Anaheim, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Updated October 12, 2022
Anaheim, CA Homeowners Insurance
Anaheim may be most famously known as the home of Disneyland, but life in this SoCal city offers much more than free Disney fireworks displays from your back porch. Catch a Ducks game (or a concert) at the Honda Center, or have a dog at Angel Stadium and spend the afternoon watching your favorite local MLB team. When you’re done at your show of choice, you can get a bite to eat at one of the nearly 50 restaurants, bars, and bakeries at the Anaheim Packing District.
But Anaheim isn’t always the happiest place on Earth. The city is prone to earthquakes, and residents in the area, which has largely been spared by California ’s fire seasons, feared evacuation this year as wildfires grew even closer to home. Plus, tourism has dramatically increased the cost of living, leaving homeowners searching for savings wherever they can.
When it comes to finding affordable home insurance in Anaheim, Insurify is here to help. Whether you’re insuring your home for the first time or looking for better coverage at a lower cost, Insurify ‘s is the best way to compare home insurance companies, coverage options, and costs side by side. That way, you can find the best home insurance in Anaheim in just a few minutes.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Anaheim
For homeowners in Anaheim, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Anaheim. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Anaheim.
|Cheapest Companies
Quotes
|Lemonade
|$428
|Tokio
|$466
|Grange
|$687
|QBE
|$727
|Nationwide
|$785
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Anaheim
Living next door to the Most Magical Place on Earth comes at a cost, and a pretty high one. With median home values at nearly $600,000, it’s no wonder most Anaheim residents choose to rent their homes.
Buying a home in Anaheim is a huge financial investment; there’s no question about that. With investment, inevitably, comes risk, but there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and personal belongings, so you and your home are covered after natural disasters or theft. Homeowners insurance coverage can even help cover medical payments in case someone is hurt on your property. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors. That way, you can cater your coverage options to your specific property insurance needs.
Keep reading for a full guide on Anaheim home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Anaheim by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Anaheim costs $786 annually, and the median home value is $670,386.
That’s a good chunk of change. But comparing home insurance rates with different insurance agencies can help you save. Check out the average cost of Anaheim home insurance with some of the best home insurance companies like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO.
Average Home Cost in Anaheim
Average Annual Insurance Premium in Anaheim
|$670,386
|$786
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Anaheim by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Anaheim for Home Insurance
You might be able to save on insurance services depending on where you live in Anaheim. Home insurance rates vary from neighborhood to neighborhood because pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency.
This is why homeowners in downtown Anaheim pay less than homeowners in Anaheim Hills.
Rates in Anaheim are still relatively high compared to the national average, but your specific insurance quote all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Anaheim
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
Anaheim Home Insurance and Earthquake Coverage
There have been nearly 500 earthquakes in the Anaheim area in the last year. While residents don’t even feel most of these quakes, the area’s propensity to earthquakes has led to serious home damage.
Unfortunately for Anaheim homeowners, home insurance doesn’t cover damage caused by earthquakes. The only way to protect your property from earthquake damage is by purchasing additional earthquake coverage. This can either come as an addition to your current home insurance policy or as a separate policy altogether.
Policies in earthquake-prone areas like Anaheim can get pretty costly, not to mention earthquake policy deductibles can range anywhere from 5 to 15 percent of the policy limit. Still, paying these costs upfront is sure to save you on expensive repairs in the long run.
Protecting Your Home During Fire Season
California ’s fire season has grown in intensity, with over four million acres burned already this year. While Anaheim isn’t usually affected by the seasonal fires, this year brought blazes right to Orange County, and Santa Ana winds fueled the flames.
Home insurance policies include fire damage, but we don’t blame you if the Blue Ridge fire had you questioning your coverage. Ask your insurance agent about your fire insurance options. You may be able to increase your fire coverage, or you may have to purchase a separate fire insurance policy to get the protection you’re looking for.
Increasing your coverage limit or purchasing a rider (additional coverage) will increase your monthly insurance payments, but the protection is worth every penny.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Anaheim
Living in Anaheim may not be as magical as the tourism pamphlets suggest, but protecting your home in the Heart of Orange County can be. Insurify ‘s comparison tools make finding affordable home insurance in Anaheim quick and easy. That way, you can make sure your home is protected and get back to exploring all the city’s attractions in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
That depends. While most Southern California homeowners might not consider purchasing flood insurance, Anaheim’s proximity to the Santa Ana River could leave the city at risk for flooding. Mortgage lenders may also require you to purchase a flood insurance policy when you buy your home. If you’re looking for flood coverage, you can purchase a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance company.
Home insurance policies cover watercraft as personal property. This means that if your boat is damaged on your property by a covered peril (like fire or vandalism), then your insurance policy will cover the replacement or repair cost. But the best way to protect any personal watercraft (PWC), especially while out on the water, is with a boat or PWC policy.
Yes. Plus, if you’re looking for multiple insurance products like motorcycle insurance, car insurance, home insurance, or even life insurance, bundling your policies can help you save on your annual premiums. Most homeowners save upwards of 20 percent by bundling their home and auto insurance policies, so talk to your insurance agent to get a quote today.
