Long Beach, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Long Beach, CA Homeowners Insurance
Long Beach may be a small city by California ’s standards, with metros like Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco surmounting Long Beach ’s population. But the International City is one of the most populated in the U.S., outranking urban areas like Virginia Beach, Tampa, New Orleans, and Cleveland. It isn’t hard to see why; Long Beach locals have plenty of waterfront restaurants and attractions to explore. Plus, the city is only a quick drive from LA and even a short boat ride from Catalina Island.
Whether you’re an urban dweller or one with nature, Long Beach has everything you’ll need to live out your dreams. But before you get too cozy in your coastal abode, you should make sure it’s protected from all the dangers of life by the Pacific.
Insurify is here to make your property insurance search easy. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or shopping for savings, Insurify’s comparison tools help you save time and money by showing you Long Beach home insurance companies and costs side by side. If you’re also in the market for business insurance or car insurance, consider Insurify your one-stop shop to learn more and save more, no matter your insurance needs.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Long Beach
For homeowners in Long Beach, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Long Beach. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Long Beach.
|Cheapest Companies
Quotes
|Tokio
|$463
|Allstate
|$492
|Mercury
|$539
|USAA
|$875
|Nationwide
|$990
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Long Beach
With a median home price of roughly $600,000, a home in Long Beach is going to be quite the investment. Homeownership always comes with risks, but with an investment this expensive (and in an area prone to earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods), it’s critical to make sure you have the right protection for your home and personal belongings.
Home insurance can’t stop natural disasters from coming, but it can stop you from paying for expensive repairs out of pocket. A Long Beach homeowners policy will also pay to replace your belongings after storms and vandalism, provide liability protection if someone is hurt on your property, and offer additional living expenses coverage if you need to stay in a hotel while your home is repaired.
Every policy has its exclusions, and some Long Beach perils require additional coverage options. Keep reading for your full guide on Long Beach home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Long Beach by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Long Beach costs $1,016 annually, and the median home value is $671,377.
Long Beach home insurance rates are cheaper than those in larger California cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, but there are still plenty of ways to save even more on your annual premiums. Having a home security system, installing smoke detectors and deadbolt locks, and bundling your home and auto insurance policies can all help you reduce your monthly payments.
The cost of insurance products can also vary drastically from one home insurance company to the next. That’s why shopping around for prices is so important. Check out the average cost of insurance services with companies like Allstate and USAA below, and make sure to get a free quote from every insurer you’re looking into before you decide on a provider.
Average Home Cost in Long Beach
Average Annual Insurance Premium in Long Beach
|$671,377
|$1,016
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Long Beach by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Long Beach for Home Insurance
Every Long Beach neighborhood faces different perils—coastal neighborhoods flood, downtown faces more crime, and inland communities have a higher risk of soil liquefaction during earthquakes. This discrepancy in risk means homeowners in Belmont Heights and Westside pay higher premiums than those in Los Cerritos, Bixby Knolls, and Lakewood Village.
Home insurance pricing is based on ZIP code–specific factors like your neighborhood’s property crime rates and home values. This means the riskier it is to insure homes in your neighborhood, the higher your home insurance rates will be. Everything from your natural disaster risk to the number of home insurance claims filed nearby can determine how much you pay for coverage.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Long Beach
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
Long Beach Earthquake Insurance
The Newport-Inglewood Fault Zone runs through Long Beach, leaving the city prone to earthquakes, landslides, and soil liquefaction. Home insurance doesn’t cover earth movement, so you can’t file a claim for any earthquake or landslide damage your home sustains.
Earthquake insurance in Long Beach is pretty expensive (averaging around $2,000 per year), but it’s the only way to make sure your home is covered in case of ground movement. Unlike homeowners policies, earthquake coverage doesn’t always pay to replace all of your belongings. You can add personal belongings and additional living expenses coverage to your earthquake insurance policy at a higher premium.
Talk to your insurance agent to purchase a California Earthquake Authority policy and see what coverage, deductible, and limit are best for you.
Protecting Your Family Home from Floods
Long Beach has miles of coastline for locals (and tourists) to enjoy. But the beauty of California ’s coast is only matched by the danger it can cause. Since tsunamis, earthquakes, and flash floods are all a risk in the Southern California city, much of Long Beach ’s coastal community is located in a flood zone. But don’t expect to lean on your home insurance coverage if your home faces flood damage.
The only way to protect your Long Beach home from floods is with a flood insurance policy. Long Beach participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, so you’re eligible for flood coverage no matter which Long Beach neighborhood you call home. The NFIP is a great option for homes in high-risk flood zones, but if your home is in a low- or moderate-risk zone, you might qualify for lower rates with your independent insurance agency.
Long Beach ’s flood warning system notifies residents of oncoming floods roughly an hour before the storm, but flood insurance policies have a 30-day waiting period. So you’re going to want to buy flood coverage well before the next flood watch.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Long Beach
Living in Long Beach is pretty expensive, but insuring your home doesn’t need to be. Compare home insurance quotes with Insurify to make sure you’re getting great coverage at an even better price.
Use Insurify to compare homeowners insurance premiums for your property in Long Beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
No, homeowners aren’t legally obligated to insure their homes. If you have a mortgage, your bank or lender will probably require you to purchase a policy, and if you live in a flood zone, they might even mandate flood insurance.
Since home insurance doesn’t cover flood damage, it won’t cover any water damage tsunamis cause, either. Purchasing flood insurance is the only way to make sure you won’t have to cover repair costs after a tsunami.
If you’re new to Southern California, news about wildfire season may have you concerned about your insurance coverage. Long Beach is in a pretty safe zone when it comes to California’s wildfires, and home insurance covers fire damage, so you likely don’t need additional fire insurance.
