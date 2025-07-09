Audi A3 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
The Audi A3 is a small sedan from the luxury automaker. As demand for sedans has decreased, so have the sales numbers for the A3. Audi sold 2,260 A3 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, down 39% from the first quarter of 2024.[1]
But car insurance for the Audi A3 is fairly expensive. A full-coverage policy averages $237 per month, while liability policies average $126 per month. Those numbers are in line with the rates for other luxury automakers, like BMW and Mercedes.
If you have an Audi A3, here’s what else you need to know before securing coverage for this vehicle.
Quick Facts
Audi vehicles tend to have higher repair and maintenance costs, so auto coverage is usually more expensive.
On average, people who drive a 2025 Audi A3 pay $3,660 per year for full coverage — 56% higher than the national average for all vehicles.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm usually have the lowest rates for car insurance for the Audi A3.
Cost of Audi A3 insurance by model year
Many factors affect your car insurance premiums, including your age, gender, location, driving history, credit history, and coverage limits. Your car’s year, make, and model also play a major role in determining your rate.
Coverage for new Audi A3 vehicles is usually more expensive than coverage for older model years. For example, the average cost of full coverage for a 2025 A3 is $305 per month, while full coverage for a 2016 model is $238 per month.
Here, you can see the average full-coverage rates for different Audi A3 model years.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025
$305
2024
$294
2023
$294
2022
$281
2021
$267
2020
$260
2019
$256
2018
$249
2017
$243
2016
$238
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Audi A3 had a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,495 — about 7% higher than the MSRP of the 2024 model. On average, drivers pay $256 per month for full-coverage insurance for the Audi A3 and $147 per month for liability-only coverage.
Below, the table highlights the average monthly full-coverage rates from different insurers for the 2025 Audi A3.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$153
State Farm
$183
Allstate
$204
GEICO
$226
American Family
$235
Progressive
$241
Nationwide
$281
Travelers
$296
Farmers
$357
Liberty Mutual
$387
The starting MSRP for the 2024 Audi A3 — $36,895 — was slightly higher than the starting MSRP for the 2023 model year.[2] Full-coverage policies average $294 per month, and liability-only coverage average $156 per month.
The table below highlights full-coverage rates from top insurers for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$147
State Farm
$176
Allstate
$197
GEICO
$218
American Family
$226
Progressive
$232
Nationwide
$270
Travelers
$285
Farmers
$344
Liberty Mutual
$373
The 2023 Audi A3 started at $36,495.[3] Full-coverage policies average $294 per month, and liability-only coverage average $156 per month.
The table below highlights some of the lowest full-coverage rates available for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$147
State Farm
$176
Allstate
$197
GEICO
$218
American Family
$226
Progressive
$232
Nationwide
$270
Travelers
$285
Farmers
$344
Liberty Mutual
$373
The starting MSRP for the 2022 Audi A3 — $35,895 — was about $1,400 higher than the starting MSRP for the 2021 model year. Unsurprisingly, car insurance rates also increased. On average, full-coverage policies cost $281 per month, and liability-only coverage cost $149 per month.
Below are full-coverage rate quotes from leading insurers for the 2022 A3.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$141
State Farm
$169
Allstate
$188
GEICO
$208
American Family
$216
Progressive
$222
Nationwide
$259
Travelers
$273
Farmers
$329
Liberty Mutual
$357
The base MSRP of the Audi A3 was $34,500. Full-coverage policies average $267 per month, and liability-only policies average $142 per month.
This table showcases some of the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2021 Audi A3.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$134
State Farm
$160
Allstate
$179
GEICO
$198
American Family
$206
Progressive
$211
Nationwide
$246
Travelers
$259
Farmers
$312
Liberty Mutual
$339
The starting MSRP for the 2020 Audi A3 was $34,295. On average, the monthly premium for full-coverage insurance is $260 per month, and liability coverage averages $138 per month.
The table below highlights full-coverage rates for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$130
State Farm
$156
Allstate
$174
GEICO
$192
American Family
$200
Progressive
$205
Nationwide
$239
Travelers
$252
Farmers
$304
Liberty Mutual
$330
The 2019 Audi A3 had an MSRP starting at $33,495, about $500 more than the 2018’s starting MSRP. Full-coverage policies average $256 per month, and liability-only policies average $136 per month.
Below are sample quotes from leading insurers for the 2019 Audi A3.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$128
State Farm
$154
Allstate
$172
GEICO
$189
American Family
$197
Progressive
$202
Nationwide
$236
Travelers
$248
Farmers
$300
Liberty Mutual
$325
The base model of the Audi A3 had a starting MSRP of $32,925. On average, full-coverage policies cost $249 per month, and liability-only coverage averages $132 per month.
Full-coverage insurance pricing from some of the largest insurers appears in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$125
State Farm
$149
Allstate
$167
GEICO
$184
American Family
$192
Progressive
$197
Nationwide
$229
Travelers
$242
Farmers
$291
Liberty Mutual
$316
When new, the MSRP for the 2017 Audi A3 started at $32,150. On average, full-coverage policies cost $243 per month, and liability-only policies cost $129.
Below are the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2017 Audi A3.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$122
State Farm
$146
Allstate
$163
GEICO
$180
American Family
$187
Progressive
$192
Nationwide
$224
Travelers
$236
Farmers
$284
Liberty Mutual
$309
The 2016 Audi A3 had an MSRP of $31,825 when it was launched. On average, full-coverage policies for this model year cost $238 per month, while liability-only policies average $126 per month.
The table below shows average full-coverage rates from top insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$119
State Farm
$143
Allstate
$159
GEICO
$176
American Family
$183
Progressive
$188
Nationwide
$219
Travelers
$231
Farmers
$278
Liberty Mutual
$302
Average cost of Audi insurance by state
Where you live affects the cost of your insurance coverage. Areas with higher incidences of accidents, weather events, theft, or uninsured drivers typically have higher rates.
The below table highlights the average monthly Audi insurance premiums across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$167
Arizona
$204
Arkansas
$300
California
$282
Colorado
$257
Connecticut
$392
Delaware
$288
Florida
$269
Georgia
$292
Idaho
$146
Illinois
$199
Indiana
$169
Iowa
$142
Kansas
$193
Kentucky
$254
Louisiana
$260
Maine
$176
Maryland
$397
Massachusetts
$208
Michigan
$324
Minnesota
$229
Mississippi
$243
Missouri
$226
Montana
$194
Nebraska
$205
Nevada
$329
New Hampshire
$132
New Jersey
$208
New Mexico
$186
New York
$551
North Carolina
$110
North Dakota
$161
Ohio
$151
Oklahoma
$208
Oregon
$188
Pennsylvania
$202
Rhode Island
$173
South Carolina
$316
South Dakota
$151
Tennessee
$175
Texas
$276
Utah
$214
Vermont
$177
Virginia
$225
Washington
$187
District of Columbia
$402
West Virginia
$183
Wisconsin
$155
Wyoming
$139
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Audi A3
Although most U.S. states require drivers to have minimum amounts of liability car insurance, this type of insurance won’t cover damage to your vehicle.
If you’re thinking of buying a new or used Audi A3, you may want to consider adding the following coverages to your policy for more financial protection:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays to repair damages to your car after an accident. It typically has a deductible, but this type of insurance will cover up to the total cost of your car’s value.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for repairs for your vehicle for damages that occur outside of accidents. For example, if you hit a deer or a pothole, comprehensive insurance helps cover the cost of repairing your vehicle.
Gap coverage
More than 80% of people finance new cars with auto loans. If you finance a new Audi, you may need gap insurance for added protection. Gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s current value and your remaining loan balance if your car is stolen or totaled in an accident.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance is an optional add-on to an insurance policy. It covers basic emergencies, like towing a broken-down car to the nearest repair shop, jump-starting a dead battery, or changing a flat tire. Considering that Audi vehicles don’t have the best reputation for reliability, roadside assistance can be well worth the cost for peace of mind.[4]
Audi A3 car insurance FAQs
If you own an Audi A3 or are thinking of buying this luxury sedan, the following information can help you shop for the appropriate car insurance.
For full-coverage policies, USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the lowest average premiums for the Audi A3, Insurify data shows.
On average, it costs $237 per month to insure the Audi A3 — $42 more than the industry average for all vehicles. For liability-only policies, the average cost is $126 per month for the Audi A3.
Compared to the industry average premiums, Audi A3 vehicles are relatively expensive to insure. Like other luxury cars, the Audi A3 tends to have higher maintenance and repair costs than other cars. Along with their higher price tags, they’re costlier to insure.
Whether the Audi A3 is a good purchase depends on your budget, vehicle preferences, and your willingness to take on maintenance. Audi was ranked below average for dependability in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, so keep that in mind when weighing your options.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
Audi. "Audi of America reports 2025 first quarter sales."
J.D. Power. "Vehicle Dependability Still Suffering Due to Pandemic Aftershocks, J.D. Power Finds."
