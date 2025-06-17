Kia Sportage Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Kia is one of the leading automakers in the world, and the Kia Sportage was among the top-selling vehicles in 2024.[1] A stylish SUV, the 2025 Kia Sportage has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $28,690. It’s also cheaper than comparable new cars like the Hyundai Tucson, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4.
On average, Kia Sportage drivers pay $181 per month for full-coverage policies — about 7% less than the $195 national average for all vehicles. The best way to ensure you get the right coverage is to shop around and compare prices.
Quick Facts
On average, Kia Sportage owners pay $2,172 per year for full-coverage insurance and $1,152 for liability-only policies.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate typically offer the lowest Kia Sportage insurance rates.
The Hyundai Tucson is one of the Kia Sportage’s major competitors, and Tucson insurance rates tend to align with Sportage rates.
Kia Sportage owners pay an average of $181 per month for full-coverage policies and $96 for liability-only coverage. While rates vary by company, USAA, State Farm, and Allstate typically have the lowest average insurance premiums for the Kia Sportage.
Though car insurance costs fluctuate by model year, newer Kia Sportages are usually more expensive to insure than older models. For example, the 2020 model’s average full-coverage rate is $174 per month — $29 less than the 2025 model’s average rate.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
2025
$203
$108
2024
$216
$115
2023
$211
$112
2022
$175
$93
2021
$202
$107
2020
$174
$93
2019
$177
$94
2018
$174
$93
2017
$174
$92
2016
$170
$90
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Kia Sportage’s base MSRP is $28,785, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[3] Owners of the 2025 model pay an average of $203 per month for full-coverage policies and $108 for liability-only coverage.
The table below highlights car insurance quotes from some of the cheapest car insurers for the Kia Sportage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$102
$53
State Farm
$122
$63
Allstate
$136
$69
GEICO
$150
$78
American Family
$156
$80
Progressive
$160
$114
At $28,565, the 2024 Kia Sportage’s base-model MSRP was slightly lower than the 2025 model’s price. Full-coverage policies average $216 monthly, and liability-only policies average $115.
Below are the average rates for the 2024 Kia Sportage by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$108
$56
State Farm
$130
$67
Allstate
$145
$74
GEICO
$160
$83
American Family
$166
$85
Progressive
$171
$122
When the 2023 Kia Sportage was released, its base-model MSRP was $27,615. On average, full-coverage policies cost $211 per month, and liability-only policies cost $112.
The 2022 Kia Sportage had a starting MSRP of $25,305. While older models usually have lower insurance rates than newer models, that’s not the case for the 2022 model year compared to the 2021 model. Full-coverage policies average $175 per month, and liability coverage averages $93.
Monthly rates for the 2022 Sportage appear in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$88
$46
State Farm
$105
$54
Allstate
$117
$60
GEICO
$130
$67
American Family
$135
$69
Progressive
$138
$99
When Kia introduced the 2021 Sportage, its base-model MSRP was $25,265. Insurance tends to be cheaper for the 2021 model year than for the 2020 model — full-coverage policies average $202 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $107.
This table highlights average monthly rates from different companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$101
$52
State Farm
$121
$62
Allstate
$135
$68
GEICO
$149
$77
American Family
$156
$79
Progressive
$160
$113
The base model 2020 Kia Sportage had an MSRP of $25,110. Full-coverage policies for this model year average $174 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $93.
Average rates from several of the cheapest insurers appear below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$87
$46
State Farm
$104
$54
Allstate
$117
$60
GEICO
$129
$67
American Family
$134
$69
Progressive
$137
$99
The 2019 Kia Sportage’s base MSRP was $24,795 — just $205 over the 2018 model’s base price. Full-coverage policies average $177 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $94.
Monthly rates for the 2019 Sportage are shown below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$89
$46
State Farm
$106
$55
Allstate
$119
$60
GEICO
$131
$68
American Family
$136
$70
Progressive
$140
$100
The 2018 Kia Sportage’s starting MSRP was $24,590. Full-coverage policies average $174 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $93.
The table below showcases the average monthly rates from several companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$87
$46
State Farm
$104
$54
Allstate
$117
$60
GEICO
$129
$67
American Family
$134
$69
Progressive
$137
$99
The 2017 Kia Sportage’s $24,095 base price reflected a $1,050 increase over the 2016 model. On average, full coverage costs $174 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $92.
Rates from some of the cheapest insurers are shown below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Premium: Liability Only
USAA
$87
$45
State Farm
$104
$53
Allstate
$117
$59
GEICO
$129
$66
American Family
$134
$68
Progressive
$137
$98
The base 2016 Kia Sportage had an MSRP of $23,045. Full-coverage policies average $170 per month, and liability-only policies average $90.
The following table shows average full-coverage and liability-only rates for the 2016 Sportage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA
$85
$44
State Farm
$102
$52
Allstate
$114
$58
GEICO
$126
$65
American Family
$131
$67
Progressive
$134
$95
Average cost of Kia insurance by state
Where you live plays a significant role in your car insurance premiums.[2] North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Wyoming residents typically have the lowest Kia Sportage insurance rates.
By contrast, New York, Washington, D.C., and Maryland drivers pay much higher rates. That’s not surprising, considering those areas tend to have higher costs of living and more drivers on the road, increasing accident risk.
The map below highlights the average costs by state to insure a Kia. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$145
Arkansas
$261
Arizona
$177
California
$245
Colorado
$224
Connecticut
$340
Delaware
$250
Florida
$234
Georgia
$254
Iowa
$123
Idaho
$127
Illinois
$173
Indiana
$147
Kansas
$168
Kentucky
$220
Louisiana
$226
Massachusetts
$181
Maryland
$345
Maine
$153
Michigan
$282
Minnesota
$199
Missouri
$197
Mississippi
$211
Montana
$169
North Carolina
$95
North Dakota
$140
Nebraska
$178
New Hampshire
$115
New Jersey
$181
New Mexico
$161
Nevada
$286
New York
$479
Ohio
$131
Oklahoma
$181
Oregon
$164
Pennsylvania
$176
Rhode Island
$150
South Carolina
$274
South Dakota
$131
Tennessee
$152
Texas
$240
Utah
$186
Virginia
$196
Vermont
$154
Washington
$162
District of Columbia
$350
Wisconsin
$135
West Virginia
$159
Wyoming
$121
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Kia Sportage
Kia vehicles are among the most dependable cars in the country, according to the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study.[4] Plus, Kias are backed by the manufacturer’s 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. But accidents can happen regardless of a car’s reliability, so having the right coverage for your Kia is essential.
The following are the most common auto coverages you can buy:
Liability coverage
Every state except New Hampshire requires a minimum amount of liability insurance, which pays for bodily injuries and property damage to others if you cause an accident. Most experts recommend buying more than state-minimum coverage amounts to protect yourself financially.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance is an optional coverage that pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a crash, no matter who’s at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage from non-collision incidents, such as hail, wind, vandalism, or theft. Because the Kia Sportage was one of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2023, comprehensive coverage can provide peace of mind.[5]
Gap coverage
Gap insurance can be a smart addition if you purchase a Kia Sportage with a loan. Gap insurance covers the difference between your vehicle’s value and the remaining loan balance if the car is a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Approximately 15% of drivers were uninsured in 2023, according to Insurance Research Council data.[6] If you’re in an accident with a driver with no insurance or insufficient coverage, you could be responsible for paying for your car repairs and medical bills unless you have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Kia Sportage car insurance FAQs
Whether you’ve owned a Kia Sportage for years or are considering buying a new or used model, the following information can help as you shop for insurance.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest coverage on average for the Kia Sportage, according to Insurify data.
No. In general, the Kia Sportage is less expensive to insure than many other vehicles. Average premiums for full-coverage policies are about 7% less than the national average of $195.
On average, Kia Sportage drivers pay $181 per month for full coverage. Liability-only coverage averages $96 per month.
Several Kia Sportage model years have been recalled over the past several years.[7] These recalls were due to electrical system issues, problems with the instrument panel, pumps overheating, loss of power steering, and improper air bag installation, to name a few.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
