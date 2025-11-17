Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.
Home>Car Insurance>News

Gen Z to the Insurance Industry: Thanks, But No Thanks | Insurify

Roles in the insurance industry offer security and stability, but for Gen Z, other factors matter more.

Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 3 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

A majority of Gen Zers, those between the ages of 18 and 28, have no interest in working in the insurance industry and believe it’s inherently unethical. And many said there’s nothing that could convince them otherwise.

While Gen Z respondents in a recent survey by Cake & Arrow said they appreciate what the insurance industry offers — security, stability, good pay — they’re dissatisfied with what the industry feels like in practice. To many respondents, insurance represents what they want to avoid in a career: rigidity, bureaucracy, and outdated ethics.

“I might consider it if insurance companies had ethics I could actually stand behind,” said Zoe, 24, a Ph.D. candidate interviewed for the study. “I just don’t want to be a part of that.”

A reputation problem

The reputation challenge is clear in the report: 79% of Gen Zers have never considered insurance as a career path. When they imagine insurance jobs, they think of cubicles, call centers, or angry phone calls. The word “boring” comes up most often, with 67% using it to describe the field.

“Their experiences with insurance companies is what shapes their perception of what it’s like to work in the industry,” Emily Smith Cardineau, director of content and insights for Cake & Arrow, told Insurify. “So when we asked them if they ever would want to work in the industry, most of them laughed and said they never imagined what that would be like.”

Most people interact with insurers only during stressful moments like denied claims or billing disputes. Few see the behind-the-scenes work that drives modern insurance, such as data, web and marketing design, strategy, content, cybersecurity, and even drone piloting.

One major homeowners insurance company says it employs about 1,000 drone pilots.

This lack of visibility leaves insurance far away from Gen Z’s career radar. Even those with skills in analytics, communications, or technology see it as a “backup plan.” As one 28-year-old said, “I think I’d be decent at it, but I definitely don’t think I’d enjoy it.”

Values first, paycheck second

The deeper barrier isn’t just boredom; it’s trust. The study found that 11 out of 12 interview participants agreed with the statement “insurance companies will do whatever they can to deny claims.”

This distrust connects to Gen Z’s broader outlook. Raised during the coronavirus pandemic, social change, and economic uncertainty, they have developed a strong awareness of ethics and authenticity, the report said. They seek employers whose values match their own, not just those that offer reliable pay.

For Gen Z, the predictability that once made insurance attractive now signals stagnation or moral compromise. This is in sharp contrast to older generations, according to Cake & Arrow.

For Gen Z, fulfillment doesn’t require a “dream job,” but it does require a clear conscience. They want to know their work helps people or at least doesn’t harm them. Industries seen as opaque or profit-driven face an uphill climb to earn their trust, according to the survey.

“For some, fulfillment means helping people”, the report concludes. “For others … knowing the company provides a product people want and need.”

These widespread perceptions and skepticism create a crisis for the industry, which is undergoing a major talent exodus. More than 400,000 workers are expected to leave by next year or within the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while 79% of Gen Z never consider a job in insurance, the Cake & Arrow report says.

Where will the replacements come from?

About 41% of research respondents said a strong work-life balance would make them more likely to consider a job, and 39% said flexible work options would do the same.

“I get the vibe that a lot of insurance companies are like … every day, full return to the office,” said Anjali, 23, a product manager. “That’s definitely not for me.”

Why ‘corporate’ turns Gen Z off

For older generations, big corporations symbolized success and upward mobility. Gen Z instead associates them with red tape and a lack of personal impact. Only 16% now want to work for a large company, according to the research. The study also found 37% work for one today.

That low number reflects what researchers call “corporate fatigue.” Many young workers feel invisible in large organizations and frustrated by slow hierarchies. They crave recognition, autonomy, and the ability to see the impact of their work.

Ultimately, Gen Z’s rejection of insurance jobs isn’t just about one industry — it’s about a generational shift in the meaning of work itself, the study authors said.

Gen Zers have seen millennials burn out chasing passion and watched peers lose jobs overnight in tech layoffs, the report said. So they’re not pinning their identity to any one employer or career ladder. Instead, they’re building flexible, multi-path lives where work is one part of a larger equation, alongside financial freedom, creativity, and mental health.

Gen Z isn’t asking for less from work; they’re asking for something different. Stability still matters, but so do ethics, flexibility, and belonging, the study’s authors found.

Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Learn More
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo