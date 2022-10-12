Columbia, SC Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Columbia, SC Homeowners Insurance

South Carolina ’s capital city of Columbia is one of the warmest (literally) and most inviting cities in the Palmetto State. Whether you’re a USC transplant or a Cola native, the city welcomes all with its local boutiques and cafes, bustling nightlife, and a deep-rooted sense of community. Not to mention the city’s central location makes it easy for residents to enjoy beaches, mountains, and South Carolina ’s history-rich cities, all just a two-hour drive from the sweet southern charm of downtown Columbia.

Whether you own your home in the capital city or are renting your Columbia abode—like 55 percent of Columbia residents— homeowners insurance is an important part of protecting your dwelling and personal belongings.

While Columbia offers some pretty affordable housing costs (at roughly 11 percent cheaper than the national average ), homeowners still have good reason to invest in protecting their homes. Columbia boasts the nickname, “The Real Southern Hot Spot”. Unfortunately, violent and property crime rates are upwards of 125 percent higher than the national averages, home insurance in Columbia isn’t just nice to have—it’s necessary.

But you don’t have to sort through your home insurance policy options alone; Insurify is here to help. Use Insurify’s tools to compare home insurance, view home insurance companies, coverages, and costs side by side to find the best policy for you in just minutes.

And keep reading for our full guide on home insurance in Columbia, South Carolina.