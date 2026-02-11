Average Car Insurance Rates as of February 2026 | Insurify

Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Average Car Insurance Rates as of February 2026

The overall national average cost of car insurance fell slightly to $139 per month in January.

Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

John Leach
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John Leach

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 4 minutes

Car insurance rates started 2026 by falling slightly during January. The national average rate for full-coverage car insurance fell from $179 per month to $178, according to Insurify data. The national average liability rate held steady at $100, identical to the previous month.

Average cost of car insurance by state as of February 2026

Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, repair costs, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.

Here are the monthly averages for full and liability coverage across the country.

State
sort ascsort desc
Full
sort ascsort desc
Liability
sort ascsort desc
National$178$100
Alabama$137$69
Alaska$110$73
Arizona$150$89
Arkansas$146$79
California$191$94
Colorado$213$102
Connecticut$199$149
Delaware$245$167
Florida$227$166
Georgia$245$159
Hawaii$143$63
Idaho$103$67
Illinois$149$81
Indiana$123$66
Iowa$102$57
Kansas$140$78
Kentucky$180$119
Louisiana$195$110
Maine$131$79
Maryland$298$197
Massachusetts$152$107
Michigan$211$135
Minnesota$172$97
Mississippi$171$92
Missouri$172$92
Montana$123$62
Nebraska$128$68
Nevada$241$157
New Hampshire$79$53
New Jersey$254$182
New Mexico$131$68
New York$244$181
North Carolina$106$70
North Dakota$105$66
Ohio$114$66
Oklahoma$162$85
Oregon$141$93
Pennsylvania$155$97
Rhode Island$277$183
South Carolina$246$165
South Dakota$146$66
Tennessee$124$62
Texas$205$113
Utah$136$94
Vermont$126$63
Virginia$191$117
Washington$165$96
Washington, D.C.$306$212
West Virginia$141$80
Wisconsin$116$58
Wyoming$85$51
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2026. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling averages.

5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of February 2026

Washington, D.C., remains the most expensive location for car insurance in the nation.

Maryland, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York also show that rates remain high in the Northeast.

State
sort ascsort desc
Overall Average
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Washington, D.C.$259$212$306
Maryland$248$197$298
Rhode Island$230$183$277
New Jersey$218$182$254
New York$213$181$244
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2026. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of February 2026

New Hampshire retains the top spot for the most affordable car insurance, with rates well below the national averages of $100 per month for liability and $178 per month for full coverage. North Dakota appears on the list for the first time, replacing North Carolina.

State
sort ascsort desc
Overall Average
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
New Hampshire$66$53$79
Wyoming$68$51$85
Iowa$80$57$102
Idaho$85$67$103
North Dakota$86$66$105
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2026. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Factors that affect car insurance rates

Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:

  • Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), or causing an accident.

  • Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.

  • Gender: Statistically, women are less likely than men to cause accidents and engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

  • Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.

  • Credit history: Data indicates that drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.

  • Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or have multiple safety features cost less to insure.

  • Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.

  • Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.

  • Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.

  • Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums. Minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.

  • Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates, as the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.

How to save on car insurance

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in the event of an at-fault accident. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take the following steps to reduce the cost of car insurance:

  • Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

  • Increase the deductible. A higher collision and comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

  • Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect themselves financially.

  • Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

  • No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the average yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

Monthly prices are based on two-year rolling averages in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years. Insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

