Audi R8 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Audi R8 drivers pay a monthly average of $132 for liability-only insurance and $248 for full coverage.

Updated

Since its debut at the Paris Auto Show in 2006, the Audi R8 has been admired for its striking design and potent V-10 engine. 

The R8 costs more to insure than other supercars and high-performing vehicles, such as the Chevy Corvette and the Porsche 911. But you can still lock in affordable rates if you shop around and compare your options.

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance coverage for the Audi R8.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, Allstate, and State Farm offer the cheapest car insurance for the Audi R8.

  • R8 owners pay an average of $126 to $175 per month for liability insurance, depending on the model year.

  • The MSRP for the 2023 Audi R8, which is the latest model, ranges from $161,395 to $253,290.

Cost of Audi R8 insurance by model year

Your model year will play a major role in car insurance costs for the Audi R8. Several factors, including your address, ZIP code, driving history, age, and credit, also help determine your premiums.

The 2016 Audi R8 has some of the cheapest car insurance rates, at $142 per month. But the 2022 and 2023 model years are the most expensive, at $168 and $175 per month.

Here’s a look at the monthly full-coverage car insurance premiums for the Audi R8 by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2023$330
2022$316
2021$300
2020$292
2019$287
2018$280
2017$273
2016$267
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Audi R8 is the final iteration of the R8, with an MSRP ranging from $161,365 to $253,290.[1] Below, you’ll find car insurance costs for the 2023 model year from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$165
    State Farm$198
    Allstate$221
    GEICO$244
    American Family$254
    Progressive$261
    Nationwide$304
    Travelers$320
    Farmers$386
    Liberty Mutual$419
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for the 2022 Audi R8 started at $151,895 for the base model.[2] The table below shows average full-coverage car insurance premiums for the 2022 R8.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$158
    State Farm$190
    Allstate$212
    GEICO$234
    American Family$243
    Progressive$250
    Nationwide$291
    Travelers$307
    Farmers$370
    Liberty Mutual$401
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Audi R8 had a starting MSRP of $145,895.[3] Below, you’ll find average full-coverage car insurance costs for the 2021 model year from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$150
    State Farm$180
    Allstate$201
    GEICO$222
    American Family$231
    Progressive$237
    Nationwide$276
    Travelers$291
    Farmers$351
    Liberty Mutual$381
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Audi R8 had an MSRP between $172,850 for the base model and $211,050 for the highest-level model. This table shows the most affordable full-coverage car insurance rates for the 2020 R8, broken down by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$146
    State Farm$175
    Allstate$196
    GEICO$216
    American Family$225
    Progressive$231
    Nationwide$269
    Travelers$283
    Farmers$342
    Liberty Mutual$371
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Audi R8 had a starting MSRP of $172,040. Here’s a look at the full-coverage insurance premiums for the 2019 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$144
    State Farm$172
    Allstate$192
    GEICO$212
    American Family$221
    Progressive$227
    Nationwide$264
    Travelers$278
    Farmers$336
    Liberty Mutual$364
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 Audi R8 had an MSRP between $141,250 and $196,950. Below, you’ll find full-coverage rates for the 2018 R8 from the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$140
    State Farm$168
    Allstate$188
    GEICO$207
    American Family$216
    Progressive$221
    Nationwide$258
    Travelers$272
    Farmers$328
    Liberty Mutual$356
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2017 Audi R8 was $165,450. Here’s a look at car insurance costs for the 2017 model year from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$137
    State Farm$164
    Allstate$183
    GEICO$202
    American Family$210
    Progressive$216
    Nationwide$251
    Travelers$265
    Farmers$319
    Liberty Mutual$347
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Audi R8 insurance by state

Car insurance companies consider a variety of factors when calculating premiums, such as the climate, crime rates, and accident rates in your area. Below, you’ll find average Audi insurance rates broken down by state.

Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$167
Arizona$204
Arkansas$300
California$282
Colorado$257
Connecticut$392
Delaware$288
Florida$269
Georgia$292
Idaho$146
Illinois$199
Indiana$169
Iowa$142
Kansas$193
Kentucky$254
Louisiana$260
Maine$176
Maryland$397
Massachusetts$208
Michigan$324
Minnesota$229
Mississippi$243
Missouri$226
Montana$194
Nebraska$205
Nevada$329
New Hampshire$132
New Jersey$208
New Mexico$186
New York$551
North Carolina$110
North Dakota$161
Ohio$151
Oklahoma$208
Oregon$188
Pennsylvania$202
Rhode Island$173
South Carolina$316
South Dakota$151
Tennessee$175
Texas$276
Utah$214
Vermont$177
Virginia$225
Washington$187
District of Columbia$402
West Virginia$183
Wisconsin$155
Wyoming$139

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Audi R8

Every state except New Hampshire requires car insurance. To drive legally, you’ll need to carry a policy that meets the minimum coverage limits in your state. But if you want more protection while behind the wheel, you may want to explore additional options, such as full coverage.

Here’s a look at the most common coverages for the Audi R8.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    The minimum coverage most states require is liability insurance. It helps pay for the other party’s property damage and injuries after you cause an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance can kick in and cover your vehicle damage after an accident, no matter who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance may pay for repairs from non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, fires, and hitting a deer or another animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Rental car reimbursement might cover a rental vehicle so you can get around when your car is in the shop after a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance helps pay the remaining balance on your auto loan if your car gets totaled or stolen.

Audi R8 car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about auto policies for the Audi R8, the following answers can help.

  • USAA offers the most affordable auto insurance for the Audi R8, with average rates of $69 per month for liability coverage and $133 per month for full coverage. But if you’re not part of the military community, you can find the best deal with State Farm, which has monthly car insurance costs of $82 per month for liability coverage and $160 per month for full coverage.

  • Average monthly car insurance premiums for the Audi R8 are $132 for liability insurance and $248 for full coverage, Insurify data shows. Factors like your ZIP code, age, driving record, and credit all play a role in your exact costs.

  • Compared to other high-value vehicles, like the Porsche 911 and the Chevy Corvette, the Audi R8 comes with higher car insurance premiums. But if you shop around and compare quotes from different insurers, you can secure affordable coverage.

  • The Audi R8 ranks below average in reliability, according to RepairPal.[4] This means you may have to take it to the shop frequently for maintenance and repairs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Car and Driver. "2023 Audi R8."
  2. Car and Driver. "2022 Audi R8."
  3. Car and Driver. "2021 Audi R8."
  4. RepairPal. "Audi A8 Quattro Reliability Rating."
