Homeowners Insurance Facts and Statistics (2023)

Homeowners insurance claims

A home insurance claim is a homeowner’s request for financial reimbursement after a covered loss. For instance, if a hurricane causes structural damage to your home, you might file a claim to request coverage to pay for necessary repairs.

Assess the damage before filing a claim. If the cost of repairs is less than your deductible, you can probably handle the repairs yourself without involving insurance. Notify your insurance company immediately if you decide to file a claim, and follow the steps below:

Document all property that has sustained damage, taking photos and videos as necessary. Retrieve your policy number, which you can find on the online account associated with your policy or on the forms you signed when you opened the policy. Contact your insurance company’s claims department by phone, online, or mobile app. Explain what happened and describe the damage in detail.[6]

Once you’ve filed a claim, a home insurance adjuster will assess the damage and calculate the cost of repairs. The adjuster will also closely examine your policy and determine what you owe based on your deductible. Your insurance company will then contact you to share its calculations and discuss next steps.[7]

How to File a Home Insurance Claim

Commonly claimed household items

Jewelry, electronics, and apparel are examples of some items you might claim on your insurance. Furniture, appliances, and tools are other items that homeowners should try to protect. Burglar-proofing your home and investing in a home security system are effective ways to minimize the chance of theft. Purchasing anti-theft devices can also qualify you for home insurance discounts.

Nearly half of all homeowners said they keep an inventory of their possessions, according to a recent Insurance Information Institute survey.[4] Preparing a detailed inventory can make filing a claim much easier in the event of a loss.

Most expensive home insurance claims

Fire- and lighting-related claims are by far the most expensive, costing $77,340 on average. Wind and hail are the second most-expensive claims, at $11,695 on average, followed closely by water damage claims that average $11,650. Theft-related claims are among the least expensive, averaging $4,415 per claim.[4]

A homeowner might also file a liability claim when an injury occurs. Liability claims are filed less frequently than property damage claims but are often quite expensive. The average bodily injury liability claim is $30,324, while medical payments claims average $7,147.[4]