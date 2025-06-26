Home>Car Insurance>Honda

Honda Clarity Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The Honda Clarity costs slightly less to insure than similarly sized cars. Understanding your coverage options can help you manage your premiums.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

On average, insuring a Honda Clarity costs $135 per month. That’s lower than the average for a midsize sedan, likely due to Honda’s strong safety record and relatively low repair costs.[1] [2] Combined with the Clarity’s fuel efficiency from its plug-in hybrid technology, it’s a popular choice for drivers who value affordability.

Understanding how your car insurance coverage works and the factors that affect your rate can help you make informed decisions and avoid unexpected costs. Here’s what you need to know as you shop for insurance for a Honda Clarity.

Quick Facts

  • USAA offers the cheapest car insurance rates, on average, for the Honda Clarity, although coverage is available only to military members and their families.

  • Insurance rates vary by model year, state, and driver profile.

  • Comprehensive and collision coverage provides valuable protection for new and high-value cars, especially hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles like the Clarity.

Cost of Honda Clarity insurance by model year

Insuring a Honda Clarity costs an average of $94 per month for a liability-only policy and $177 per month for a full-coverage policy. Rates vary by model year, but USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the lowest average premiums.

The table below shows average monthly quotes by model year for the Honda Clarity.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2021$204$108
2020$195$103
2019$186$99
2018$177$94
2017$168$89
2016$163$86
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Honda discontinued the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid after the 2021 model year, offering only the Clarity Fuel Cell in 2022. The company then shifted its focus to other hybrid and electric vehicles, including the Civic, Accord, CR-V, and Prologue.

    Because Honda only leased the Clarity Fuel Cell in 2022 and didn’t offer it for sale, no manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) data is available.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2022 Clarity aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2021 Honda Clarity’s base-model MSRP was $33,400. The Touring edition, which featured leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable front seats, and Honda’s satellite-linked navigation system, had a starting MSRP of $36,600.

    The table below shows average monthly quotes for the 2021 Clarity from several of the best insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$102$53
    State Farm$122$63
    Allstate$136$69
    GEICO$151$78
    American Family$157$80
    Progressive$161$115
  • When released, the 2020 Honda Clarity had a base MSRP of $33,400.

    You can see average monthly insurance rates from several major insurers below to help you compare your options.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$97$51
    State Farm$117$60
    Allstate$130$66
    GEICO$144$74
    American Family$150$77
    Progressive$154$110
  • The 2019 Honda Clarity had a starting MSRP of $36,620.

    The following table shows the average monthly premiums from several top insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$93$48
    State Farm$112$57
    Allstate$125$63
    GEICO$144$74
    American Family$143$73
    Progressive$154$110
  • With a base MSRP of $33,400, the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid was offered in both standard and Touring models. This was the first year Honda built the Clarity as a plug-in hybrid, combining a battery for electric driving with a gas engine to take over when the battery ran low.

    To help you estimate your insurance premiums, the following table shows average monthly quotes from several insurers for the 2018 Clarity.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89$46
    State Farm$106$55
    Allstate$119$60
    GEICO$131$68
    American Family$136$70
    Progressive$140$100
  • The 2017 Honda Clarity debuted with an MSRP of $36,620.

    The table below highlights average monthly premiums from top insurance companies, including USAA, State Farm, and Allstate.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$84$44
    State Farm$101$52
    Allstate$113$57
    GEICO$124$64
    American Family$129$66
    Progressive$133$95
  • The 2016 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell was available only in California — the only state at the time with significant hydrogen-fueling infrastructure. Because it was such a niche model, MSRP data isn’t available.

    See the table below for average monthly premiums from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81$42
    State Farm$98$50
    Allstate$109$55
    GEICO$121$62
    American Family$125$64
    Progressive$129$92
Average cost of Honda insurance by state

Where you live affects your insurance costs significantly.[3] The map below shows average monthly premiums across all Honda models by state to give you an idea of typical rates in your area. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$136
Arizona$167
Arkansas$246
California$231
Colorado$211
Connecticut$321
Delaware$236
Florida$220
Georgia$239
Idaho$120
Illinois$163
Indiana$138
Iowa$116
Kansas$158
Kentucky$208
Louisiana$212
Maine$144
Maryland$325
Massachusetts$171
Michigan$265
Minnesota$187
Mississippi$199
Missouri$185
Montana$159
Nebraska$168
Nevada$269
New Hampshire$108
New Jersey$171
New Mexico$152
New York$451
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Ohio$124
Oklahoma$171
Oregon$154
Pennsylvania$166
Rhode Island$141
South Carolina$258
South Dakota$124
Tennessee$143
Texas$226
Utah$175
Vermont$145
Virginia$184
Washington$153
District of Columbia$329
West Virginia$150
Wisconsin$127
Wyoming$114

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Honda Clarity

Whether it’s a plug-in hybrid or fuel-cell model, you need the right coverage types to protect your Honda Clarity. These are some common insurance coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Nearly every U.S. state requires drivers to carry liability coverage. Liability insurance pays for injuries or property damage you cause to others in an accident. While minimum limits vary by state, you may want to opt for higher coverage amounts to protect yourself financially if someone sues you after an accident.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your Clarity if it’s damaged in a crash, regardless of fault. Given the cost of hybrid and fuel-cell components, collision coverage can help you avoid high out-of-pocket expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your car after non-collision incidents, like theft, fire, vandalism, or weather damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical bills and car repairs if the driver at fault has no insurance or inadequate coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between the car’s value and what you owe if it’s totaled.[5] This coverage is especially valuable early in the loan term.

Honda Clarity car insurance FAQs

Below are answers to some common questions drivers have about insuring and owning a Honda Clarity.

  • USAA offers the lowest average insurance rates for Honda Clarity drivers, but coverage is available only to military members and their families. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and Allstate.

  • Compared to similar midsize sedans, the Honda Clarity is less expensive to insure. This is likely due to Honda’s track record for safety and reasonable repair costs.

  • On average, it costs $135 per month to insure a Clarity. But your rates will vary depending on your driving history, age, ZIP code, and coverage options.

  • Honda discontinued the Clarity after 2022 due to declining demand and a shift in focus toward fully electric vehicles and newer hybrid technologies.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Honda. "Seven 2025 Honda and Acura Models Earn IIHS Top Safety Ratings."
  2. Consumer Reports. "Car Brands Ranked by Maintenance and Repair Costs Over Time."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information institute. "What is gap insurance?."
