Auto Sales Are Holding Up — but Buyers Are Stretching Loans to Make Cars Affordable

New-vehicle sales cooled at the end of 2025, but Americans are still buying cars. They’re just paying for them over longer periods.

Full-year retail sales for 2025 will rise 4% from 2024, even as December itself posts a year-over-year decline, according to J.D. Power and GlobalData’s December 2025 U.S. Automotive Forecast. This proves demand remains steady despite economic uncertainty, tariff-related volatility, and elevated interest rates.

What’s changing is how consumers are financing those purchases. Monthly payments are at record highs, and a growing share of buyers are turning to extended loan terms — especially 84-month financing — to make new vehicles fit their budgets.

J.D. Power forecast that in December alone, loans of 84 months or longer would account for 10% of all financed vehicle purchases. That’s the second-highest December share on record, and a clear signal of how affordability pressures are reshaping the car market.

The appeal is simple: Longer loans lower the monthly payment. But the trade-offs are significant. Extended terms dramatically increase interest payments and, in most cases, would require prolonged full-coverage insurance.