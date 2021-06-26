Shelter Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

Shelter Home Insurance Coverages

You’ve heard it said that home is where the heart is—but the place you call home could be an apartment, co-op, condo, house, or mobile home.

Either way, Shelter Insurance company has you covered. According to its website, Shelter offers property insurance products across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

Homeowners insurance is essential for homeowners. It can protect your house and your personal property if you have an unexpected loss. Rather than you paying out of pocket, your policy can pay to rebuild or repair your home and belongings.

Shelter’s coverage pays for restoration costs. That means they’ll pay for new materials of comparable quality to replace what was lost.

Dwelling Insurance

While homeowner ’s policies include dwelling coverage, Shelter offers dwelling insurance as a stand-alone coverage option. The protection it provides is more limited than a standard homeowners insurance policy.

For example, it protects against fire, lightning, wind, and hail—but the policy does not cover theft, earthquakes, or freezing of plumbing or heating systems.

Renters Insurance

Your landlord’s policy won’t cover your clothing, electronics, furniture, or other personal items if you rent your home. A renters insurance policy from Shelter includes coverage for your items and personal liability if someone injures themselves in your apartment.

Condo Insurance

Condo insurance from Shelter can fill the gaps in your condo association’s master policy. You can choose basic coverage options for your home and belongings or expand your protection with add-on options.

For example, you might add protection for daycare liability, guns and related equipment, jewelry, and furs.

Mobile Home Insurance

Shelter has mobile home insurance that protects your home and its contents. It covers many of the same hazards as a standard homeowners policy so you have peace of mind knowing your property is protected.

Apartment Owners Insurance

If you own an apartment or rental building, Shelter has apartment owners insurance to protect your investment. You can choose between actual cash value or replacement cost for buildings to make sure you have the right protection.

A typical policy from Shelter includes coverage for the major home systems, fixtures, appliances, and floor coverings. You also get personal liability protection.

Personal Articles Insurance

Because no homeowners insurance policy can cover everything, you may benefit from personal articles insurance from Shelter.

This coverage can insure more expensive items—musical instruments, livestock, and works of art—and protect against perils your standard policy doesn’t cover.