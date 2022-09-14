Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
As the capital of California, Sacramento touts itself as a transportation hub, with two major interstate highways passing through the city center. However, the average driver in Sacramento spends $2,166 annually in vehicle operating costs from damaged roads, traffic accidents, and congestion, according to the most recent TRIP data.[1] The challenging roadways are likely a contributor to Sacramento's car insurance rates.
On average, Sacramento drivers pay $129 per month for a liability-only policy and $280 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the California state averages are $125 and $255 per month, respectively, and national averages are $104 and $213.
Even though car insurance premiums for Sacramento are higher than California’s overall car insurance rates, drivers can still find a great price for their insurance needs. Here’s how you can compare and find the cheapest car insurance rates in Sacramento.
Datos Breves
Sacramento’s traffic and high vehicle operating costs may contribute to the city’s higher average car insurance premiums.
In 2022, Sacramento had 3,511 accidents that resulted in fatalities or serious injury, according to UC Berkley data.
California car insurance companies can’t use your credit history, gender, or ZIP code as rating factors to set premiums.[2]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Sacramento
The cheapest and best car insurance company for you depends on your unique driver profile. Drivers have different coverage level needs and budgets, so it’s important to shop around with different companies to find the best rates for the best coverage. Here are a few car insurance companies Insurify identified to start your search for the best car insurance in Sacramento.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$135/mo
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company. It helps low-mileage drivers save money and may be a good fit if you don’t drive very often. You pay a base monthly rate plus a per-mile rate and must submit your odometer reading every month. Because its rates depend on how much you drive, it doesn’t offer many discounts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$188/mo
Sun Coast is a managing general agency headquartered in Laguna Beach and offers a number of insurance products, including car insurance, boat insurance, business insurance, and more. The company is an authorized program administrator for several auto insurers, and has offered products exclusively through independent agents since 1980. You can choose from basic coverage, as well as extra coverage like 24/7 roadside assistance.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
Clearcover focuses on a digital car insurance experience. It boasts a robust mobile app and seamless online experience for purchasing coverage, managing your policy, and filing claims. Clearcover’s lineup of products includes liability and full-coverage insurance, alternate transportation coverage, and rideshare insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Sacramento: Mile Auto
Per California law, you must have liability car insurance to drive in Sacramento. This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injuries following an at-fault accident and is generally the cheapest auto policy you can buy.
This table shows the most affordable liability car insurance companies in Sacramento.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Sacramento: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance provides extra protection and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. These extra coverages pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents — even if you cause one — and non-accident events, like falling objects and theft. You’ll likely need a full-coverage policy if you took out a loan for or lease your vehicle.
Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Sacramento, California.
Car insurance requirements in California
California is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the at-fault driver is responsible for any property damage or injury expenses the drivers or passengers in another vehicle incur in an accident. While California car insurance laws require bodily injury and property damage liability, additional coverage is available for peace of mind. Drivers who don’t show proof of insurance will likely face fees and other consequences.
Here are California’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California’s liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
“A driver with only state-minimum liability coverage will find themselves personally responsible for all costs associated with the accident above the limits of the auto policy,” says Earl Jones, insurance agent and owner at Earl L. Jones Insurance Agency. “If the total accident was $15,000 for damages to the other car, for example, they would be responsible for the $10,000 difference.”
California’s minimum requirements are just that — minimums. If you want to avoid paying out of pocket for excess costs from an accident you cause, you can raise your liability insurance limits above California’s requirements.
And if you want protection for your own injuries and vehicle damages, here are several optional car insurance products you can add to your policy:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage offers protection for vehicle damages from events other than accidents, including theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather events.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage applies if your car needs repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or light pole, regardless of who caused it. Collision also covers rollover accidents and pothole damage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage will kick in if you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have car insurance. This coverage can also help pay for damages to your vehicle if you're the victim of a hit and run accident.
California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) helps qualifying drivers with low income buy affordable car insurance. It costs $232 to $932 a year to buy minimum-liability car insurance through the CLCA, depending on the county. And it also offers additional coverage options, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance, for an extra $37 to $107 a year. The eligibility requirements for the program are:
Have a valid California driver’s license
Meet income eligibility requirements
Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less
Be at least 16 years old
Have a good driving record or be a new driver
You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If your driving record contains incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, you can expect higher car insurance premiums. This is because insurers will consider you a high-risk driver who is more likely to file a claim. Car insurance companies save the lowest premiums for Sacramento drivers with clean records.
Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Sacramento, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Speeding often leads to car accidents and was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021, the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5] In Sacramento specifically, speed was a factor for 652 traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] This increased risk of injury and death causes your premiums to increase if you get a speeding ticket.
Sacramento drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly costs of $391 for full-coverage car insurance and $180 for liability-only policies, Insurify data shows. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers after a speeding ticket in Sacramento.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Sacramento reported more than 3,700 traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] So if you cause an accident, your car insurance rates will likely increase, depending on the severity.[7]
An at-fault accident raises average car insurance rates for Sacramento drivers to $365 per month for full coverage and $168 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the insurers with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Sacramento.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Sacramento reported 809 DUI arrests and 362 alcohol-involved traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] A DUI is a serious offense in California that usually results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance rates, especially if the state requires SR-22 insurance. You may even struggle to find an insurance company willing to provide coverage if you have multiple negative marks on your driving record. If this is the case, you may have to apply for California’s assigned risk pool for coverage.
Sacramento drivers with DUIs on their records face average monthly insurance rates of $376 for full coverage and $173 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Sacramento.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Senior drivers have higher car accident mortality rates than younger drivers, which adds to their risk of loss on the road.[8] Generally, car insurance premiums decrease around age 35 and start to increase again around age 70. However, senior drivers typically have much lower average premiums than younger drivers.
In Sacramento, senior drivers see average monthly car insurance rates of $230 for full coverage and $106 for liability-only policies. Here are the average quotes, by insurance company, for senior drivers in Sacramento.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers have less experience behind the wheel and present a higher risk of loss from impulsive behaviors, so they tend to pay higher car insurance rates as a result.[9] The good news is they can lower their costs if they stay on their parents’ policies or land a good student discount.
Sacramento teens have average car insurance rates of $433 for full coverage and $200 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for young adults and teens in Sacramento.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sacramento
Finding affordable car insurance is important for your personal finances, and it requires some effort on your part. If you’re looking for lower rates on your car insurance, try these tips during your insurance-shopping process:
Shop around. Don’t go with the first insurer you find. Instead, request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies so you can compare each company’s lowest prices.
Look into usage-based insurance. If you don’t drive very often, you can save money with a pay-per-mile policy. Your monthly premium changes based on how many miles you drive.
Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies usually offer discounts for paying your premiums in full, setting up automatic payments, staying claims-free, getting good grades in school, taking a defensive driving course, and more.
Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you can usually get a discount on your policies.
Drive safely. Incidents like speeding and DUIs can raise your car insurance premiums. Make it a priority to be a responsible driver, and your car insurance rates may improve once you have a clean driving record again.
Is car insurance more expensive in Sacramento?
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $170 per month for liability-only coverage and $253 per month for full coverage. While Sacramento’s average cost for liability insurance is a bit cheaper, its average cost for full coverage is a tad more expensive.
It’s important to note that car insurance premiums vary by city within California due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[9] For example, compared to cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, Sacramento has lower prices. On the other hand, cities like Fresno and San Diego have lower average quotes than Sacramento.
More cities in California
Here’s a look at average monthly quotes in other California cities.
Car insurance in Sacramento costs an average of $129 per month for liability only and $280 a month for full coverage. But car insurance rates can vary between Sacramento drivers based on factors like their driving records, the make and model of vehicle they drive, and other factors.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Sacramento?
Mile Auto is the cheapest insurer for Sacramento drivers. Its liability-only policies start at $72 per month in the City of Trees.
Sacramento drivers can also find affordable rates from the city's second- and third-cheapest car insurance companies, Sun Coast and Mercury. Sun Coast's liability-only rates start at $80 per month and Mercury offers liability coverage for as low as $97 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Sacramento?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Sacramento include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast. However, the best insurer for you will depend on your specific needs and financial situation. Compare quotes from three or more different insurance companies at the same coverage levels to find the best rate for your budget.
Can you get car insurance without a license in Sacramento?
Yes, you can generally get car insurance without a license. This might be a good idea in the following situations:
You have a suspended license but want to maintain continuous coverage.
You have a teen driver you want to insure, but you don’t drive yourself.
You have a learner’s permit and are working toward getting a license but still need insurance.
How does your credit score affect car insurance in Sacramento?
Your credit score doesn’t affect car insurance premiums in Sacramento or in California in general. California prevents insurers from using your credit history to determine your premiums, so you won’t pay more for car insurance just because you have poor credit.[2]
