Illinois Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Illinois?

Flood insurance isn’t typically something homeowners think about unless they live in a well-known flood zone or hurricane-prone area. By those standards, you can rule Illinois out as a place where you need flood insurance, right?

Not so fast. While homeowners aren’t typically required to buy flood insurance, coverage can be essential for some.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, floods are an “inevitable natural event.” They account for over 90 percent of declared disasters in the state.

If you have a federally backed mortgage, such as an FHA or VA home loan, your lender generally requires you to buy flood insurance if the house is in a high-risk flood area.

However, property owners outside of high-risk areas should also consider purchasing flood coverage—30 percent of all flood insurance claims come from homes with low risk to moderate risk, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ).

If you have flood damage without flood insurance, you have few options. Nonprofit organizations and state, county, and local aid may be able to help. But the resources are limited, and none of the options will pay to replace your home or belongings.

Illinois Flood Zones

Illinois is home to two types of flooding: flash floods and river floods. Excessive rainfall can cause runoff to join streams, rivers, and other waterways. The rapidly rising water can cause flooding to occur quickly.

River flooding is another primary concern. The state’s large inland river system can swell from melting snow and storm runoff. Because of its colder climate, Illinois is more prone to ice jams that can block water flow and cause water to back up and create flooding.

So, how do you know if you’re in a flood zone? The Illinois State Water Survey offers Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) that outline your flood risk: