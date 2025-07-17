Chrysler 300 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
The Chrysler 300 is a spacious sedan with rear-wheel drive and a luxurious interior. Chrysler discontinued the 300 in 2023, but you can still find used models on the market.
The average cost of Chrysler 300 car insurance is about $214 per month for full coverage and $114 per month for liability-only coverage, Insurify data shows. Its insurance costs can be more expensive than similar makes and models, such as the Nissan Versa and the Mitsubishi Mirage.
USAA and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance for Chrysler 300 drivers.
A new 2023 Chrysler 300 had a starting MSRP of $37,740.
The Chrysler 300 has had 38 recalls, ranging from airbag issues to electrical malfunctions and tire pressure issues.
Cost of Chrysler 300 insurance by model year
The average monthly cost of insuring a Chrysler 300 is $164. If you’re looking to save, USAA is the cheapest insurance company, but only active-duty military members, veterans, and their eligible family members qualify. The second-cheapest company is GEICO.
Many factors affect how much you pay for car insurance, including the model year of your car. Newer models typically cost more to insure, as they’re of higher value and cost more to repair.
Here’s how the model year affects the cost of insurance.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2023
$203
2022
$195
2021
$185
2020
$180
2019
$177
2018
$172
2017
$169
2016
$165
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
When new, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a base-trim 2023 Chrysler 300 was $37,740. Now, a 2023 Chrysler 300 has an MSRP of $25,597.[1]
Take a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance for a 2023 Chrysler 300.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$101
State Farm
$121
Allstate
$134
GEICO
$149
American Family
$154
Progressive
$179
Nationwide
$186
Travelers
$196
Farmers
$236
Liberty Mutual
$297
The MSRP for the 2022 Chrysler 300 ranged from $35,140 to $50,945, depending on the trim level. Currently, the base trim has an MSRP of $23,976.
Below is the average monthly cost of car insurance for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$97
State Farm
$115
Allstate
$128
GEICO
$143
American Family
$148
Progressive
$172
Nationwide
$179
Travelers
$188
Farmers
$226
Liberty Mutual
$285
For the 2021 Chrysler 300, the base MSRP was $33,370, with top-tier trims reaching up to $44,320.
Here’s a breakdown of average monthly insurance quotes for this vehicle.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$92
State Farm
$110
Allstate
$122
GEICO
$135
American Family
$141
Progressive
$163
Nationwide
$169
Travelers
$179
Farmers
$214
Liberty Mutual
$270
The 2020 Chrysler 300 had an MSRP between $31,535 and $45,285, based on features and configuration. The table below shows the average monthly insurance rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$90
State Farm
$107
Allstate
$119
GEICO
$132
American Family
$137
Progressive
$160
Nationwide
$165
Travelers
$174
Farmers
$209
Liberty Mutual
$263
The MSRP for a 2019 Chrysler 300 started at $30,965 and climbed to $45,235 for higher-end trims. Currently, the base-level trim has an MSRP of $15,895.
Take a look at the average monthly insurance quotes for this vehicle.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$88
State Farm
$105
Allstate
$117
GEICO
$130
American Family
$135
Progressive
$156
Nationwide
$163
Travelers
$171
Farmers
$205
Liberty Mutual
$259
The 2018 Chrysler 300 comes in several trim levels and, when new, had an MSRP ranging from $30,390 to $44,185. Here’s how much drivers typically pay per month to insure this car.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$86
State Farm
$102
Allstate
$114
GEICO
$127
American Family
$131
Progressive
$152
Nationwide
$158
Travelers
$166
Farmers
$200
Liberty Mutual
$252
The cost of the 2017 Chrysler 300 started at $33,435 and went up to $46,865, depending on the trim and features. Currently, it has a depreciated MSRP of $12,027.
Below is the average monthly cost of car insurance for this model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$84
State Farm
$100
Allstate
$111
GEICO
$124
American Family
$128
Progressive
$149
Nationwide
$154
Travelers
$163
Farmers
$195
Liberty Mutual
$246
The MSRP for the 2016 Chrysler 300 ranged from $33,355 to $46,785, depending on the trim and options selected. Today, you can find a 2016 Chrysler 300 for about $10,223.
See the table below for estimated monthly insurance rates.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$82
State Farm
$98
Allstate
$109
GEICO
$121
American Family
$125
Progressive
$146
Nationwide
$151
Travelers
$159
Farmers
$191
Liberty Mutual
$240
Average cost of Chrysler insurance by state
Your location will affect the cost of insurance for your Chrysler. Insurance companies consider factors such as accident rates and claims history to calculate rates for drivers in a particular area.
Take a look at the map below for the average monthly cost of Chrysler insurance across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$135
Arizona
$165
Arkansas
$243
California
$228
Colorado
$208
Connecticut
$317
Delaware
$233
Florida
$218
Georgia
$236
Idaho
$118
Illinois
$161
Indiana
$137
Iowa
$115
Kansas
$156
Kentucky
$205
Louisiana
$210
Maine
$143
Maryland
$321
Massachusetts
$169
Michigan
$262
Minnesota
$185
Mississippi
$197
Missouri
$183
Montana
$157
Nebraska
$166
Nevada
$266
New Hampshire
$107
New Jersey
$169
New Mexico
$150
New York
$446
North Carolina
$89
North Dakota
$130
Ohio
$122
Oklahoma
$169
Oregon
$152
Pennsylvania
$164
Rhode Island
$140
South Carolina
$255
South Dakota
$122
Tennessee
$142
Texas
$224
Utah
$173
Vermont
$144
Virginia
$182
Washington
$151
District of Columbia
$326
West Virginia
$148
Wisconsin
$125
Wyoming
$113
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chrysler 300
The amount of insurance coverage you need for your Chrysler 300 will depend on state requirements, your financial situation, and coverage needs.
Liability-only coverage is typically the most affordable option, but it only provides the bare-minimum coverage. Full-coverage insurance can be more costly, but it offers protection for you andyour vehicle.
Liability insurance helps pay for any property damages or bodily injuries you cause in an accident. Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry liability insurance.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance helps you cover the cost of vehicle repairs and replacements if your car is damaged in a car accident, regardless of fault. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase this type of coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurancecovers vehicle damage sustained in non-collision incidents, liketheft or vandalism. Auto lenders may also require you to get this insurance.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP helps you cover the cost of medical bills if you or your passenger gets injured in an accident. You may need this if you live in a no-fault state.
Underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance helps cover injuries if someone without enough insurance causes an accident. It may also apply during a hit-and-run. Some states require you to get this insurance.
Chrysler 300 car insurance FAQs
If you’re in the market to purchase a Chrysler 300, the additional information below can answer common questions about its insurance and maintenance costs.
The cheapest insurance company for a Chrysler 300 is USAA. But USAA is available only to active-duty military members, reservists, veterans, and immediate family members. If you don’t qualify, GEICO and State Farm are other great insurers.
Yes. On average, insurance for a Chrysler 300 costs $164 per month. In comparison, competitors the Nissan Versa and Mitsubishi Mirage cost $152 and $157 per month to insure, respectively.
Full-coverage insurance costs an average of $214 per month for a Chrysler 300. Liability insurance is cheaper, at an average of $114 per month.
Your insurance premiums will vary depending on factors such as your age, location, vehicle model and features, driving record, policy type, and more.
It’s a good idea to compare multiple insurance quotes to find the cheapest rate.
A Chrysler 300 costs about $631 per year to maintain. This is more expensive than the average annual maintenance cost of a full-size vehicle.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.
Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.
