State Auto Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

State Auto has many coverage options, but homeowners are dissatisfied with its customer service.

  • 3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos

  • Artículos en destacadas publicaciones financieras

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

Founded in 1921, State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company offers an array of insurance products to people and businesses. Customers have access to tiered levels of coverage and various add-ons to meet their home insurance needs. But the company has received many complaints — particularly about its customer service and claims handling.

If you’re considering State Auto as your next home insurance company, here’s what you need to know.

State Auto home insurance at a glance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto operates through a network of about 3,400 independent agents. In 2022, State Auto joined Liberty Mutual’s Safeco brand.

Pros

  • Many available coverages

  • Offers several discounts

  • Operates through independent agents

Cons

  • Many negative reviews

  • Underwrites coverage in only 33 U.S. states

  • Guaranteed replacement cost coverage not available

State Auto home insurance coverage options

State Auto advertises the following standard home insurance coverages to protect you, your home, and your belongings:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    Dwelling coverage protects your home’s structure if it sustains damage from a covered peril, like fire, hail, hurricane, or another disaster (up to your policy’s limit).

  • car in carage

    Other structures coverage

    Other structures coverage protects any detached structures on your property, like garages, gazebos, and outdoor pools. The standard State Auto policy provides 10% of dwelling coverage for these structures.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/6629dc84bb/remote-work-desk.svg

    Personal property coverage

    State Auto offers up to 50% of your dwelling coverage to protect your personal property, like furniture, clothes, and other equipment. It also provides $1,500 in coverage for any watercraft or jewelry you own.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1a4884ac23/buildings-96x96-blue_svg-019-hotel.svg

    Additional living expenses coverage

    If your home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered loss, loss of use coverage pays for any additional living expenses you incur. For example, if you have to stay at a hotel or pay for takeout, this coverage takes care of the increased cost.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13dbb27bee/law-and-justice-96x96-orange_027-dossier.svg

    Personal liability coverage

    If you, your family, or your pets cause any property damage or injuries to other people, liability insurance covers their medical expenses and your legal fees.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical expenses coverage

    This coverage helps with medical expenses — usually for minor injuries — that others sustain on your property.

Optional State Auto home insurance coverages

State Auto offers two levels of protection above its standard policy: Protection Plus and Premier. Protection Plus comes with enhanced dwelling and personal property limits. It also includes extra coverage and the ability to add its HomeXtended endorsement.

Premier is the company’s highest-tiered plan. It provides increased coverage limits, including coverage for high-value items like jewelry. It also comes with the HomeXtended endorsement.

Several other optional coverages you can add to your State Auto policy include:

  • Extended replacement cost: If the cost to rebuild your home exceeds your coverage limits, extended replacement cost coverage increases your dwelling coverage by up to 25%.

  • Personal property replacement cost: This add-on replaces your personal property after a covered loss without deducting for depreciation.

  • Personal injury liability: Protect yourself financially from lawsuits related to slander, libel, privacy violation, and other forms of nonphysical harm by adding this optional endorsement.

  • Identity theft protection: Get up to $15,000 in coverage for identity theft recovery, restoration, prevention, and education.

  • HomeXtended: This endorsement bundles multiple coverages, including protection for cell phone and computer records, rented golf carts, and stolen or lost credit or debit cards.

Availability of State Auto home insurance

State Auto currently offers home insurance policies in 33 U.S. states, but the company doesn’t provide a specific list of these states on its website. If you’re interested in a State Auto policy, use its Find a Local Agent tool to search for a representative near you.

How customers feel about State Auto home insurance

State Auto has received many negative reviews from previous policyholders — mostly about its claims handling and customer service.

State Auto is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Group, which received a 1.1 out of 5 rating from the Better Business Bureau.[1] State Auto also has a high volume of complaints from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

State Auto industry ratings

State Auto ratings provide insights into the company’s performance in various areas.

AM Best ranks insurance companies on their financial strength and ability to meet long-term financial obligations, such as paying claims. J.D. Power, a consumer intelligence firm, surveys and ranks auto insurance companies based on customer satisfaction. The NAIC tracks and measures the volume of complaints for a company’s size.

The table below depicts State Auto ratings from third-party agencies.

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestState Auto: Withdrawn; Liberty Mutual: A (Excellent)Liberty Mutual has excellent financial stability.
J.D. PowerNot rated; Liberty Mutual: 569/1000 (vs. the average of 640)Liberty Mutual has worse customer service than its competitors. 
NAIC Complaint IndexState Auto: 2.15State Auto has more complaints than expected for its size.

State Auto home insurance discounts

Home insurance discounts can help you save money on your policy. The more discounts you qualify for, the more you can save.

State Auto offers the following discounts so you can get cheap home insurance, including:[2]

  • Advanced quote: Get a discount by obtaining a quote at least eight days before your policy’s start date.

  • Smart home: Save by having smart home technology, like automatic temperature detection and lighting features.

  • Fortified home: Qualify for a discount by meeting the standards outlined by the FORTIFIED Home program.

  • Loyalty: Lower your rates by being a State Auto policyholder for at least five years. 

  • New construction: Insuring a new construction home can result in a State Auto discount. 

  • Prior carrier: Receive policy savings by being previously insured with another company for at least three consecutive years.

  • Protective devices: Safety or security devices, like fire or burglar alarms, can lower your risk of a claim and earn you a discount.

  • Roof construction: Homes with newer roofs made with durable materials —like tile, concrete, metal, or slate — may qualify for savings on coverage.

State Auto insurance bundling options

State Auto policyholders can earn bundling or multi-policy discounts by purchasing two or more insurance products. This discount lowers your rates on each policy, so you pay less for insurance coverage overall.

State Auto lets you bundle your home insurance policy with auto, renters, and umbrella insurance. If you sign up for its telematics program, you can earn 10% at enrollment and up to an additional 50% for safe driving.

How to file a home insurance claim with State Auto

It’s important to file your State Auto home insurance claim promptly to avoid delays in the process. Follow these steps to increase your likelihood of a successful claim:[3]

  1. Call 911. After an act of vandalism or theft occurs, law enforcement will create a police report to support your claim. Tell them about other witnesses and additional information to note on the report.

  2. Take photos or videos. Before you clean up or contact your insurance agent, document the damage with a camera or phone. These pictures or videos can help prove your losses.

  3. Make temporary repairs. If possible, perform temporary repairs to prevent further property damage. Avoid permanent fixes, as they could cause issues with your claim.

  4. Notify your insurance company. Reach out to your insurance company online or by phone to report the incident and start the claims process.

  5. Submit necessary documentation. Your insurance company will ask for documentation relevant to your claim, like a home inventory, receipts of the damaged property, and any photos or videos.

  6. Keep any receipts. If you make any temporary repairs or pay for alternative accommodations, save any receipts for reimbursement later in the claims process.

  7. Work with your claims adjuster. Your insurance company may send a claims adjuster to your home to evaluate the extent of the damages and estimate repair costs. Prepare for the visit with a list of damages, and be ready to show each one to the adjuster.

  8. Wait for your claim settlement. After your insurer approves your claim and you agree to the settlement offer, you’ll receive your claim payout. The money usually arrives in two checks. The first check helps you start the repairs. The second check arrives once the work is done.

State Auto vs. other insurance companies

With so many home insurance companies available, finding the right one can be challenging. The following sections compare similar home insurance companies to State Auto to see how they stack up. 

State Auto vs. American Family

American Family, the seventh-largest homeowners insurance company by market share, offers auto, home, business, life, pet, umbrella, and other insurance products. The average annual cost of an American Family home policy is $1,657 for $300,000 of dwelling coverage, which is significantly cheaper than the national average.

American Family ranked higher than Liberty Mutual in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study. But AmFam operates in only 19 U.S. states, while State Auto serves 33 states.

Both companies offer a robust list of discount and coverage options. Still, it’s a good idea to compare quotes to find the best home insurance at the most affordable price.

State Auto vs. Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners, the 13th-largest homeowners insurance company by market share, offers home, auto, life, business, umbrella, and other lines of insurance. The average annual cost of an Auto-Owners policy is $2,165 for a $300,000 dwelling policy, slightly lower than the national average cost.

Each company differs in discount and coverage offerings. For example, you can get guaranteed replacement cost coverage for your dwelling with Auto-Owners. This offers more protection than State Auto’s extended cost coverage. Auto-Owners also ranked higher in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study than Liberty Mutual.

In contrast, State Auto serves 33 U.S. states, while Auto-Owners operates in only 26 states.

State Auto home insurance FAQs

Customers interested in State Auto home insurance may have questions about the company’s cost, trustworthiness, and business operations. The additional information below can help you make the most informed decision.

  • Is State Auto legitimate?

    Yes. State Auto is a legitimate home insurance company. Liberty Mutual, a reputable company in the insurance industry, acquired State Auto in 2022. State Auto also has accreditation status with the Better Business Bureau and received an A- rating for its business practices.

  • Is State Auto good at paying claims?

    State Auto’s parent company, Liberty Mutual, received an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), indicating a solid track record of meeting its financial obligations, including paying claims. But policyholders have expressed dissatisfaction with State Auto’s claims handling.

  • Is State Auto owned by Liberty Mutual?

    Yes. Liberty Mutual owns State Auto. Liberty Mutual acquired the company in 2022.

  • Did State Auto merge with Safeco?

    Yes. State Auto merged with Safeco as part of Liberty Mutual’s 2022 acquisition.

Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.

Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

