Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, you can expect higher car insurance premiums. This is because insurers will consider you a high-risk driver who is more likely to file a claim. Car insurance companies save the lowest premiums for Sacramento drivers with clean records.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Sacramento, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Speeding often leads to car accidents and was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities nationwide in 2021, the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5] In Sacramento specifically, speed was a factor for 652 traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] This increased risk of injury and death causes your premiums to increase if you get a speeding ticket.

Sacramento drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly costs of $391 for full-coverage car insurance and $180 for liability-only policies, Insurify data shows. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers after a speeding ticket in Sacramento.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto 190 Safeco 264 Mercury 265 USAA 315 National General 385 Dairyland 393 GEICO 420 Allstate 433 Farmers 447 State Farm 478 Travelers 518 Bristol West 582

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Sacramento reported more than 3,700 traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] So if you cause an accident, your car insurance rates will likely increase, depending on the severity.[7]

An at-fault accident raises average car insurance rates for Sacramento drivers to $365 per month for full coverage and $168 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the insurers with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Sacramento.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Mile Auto 192 Mercury 264 Safeco 265 USAA 315 Dairyland 388 National General 389 GEICO 420 Allstate 433 Farmers 446 State Farm 478 Travelers 516 Bristol West 571

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Sacramento reported 809 DUI arrests and 362 alcohol-involved traffic fatalities and injuries in 2020.[6] A DUI is a serious offense in California that usually results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance rates, especially if the state requires SR-22 insurance. You may even struggle to find an insurance company willing to provide coverage if you have multiple negative marks on your driving record. If this is the case, you may have to apply for California’s assigned risk pool for coverage.

Sacramento drivers with DUIs on their records face average monthly insurance rates of $376 for full coverage and $173 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Sacramento.