Gen Z to the Insurance Industry: Thanks, But No Thanks | Insurify

Values first, paycheck second

The deeper barrier isn’t just boredom; it’s trust. The study found that 11 out of 12 interview participants agreed with the statement “insurance companies will do whatever they can to deny claims.”

This distrust connects to Gen Z’s broader outlook. Raised during the coronavirus pandemic, social change, and economic uncertainty, they have developed a strong awareness of ethics and authenticity, the report said. They seek employers whose values match their own, not just those that offer reliable pay.

For Gen Z, the predictability that once made insurance attractive now signals stagnation or moral compromise. This is in sharp contrast to older generations, according to Cake & Arrow.

For Gen Z, fulfillment doesn’t require a “dream job,” but it does require a clear conscience. They want to know their work helps people or at least doesn’t harm them. Industries seen as opaque or profit-driven face an uphill climb to earn their trust, according to the survey.

“For some, fulfillment means helping people”, the report concludes. “For others … knowing the company provides a product people want and need.”

These widespread perceptions and skepticism create a crisis for the industry, which is undergoing a major talent exodus. More than 400,000 workers are expected to leave by next year or within the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while 79% of Gen Z never consider a job in insurance, the Cake & Arrow report says.

Where will the replacements come from?

About 41% of research respondents said a strong work-life balance would make them more likely to consider a job, and 39% said flexible work options would do the same.

“I get the vibe that a lot of insurance companies are like … every day, full return to the office,” said Anjali, 23, a product manager. “That’s definitely not for me.”