Drivers Feel Auto Insurers ‘Judge’ Them Unfairly, Survey Shows

This holiday season, it may not just be your family members who make you feel judged. You might be feeling unfairly judged by your car insurance company — and you’re not alone.

A recent survey of 1,000 American drivers found that 70% feel an insurance company has judged them unfairly or stereotyped them when setting their car insurance rates.

Mobility data and analytics company Arity polled drivers with problematic driving profiles, including those with coverage lapses, traffic violations, and low credit scores. The survey found that many drivers feel “the rates they see while shopping for coverage are often based on broad assumptions,” according to Arity. Rates “can feel disconnected from their actual driving habits.”

In fact, 54% of respondents feel they pay more because of non-driving factors like poor credit. And 28% believe their age, gender, or other personal traits have unfairly affected their car insurance costs.

Overall, respondents were deeply skeptical about auto insurance, with 82% saying car insurance rating is designed to favor insurers, not drivers.