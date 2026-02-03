California Car Insurance Rates Plunged by 8% in 2025, New Report Finds

Higher liability limits and falling rates

In January 2025, California implemented new minimum requirements for liability insurance. State law now requires all drivers to have at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident of bodily injury coverage, and $15,000 for property damage. While the higher limits might have increased costs for California drivers who carry only minimum coverage, full-coverage drivers experienced less impact for multiple reasons.

“Some California insurers have asked the state Department of Insurance for permission to decrease their rates,” said Matt Brannon, Insurify’s senior economic analyst and the author of the ADR. “For example, the state’s largest insurance company, State Farm, has proposed a 6.2% rate decrease that could take effect as soon as late March.”

In a press release announcing the proposed rate decrease, State Farm said it’s able to lower rates due to “less costly physical damage claims.”

Fewer crashes and crash fatalities could also contribute to the fall of insurance rates in California, Brannon said.

In the first half of 2025, the state’s number of motor vehicle fatalities plunged 43%, according to preliminary data from the National Safety Council. Only Washington, D.C., saw a larger percentage point drop in the number of fatal accidents, the data indicate.

The number of accidents in the state also dropped significantly in 2025 — by about 9%. California Highway Patrol (CHP) data shows 414,453 accidents occurred in the state in 2024. In 2025, only 377,410 crashes occurred, the CHP reports. Moreover, accident-related injuries fell 8% last year.

“Fewer accidents mean fewer claims and lower costs for car insurance companies,” Brannon said. “In California, some insurers have decided to pass those savings on to policyholders.”