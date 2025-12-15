The AI Fraud Onslaught: Synthetic Voice Attacks Cost Insurers and Customers Billions

Quest for convenience opens door wide for fraudsters

The most enormous explosion in computer crime has come from the emergence of synthetic voice (SV) attacks. Fraudsters use AI-generated or cloned speech to impersonate a customer, agent, or employee over the phone and steal money, data, or access to policy information.

Synthetic voice attacks on insurers increased by 475% in 2024, according to Pindrop’s Voice Intelligence & Security Report 2025. Many call centers reported about seven potential deepfake fraud cases a day, an increase of more than 1,300% from previous years.

“Fraud investigators are observing that these types of schemes have now become commonplace,” Christopher Migliaccio, a lawyer and founder of Warren and Migliaccio LLP, told Insurify. “As a result of the use of cloned voice technology and synthetic identity creation, fraudsters can operate at scale, increasing not only the potential exposure for erroneous payouts, but also significantly increasing the compliance burden upon the claims departments of insurers.”

A typical scheme involves someone, or a group, acquiring 10 to 20 seconds of a policyholder’s natural spoken conversation from social media or other sources. They then use AI tools to realistically recreate, or synthesize, a voice that can pass simple biometric voice-print identification tests.

The fraudster can then file a claim for a collision involving a vehicle valued at $35,000, assert damages of $12,000, and direct the settlement of the claim to either a repair shop or a rental agency that is often in collusion with the fraudsters.

The real policyholder remains unaware of what occurred until either a subsequent premium increase or a policy review, which may occur six to 12 months later.

Some industry groups, such as the National Insurance Crime Bureau, say the SV schemes are so new they don’t yet have concrete numbers on the attacks. But they know the threat is out there, and they know it’s big.