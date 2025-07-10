Home>Car Insurance

Hyundai Sonata Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Hyundai Sonata owners pay an average of $111 per month for basic liability coverage and $210 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Updated

The Hyundai Sonata is ranked among the best midsize cars, and the sporty sedan has a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[1] With a starting price in the mid-$20,000 range, the Sonata’s insurance costs are in line with similar models, like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima.

On average, insuring a Sonata with liability-only coverage costs $1,332 annually, with full coverage costing $2,520. But your rate may vary depending on where you live, your Sonata’s age, and your driver profile. Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for your Hyundai Sonata.

Quick Facts

  • Despite a relatively low starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), a Hyundai Sonata is slightly more expensive to insure than the national average.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have some of the cheapest rates for Sonata coverage.

  • Hyundais are backed by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is one of the longest in the industry.

Cost of Hyundai Sonata insurance by model year

The Hyundai Sonata’s average monthly insurance premium is $160, but that rate varies depending on your vehicle’s age. Newer models are often more expensive to insure due to higher repair and replacement costs, but there may be some exceptions.

USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest insurance rates for the Sonata. The table below shows average monthly quotes for model years back to 2016.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$270$143
2024$261$138
2023$260$138
2022$249$132
2021$237$126
2020$230$122
2019$226$120
2018$220$117
2017$215$114
2016$211$112
  • The 2025 Hyundai Sonata base model’s starting MSRP is $26,900. The model’s most expensive trim, the N Line, is priced at $35,500.

    Here’s a look at average insurance rates from several major companies for the 2025 Sonata.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$135$70
    State Farm$162$83
    Allstate$181$92
    GEICO$200$103
    American Family$208$106
    Progressive$213$152
  • The 2024 Hyundai Sonata’s starting sticker price was $28,650, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

    The table below shows average rates by insurer for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$131$68
    State Farm$157$80
    Allstate$175$88
    GEICO$193$99
    American Family$201$102
    Progressive$206$146
  • When it was new, the 2023 Hyundai Sonata’s base-model MSRP was $26,565.

    In the table below, you can see how average insurance costs vary based on the company you choose.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$130$68
    State Farm$156$80
    Allstate$174$88
    GEICO$192$99
    American Family$200$102
    Progressive$205$146
  • In 2022, the Hyundai Sonata’s entry-level model had an MSRP of $25,595.

    See how average insurance rates for this model year compare across various companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$125$65
    State Farm$149$77
    Allstate$167$84
    GEICO$184$95
    American Family$192$98
    Progressive$197$140
  • The starting MSRP for a brand-new 2021 Hyundai Sonata base model was $24,955. The following table shows how average costs compare from one insurer to another.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$119$62
    State Farm$142$73
    Allstate$159$81
    GEICO$175$91
    American Family$182$93
    Progressive$187$134
  • For the 2020 model year, the Hyundai Sonata had a starting MSRP of $24,595 for its base trim.

    The table below shows how insurance premiums differ among top companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$115$60
    State Farm$138$71
    Allstate$154$78
    GEICO$170$88
    American Family$177$90
    Progressive$182$129
  • At launch, the most affordable 2019 Hyundai Sonata was priced at $23,580. Here’s a look at how average rates can vary based on which insurance company you choose.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113$59
    State Farm$136$70
    Allstate$151$77
    GEICO$167$86
    American Family$174$89
    Progressive$179$127
  • The 2018 Hyundai Sonata debuted with a base MSRP of $22,935. Average insurance premiums can vary considerably by insurer, as shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$110$57
    State Farm$132$68
    Allstate$147$75
    GEICO$163$84
    American Family$169$87
    Progressive$174$124
  • When it was released, the 2017 Sonata had a base price of $22,435. Check out the table below for average quotes from several well-known insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$108$56
    State Farm$129$66
    Allstate$144$73
    GEICO$159$82
    American Family$166$84
    Progressive$170$121
  • If you bought a 2016 Hyundai Sonata new, the base model would’ve cost $22,135.

    The table below shows how average rates compare across several top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$106$55
    State Farm$127$65
    Allstate$141$72
    GEICO$156$81
    American Family$162$83
    Progressive$167$119
Average cost of Hyundai insurance by state

Your location affects your car insurance premium significantly due to factors like weather patterns, accident rates, and the risk of theft and vandalism.[2] The map below shows the average cost by state to insure a Hyundai, according to Insurify data.

Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$146
Arizona$178
Arkansas$263
California$247
Colorado$225
Connecticut$343
Delaware$252
Florida$236
Georgia$255
Idaho$128
Illinois$174
Indiana$148
Iowa$124
Kansas$169
Kentucky$222
Louisiana$227
Maine$152
Maryland$347
Massachusetts$182
Michigan$284
Minnesota$200
Mississippi$213
Missouri$198
Montana$170
Nebraska$179
Nevada$288
New Hampshire$116
New Jersey$182
New Mexico$163
New York$483
North Carolina$96
North Dakota$141
Ohio$132
Oklahoma$182
Oregon$165
Pennsylvania$177
Rhode Island$151
South Carolina$276
South Dakota$132
Tennessee$153
Texas$242
Utah$188
Vermont$155
Virginia$197
Washington$164
District of Columbia$352
West Virginia$161
Wisconsin$136
Wyoming$122

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Hyundai Sonata

From cracked windshields to theft and major collisions, the right car insurance coverage can protect you from financial stress. As you review your coverage needs and budget, consider the following key insurance types:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance, which pays for injuries and property damage you cause to others in an accident. While you can save money up front by sticking to your state’s minimum, many experts suggest higher coverage limits to protect yourself financially.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Other state-mandated coverages

    Some states require additional insurance, such as personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Make sure you understand your state’s laws to avoid penalties.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for your vehicle’s repairs if it’s damaged in a crash with another car or object. If you own your car outright and can afford to cover repairs, you might consider skipping collision coverage. Opting for a higher deductible can also reduce your premium.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage unrelated to collisions — think theft, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters. If you finance your vehicle, your lender will likely require a full-coverage policy (including comprehensive and collision coverage).[5] Still, you can consider dropping it once you’ve paid off your loan or your car’s value declines.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Optional add-ons

    Many insurers offer extra features like rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness. Depending on your needs and budget, these coverages can provide more protection and convenience.

Hyundai Sonata car insurance FAQs

Below, you’ll find answers to some frequently asked questions about Hyundai Sonata car insurance coverage.

  • On average, USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Hyundai Sonata drivers. But State Farm and Allstate also offer cheap rates.

  • Compared to all vehicles in the U.S., the Hyundai Sonata is slightly more expensive to insure on average. But coverage costs are roughly the same relative to similar midsize sedans.

  • On average, insuring a Hyundai Sonata costs $111 per month for liability-only insurance and $210 for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data.

  • The Hyundai Sonata has a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It also checks all the boxes for standard features, and drivers benefit from an impressive manufacturer’s warranty.

    But the Sonata offers less rear legroom compared to other midsize sedans, and the stylish exterior conceals a more modest interior.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "2025 Hyundai Sonata."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "What You Should Know About Auto Insurance Coverage."
