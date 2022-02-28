Bakersfield, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Bakersfield, CA Homeowners Insurance
Bakersfield ’s affordability and sense of calm make the city an appealing location to settle down. But the city isn’t exactly a peaceful retreat away from the dangers of city life. In fact, Bakersfield has some of the same drawbacks as larger cities—high property crime rates, increasing homelessness, and terrible air quality from oil production. Plus, the city is prone to California ’s natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires, and floods.
So before you get too comfortable with Bakersfield ’s seemingly safe facade, you should secure protection for your home and personal belongings. But you don’t have to sort through your options alone.
Insurify is here to help you find the best home insurance in Bakersfield, California. Whether you’re looking for savings on your current insurance policy or searching for home insurance for the first time, use Insurify’s comparison tools to see insurance companies, coverage options, and insurance quotes to find the best Bakersfield home insurance policy for you.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Bakersfield
For homeowners in Bakersfield, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Bakersfield. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Bakersfield.
|Cheapest Companies
Quotes
|Lemonade
|$444
|USAA
|$711
|Western Mutual
|$733
|Zurich
|$738
|Foremost
|$807
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Bakersfield
Bakersfield has some of the cheapest housing costs in California, but buying a home will still probably be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk, especially in California.
Bakersfield is prone to natural disasters like wildfires and earthquakes, and the city’s property crime rate is nearly double the California average. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, your mortgage lender will likely require you to purchase a homeowners policy. Even if you aren’t required to insure your home, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or vandalism so you don’t have to cover expensive repair or replacement costs out of pocket. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Bakersfield home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Bakersfield by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Bakersfield is $828 annually, and the median home value is $269,618.
Bakersfield insurance rates are pretty cheap compared to the California average. But you could secure more savings by getting free quotes from different insurance agencies. Check out the average cost of insurance services with companies like State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO.
Average Home Cost in Bakersfield
Average Annual Insurance Premium in Bakersfield
|$269,618
|$828
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Bakersfield by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Bakersfield for Home Insurance
If you’re still house hunting, you may want to factor home insurance rates into your Bakersfield home search. Homeowners in neighborhoods like Rosedale and downtown Bakersfield pay less for their home insurance than those in East Bakersfield. Even the specific street you live on can affect your insurance rates (which is why homeowners on Chester Ave pay less than homeowners on East California Ave ).
This is because, like property costs, home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on annual premiums.
Rates in Bakersfield are still relatively high compared to the national average, but your specific rate depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Bakersfield
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Flood Insurance for Your Bakersfield Home
Bakersfield is prone to many of the same perils as other California cities, with one major difference: Bakersfield is no stranger to cold winters. Between the city’s nearly freezing winter temperatures and its location on the Kern River, Bakersfield homeowners are at high risk for water damage.
Whether you’re concerned about frozen pipes or flooding from the river, your home insurance policy won’t protect you from the damages these perils can cause. The only way to ensure your home is covered from any type of water damage is with a flood insurance policy.
Bakersfield participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, meaning that Bakersfield homeowners have the option of purchasing flood insurance through the NFIP or their private insurance carrier. (But the city’s relationship with the NFIP has wavered over the past few years, so checking flood insurance rates with private insurers might not be a bad idea.)
Bakersfield Earthquake Insurance
The Bakersfield area has experienced nearly 250 earthquakes in the past year, but many homeowners don’t realize that home insurance policies don’t cover earthquake damage.
The only way to make sure your home and belongings are protected after ground movement is by purchasing an earthquake insurance policy. Adding earthquake coverage to your homeowners policy will increase your annual premiums, but you can cater your rates to your specific needs and the deductible you’re comfortable paying.
In the long run, earthquake insurance in Bakersfield will help you save on expensive repair costs from earthquake damage.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Bakersfield
Bakersfield is a calm city in the California chaos. Don’t let searching for home insurance disrupt your peace.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Bakersfield .
Frequently Asked Questions
A mobile home form policy (or HO-7 policy) will include the same coverage as a special form home insurance policy. These policies include dwelling coverage (for your physical home), other structures coverage (for property such as garages and fences), and even general liability coverage (to pay for legal or medical expenses if someone is hurt on your property). Since HO-7 policies are usually open form policies, your home is covered for any peril except those specifically excluded.
Yes, you can purchase commercial insurance from various insurance carriers in Bakersfield. While each company’s policies will include different coverage levels at different costs, every business insurance policy will include basic coverage like unemployment and workers compensation insurance.
Yes, and if you’re looking for multiple insurance products like car insurance, home insurance, and even life insurance, bundling your policies can help you save on your premiums. Bundling saves homeowners upwards of 20 percent on their policies, so talk to your insurance agent about how much bundling your home and auto policies can help you save.
