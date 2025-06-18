Home>Car Insurance>Jeep

Jeep Gladiator Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Jeep Gladiator insurance costs an average of $153 per month, though rates can vary based on the model year, your state, driver profile, and other factors.

Melanie Lockert
Written byMelanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

  • 10+ years writing on personal finance topics

  • Host of the Mental Health and Wealth podcast

Melanie is a blogger, author, and speaker specializing in personal finance and debt management. She’s also the author of the blog and book “Dear Debt.”

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Popular among off-roading enthusiasts, the Jeep Gladiator is available in nine trim models, so you can customize it to suit your adventures.[1] With its manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $38,695, the 2025 Gladiator is somewhat more expensive than competitors (the 2025 Ford Ranger’s starting MSRP is $33,080, for example).[2]

Additionally, its average insurance costs are higher compared to its competitors. Insuring a Jeep Gladiator costs an average of $106 per month for liability-only coverage and $200 for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Jeep Gladiator.

Quick Facts

  • The 2025 Jeep Gladiator’s MSRP ranges from $38,695 to $61,695.

  • Gladiator drivers pay $1,836 per year, on average, for insurance.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest Gladiator car insurance rates.

Cost of Jeep Gladiator insurance by model year

Jeep Gladiator insurance costs vary based on the model year, averaging $153 per month, but you may be able to find cheaper rates by shopping around. On average, USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest Gladiator car insurance.

The following table shows average monthly rates for the Jeep Gladiator by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$191$101
2024$212$112
2023$218$116
2022$207$110
2021$203$108
2020$182$97
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Insurance for Your Jeep Gladiator

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • The 2025 Jeep Gladiator’s MSRP starts at $38,695 for the base model and tops out at $61,695 for the Rubicon X. Aside from market price and fuel economy, it’s important to consider insurance costs.

    The table below displays average Jeep Gladiator insurance costs by insurance company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$96$49
    State Farm$115$59
    Allstate$128$65
    GEICO$141$73
    American Family$147$75
    Progressive$151$107
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2024, the Jeep Gladiator had a starting MSRP of $39,790, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Below is a breakdown of average monthly insurance costs by insurance company for the 2024 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$106$55
    State Farm$127$65
    Allstate$142$72
    GEICO$157$81
    American Family$163$83
    Progressive$167$119
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Jeep Gladiator had a starting MSRP of $44,015, according to KBB.

    Check out 2023 Jeep Gladiator insurance costs by insurer below for liability-only and full-coverage policies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109$57
    State Farm$131$67
    Allstate$146$74
    GEICO$161$84
    American Family$168$86
    Progressive$172$123
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When the 2022 Jeep Gladiator was released, it had a starting MSRP of $40,765, according to KBB. The table below shows average monthly insurance rates by company.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104$54
    State Farm$124$64
    Allstate$139$70
    GEICO$153$79
    American Family$159$81
    Progressive$164$117
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Jeep Gladiator had a starting MSRP of $37,060, according to KBB. You can find competitive insurance premiums in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$102$53
    State Farm$122$63
    Allstate$136$69
    GEICO$150$78
    American Family$156$80
    Progressive$160$114
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original base MSRP for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator was $37,040, according to KBB. The table below shows average insurance rates from several of the cheapest companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$91$48
    State Farm$109$56
    Allstate$122$62
    GEICO$135$70
    American Family$140$72
    Progressive$144$103
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Jeep insurance by state

Multiple factors influence car insurance rates, including your state’s minimum insurance requirements, your age and gender, where you live, your credit history, and your driving record.[3] Rates also vary based on vehicle type and the coverage you choose.

Below are average Jeep insurance rates by state, across all Jeep models. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$129
Arkansas$232
Arizona$158
California$218
Colorado$199
Connecticut$303
Delaware$223
Florida$208
Georgia$226
Iowa$110
Idaho$113
Illinois$154
Indiana$131
Kansas$149
Kentucky$196
Louisiana$201
Massachusetts$161
Maryland$307
Maine$136
Michigan$251
Minnesota$177
Missouri$175
Mississippi$188
Montana$150
North Carolina$85
North Dakota$124
Nebraska$158
New Hampshire$102
New Jersey$161
New Mexico$144
Nevada$254
New York$426
Ohio$117
Oklahoma$161
Oregon$146
Pennsylvania$157
Rhode Island$134
South Carolina$244
South Dakota$117
Tennessee$135
Texas$214
Utah$166
Virginia$174
Vermont$137
Washington$145
District of Columbia$311
Wisconsin$120
West Virginia$142
Wyoming$108

Compare Jeep Gladiator Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Jeep Gladiator

You can combine various types of coverage to ensure your Jeep Gladiator has adequate protection. Whether you want full coverage or a liability-only policy, these are some common coverages to consider:[4] 

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to have liability coverage with minimum policy limits. This coverage pays for bodily injuries you cause to others and any property damage you’re responsible for.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair damage to your Gladiator, regardless of who’s at fault in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    For another layer of protection, comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car from non-collision events like fire, theft, vandalism, falling trees, or flying debris.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection pays for your medical expenses and lost wages (and those of your passengers) after a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Though most states require liability insurance, not everyone complies. Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your medical bills and car repairs if a driver without insurance (or one who is underinsured) causes an accident.

When you’re shopping for car insurance and determining how much coverage you need, you can often save money by asking if you qualify for any discounts.

Jeep Gladiator car insurance FAQs

The answers to some frequently asked questions about insuring a Jeep Gladiator may provide some additional information.

  • USAA offers the cheapest Jeep Gladiator insurance, at $49 per month for liability-only coverage.

    But since USAA insurance is available only to military members and their families, you can often find cheap rates from State Farm and Allstate. Insurance pricing also depends on your state, ZIP code, deductibles, coverage options, and claims history.

  • No. Jeep Gladiators aren’t expensive to insure, but insurance costs are higher than those of similar vehicles, according to Insurify data. For example, a Jeep Gladiator costs an average of $153 per month to insure, compared to $134 for a Toyota Tacoma and $115 for a Ford Ranger.

  • Jeep Gladiator insurance costs vary but average $106 per month for liability only and $200 for full coverage. This cost is comparable to the national monthly average of $107 for liability-only coverage and $195 for full coverage.

  • The average Jeep Gladiator lifespan depends in part on your location and driving habits. But if you keep up with regular maintenance and necessary repairs, your Jeep Gladiator could last 200,000 miles or more.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Jeep. "Select Your Gladiator."
  2. Ford. "2025 Ranger."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "uto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
Melanie Lockert
Melanie Lockert

Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.

Melanie has been a contributor at Insurify since November 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate