Sacramento, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Sacramento, CA Homeowners Insurance
Sacramento is California ’s state capital. It’s also the sixth-largest city in the state, with over two million residents in its metropolitan area. The Sacramento area is most known for beautiful tree-lined streets and a vibrant food and entertainment scene. But what most newcomers to the city don’t know is that Sacramento has recently become one of the best places to live in California. Those seeking a cost-effective place to raise a family will find it by moving to Sacramento. The cost of living is 16 percent lower than the state average. Quality of life is high, too, as most residents describe Sacramento as feeling in between a big city and a small town. But with high crime rates and a slight risk of natural disasters, nothing is more important than keeping your home and family safe. Sacramento home insurance helps protect the precious things in your life.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Sacramento
For homeowners in Sacramento, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Sacramento. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Sacramento.
|Cheapest Companies
|Tokio
|$338
|Lemonade
|$454
|USAA
|$606
|Zurich
|$630
|Stillwater
|$734
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Sacramento
According to real estate market trends, Sacramento ’s housing forecast has a more robust demand. And the city is lower in supply than other metropolitan areas in California. If you recently bought a home, you went in at the perfect time. Because of the red-hot market, future homebuyers in Sacramento could see stiff competition in the future.
The most significant financial investment of your life may be buying a home. Now more than ever is the time to protect your substantial investment. Thankfully, there’s homeowners insurance in Sacramento to protect your investment. Home insurance protects against property damage from things like natural disasters and vandalism.
Whether you own a single-family home, a townhome, or a condo, everyone has insurance options. And do you need home or condo insurance in Stockton or Roseville? There are different coverage levels available to fit your needs.
Keep reading for a full guide on Sacramento home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Sacramento by Company
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Sacramento area costs $770 annually, and the median home value is $370,271.
While the living expenses and cost of home insurance in Sacramento are cheaper than the majority of California, you still need to save money where you can. One way to save on your Sacramento homeowners policy is to search by insurance company. From State Farm to GEICO, insurance companies differ in price. To find out which home insurance companies offer the best rates for your insurance needs, you should explore home insurance comparison sites for the best fit for your home in Sacramento.
You can find the average cost of Sacramento, CA, home insurance below.
|$370,271
|$770
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Sacramento by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Sacramento for Home Insurance
The crazy thing about insurance is that you won’t pay the same home insurance rates in Sacramento as your friend in the bay.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Sacramento can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Sacramento
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Property Insurance and Coverage Options in Sacramento
Having the right amount of property insurance in Sacramento, California, is critical. You have to factor in your property’s type and personal belongings. But it would help if you also thought about other things like liability insurance, medical expenses, and how much your coverage limits should be. If your home or someone else in your home suffers a covered loss, will your insurance policy pay for everything? And if there’s a natural disaster like an earthquake, would you need additional coverage for your home and personal belongings? You may want to take an inventory of your personal belongings and add up their values to find out if you have enough coverage.
Earthquakes and flooding are natural disasters common to the Sacramento area. A home insurance policy will cover the losses from fire following a quake. And most policies will cover additional living expenses while living somewhere else during the repairs from a fire. But earthquake and flood insurance are not included. You can speak to your insurance agent about additional coverage. Your agent will walk you through purchasing separate policies from your insurance agency.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Sacramento
When it comes to home insurance rates in Sacramento, you want to get as much from your policy as you possibly can. One significant way to save is to bundle your insurance policies under one. Many insurance companies offer bundling on car insurance and life insurance with your home insurance. Insurance brokers want customers to purchase as many insurance products as possible and remain loyal to them. As a reward, many insurance companies offer discounts and deals on bundling. Talk to your insurance agent for more information.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Sacramento
Sacramento, California, living comes with many perks, including a low cost of living and more reasonable home prices than the rest of the state. As a homeowner, you have an advantage to lower prices. Want to make Sacramento home insurance even cheaper?
Frequently Asked Questions
Umbrella insurance works by covering you and your household against lawsuits. It's handy when someone gets injured or if their personal property becomes damaged. Umbrella insurance helps by covering beyond the standard personal liability limits and coverages. Check your policy to find out if umbrella insurance is necessary.
Bundling works by combining multiple insurance policies into one. If you chose to, you could purchase an auto insurance policy and home insurance policy together, and you may receive a discount for doing so.
Business owners can purchase business insurance in Sacramento from most insurance companies. You can purchase business insurance through independent insurance agencies, too. Talk to your local agent for more information about adding a business insurance policy.
