach.

Don’t let Charleston ’s average cost of homeowners insurance get in the way of protecting your home. Insurify can help you compare South Carolina homeowners insurance companies and coverage options so you can find the best home insurance policy for you. Use Insurify’s comparison tools to secure savings in just a few minutes.