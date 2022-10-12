Fremont, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Fremont, CA Homeowners Insurance
Hollywood is often known as the historic birthplace of California filmmaking, but some of the first movies in the state were actually shot in a town called Niles, located today in the Northern California city of Fremont. Fremont is sprawling, with museums, parks, and buildings paying homage to its multifaceted past. The city may no longer be the state’s home of filmmaking, but Fremont is still one of California ’s gems.
Fremont was rated the 15th-safest city in the U.S. in 2020 based on community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk, outranking its San Francisco Bay neighbors like San Jose and Oakland. Even though Fremont landed in the top 20 in safety, it also landed in the top 20 in the number of natural disasters. But protecting your Bay Area home doesn’t have to be hard, and Insurify is here to make sure it isn’t expensive, either.
If you’re searching for savings or looking for your first homeowners policy, home insurance comparison tools make your home insurance search quick and easy. Compare Fremont home insurance policies, insurance agencies, and insurance quotes to find great coverage that fits your insurance needs.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Fremont
For homeowners in Fremont, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Fremont. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Fremont.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Zurich
|$458
|Allstate
|$467
|Lemonade
|$470
|Western Mutual
|$630
|USAA
|$659
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Fremont
With a cost of living nearly 88 percent higher than the national average, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the median home price in Fremont is over $1 million. When buying a home this expensive in such a natural disaster-prone area, you’re going to want to make sure it’s protected.
Unlike car insurance, you aren’t legally obligated to purchase home insurance. But if you have a mortgage on your home, your lender will likely require that you purchase a policy. Required or not, Fremont homeowners insurance covers your home, property, personal belongings, and even your family after natural disasters, theft, and vandalism. A homeowners policy will also provide liability coverage, so you don’t have to worry about paying expensive medical bills or legal fees if your dog bites your neighbor or a rowdy guest falls off your front porch.
The best part is that you can cater your coverage amount to your specific needs, so you can make sure your home is covered without overpaying for protection.
Keep reading for a full guide on Fremont home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Fremont by Company
**Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where *Insurify*** **comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.**
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in Fremont costs $714 annually, and the median home value is $1,162,571.
Home insurance rates in Fremont are pretty affordable, considering the city’s overall high cost of living. But home insurance policies in California exclude perils like earthquake damage and floods, so you may need additional earthquake, flood, or even fire insurance policies on top of your basic homeowners coverage.
No matter how many insurance riders (or add-ons) you may need, there are still ways to save on Fremont home insurance premiums. Homeowners can often qualify for lower premiums if their home has a security system or is specifically constructed to resist earthquake damage. Bundling your home and auto insurance can also help you save on costly annual premiums.
The home insurance company you choose affects your annual premiums, too. Comparing the cost of insurance services with companies like State Farm, Allstate, Green Peak Insurance Solutions, and Farmers Insurance in Fremont can help you secure the best coverage and cheapest premiums. Many insurance companies offer free quotes so you can find out exactly how much your home insurance will cost before deciding on one policy.
|Average Home Cost in Fremont The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Fremont The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$1,162,571
|$714
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Fremont by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Fremont for Home Insurance
When searching for your Fremont home, you probably noticed that housing costs vary depending on which neighborhood you’re looking to live in. The same is true for home insurance rates.
If you’re living in Ardenwood, you can expect to pay lower premiums than homeowners in Baylands. Home insurance rates are based on ZIP code–specific variables, so if your neighborhood has high crime rates or is at high risk for earthquakes, you’ll be left paying higher premiums. Even your neighborhood’s home values and the number of insurance claims filed nearby can affect the cost of your homeowners policy.
Rates in Fremont are lower than the national average, but your specific home insurance rate will be based on the exact location of your home.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Fremont
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
Protecting Your Home from Earthquake Damage
The San Francisco Bay Area is notoriously prone to earthquakes, and Fremont is no exception. A fault zone runs straight through Fremont, leaving the city and its residents at risk of ground shaking, landslides, and floods. All of which can be devastating to your home.
California home insurance policies exclude earthquake coverage, so the only way to protect your home from potential earthquake damage is with an earthquake insurance policy. This coverage helps pay to repair your home, replace personal belongings, and cover your additional living expenses (ALE) while your home is repaired.
Fremont has the second-highest earthquake insurance rates in the state, costing over $2,500 for $500,000 of coverage on average. But no matter the cost, your earthquake insurance policy will still save you money on costly repairs in the long run.
Finding Fremont Flood Insurance
Some Fremont neighborhoods are located in 100-year floodplains, meaning there is a one percent chance they will experience flooding each year. This, paired with the city’s earthquake risk, leaves Fremont homes vulnerable to serious damage.
Homeowners coverage doesn’t include flood damage, so you’ll need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy for your home to have the protection it needs.
Fremont participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which offers affordable flood insurance coverage to homeowners in high-risk areas. You can purchase flood insurance through your private insurer or directly through the NFIP.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Fremont
Fremont is a beautiful, spacious city and a great place to start a family. Insurify’s comparison tools can help you make sure your family and Fremont home are protected. Plus, it only takes a few minutes to find your perfect Fremont home insurance policy.
Use Insurify for home insurance comparisons to get the best policy for your property in Fremont.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some Fremont neighborhoods are at very high risk of fire, according to the city’s fire hazard severity zones, while other areas face moderate risk or no risk at all. Your home insurance covers fire damage, but if you want to increase your home’s protection, talk to your local insurance agent to see if a fire insurance policy will help fill the gaps in your coverage. Fire insurance comes at an additional cost but will help you save on expensive repair costs if you live in a fire-prone area.
Property crime rates in Fremont are slightly lower than the national average, but if your home or belongings are damaged by vandalism or theft, your homeowners policy will cover the repair costs. Your reimbursement depends on whether you have a replacement cost or actual cash value policy, so be sure to know what your coverage includes before you need to file a claim.
That depends on the type of policies your insurer offers. If you’re running a small business out of your home, you may think that the liability portion of your homeowners coverage is enough to cover your business as well. But it’s best to discuss your insurance needs with a business insurance provider to make sure your company is properly covered.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required